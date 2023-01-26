ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

COELIG inaugural ethics training launched

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T3C2B_0kSTD9cV00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government (COELIG) has released its new online training ethics program, titled “Ethical Standards for Lobbyists and Clients.” According to the COELIG, the training for the first time in New York history includes both registered lobbyists and their clients and is expected to educate roughly 13,000 individuals.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

“Ensuring that everyone who seeks to influence state government is well versed in the rules and regulations that govern the lobbying process is critical to heightening compliance, and preventing errors and combatting fraud and abuse,” said COELIG Executive Director Sanford Berland. “I thank Acting Director of Lobbying Carol Quinn and all the Commission staff who worked so tirelessly to get this important program up and running on a very tight timeframe. We will be working to further expand and improve it based on user feedback.”

The new training can be accessed on the commission’s website .

According to COELIG, they’ve streamlined access to the program by using online training technology that allows lobbyists and clients to access it from a desktop, tablet, or mobile device.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Ms. Wheelchair New York 2022 reflects on her reign

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Heather Horwedel is redefining what it means to be a pageant queen. As Ms. Wheelchair New York, she’s spent the past year advocating for a more inclusive community. Ms. Wheelchair America is a competition based on advocacy, achievement and presentation rather than appearance. Since 1972, the nonprofit organization has been crowning […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New York Farm Bureau priorities for 2023

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–In early January, New Yorkers got a glimpse at what Governor Hochul’s priorities will be for this year in her state of state address. One of those issues is pegging inflation to minimum wage. While 76% of New York voters are in favor of increasing the wage on the rate of inflation, according […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

CAURD applicants hope to open dispensary amid lawsuit

Plans to open up cannabis dispensaries are now up in the air after a lawsuit put the process on pause. Our Capitol Correspondent, Amal Tlaige spoke with entrepreneurs based in Rochester who applied for the Conditional Adult Use Recreational Dispensary license, but are facing some obstacles.
ROCHESTER, NY
NEWS10 ABC

SUNY schools expanding health care programs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–From hospitals to nursing homes, and even in schools— New York State has been seeing a health care worker shortage.  “We certainly have had a shortage in Upstate New York pre-pandemic, but during the pandemic for a lot of reasons— burnout, vaccine mandates, reaching retirement age, the worker shortage in hospitals and nursing […]
NEWS10 ABC

Hochul proposes tax increase for cigarettes

In her State of the State Address, Governor Hochul proposed plans to increase taxes on cigarettes and ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products. Under the proposal, taxes on cigarettes would increase one dollar; from $4.35 to $5.35, making New York cigarette taxes one of the highest in the nation.
NEWS10 ABC

State-by-state teacher shortages (and what they’re doing about it)

(NewsNation) — Recruiting veterans and first responders. Offering $60,000 starting salaries. Providing student loan forgiveness. Helping with mortgages. Every state in the country is coming up with solutions to combat the teacher shortage. Across the country, there are 36,000 teacher vacancies, from kindergarten through high school, and another 163,000...
ARIZONA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Florida bill would ban driving in the left lane ‘continuously’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A bill recently filed in the Florida Senate seeks to penalize drivers who “continuously” travel in the left-hand lane without the intent to pass. According to the bill, filed by Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka (R-Fort Myers) on Tuesday, vehicles would be prohibited from continuously traveling “in the furthermost left-hand lane of certain roadways,” namely roads, streets, and highways with two or more lanes and a posted speed limit of at least 65 mph.
FLORIDA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Trump opens 2024 run, says he’s ‘more committed’ than ever

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump kicked off his 2024 White House bid with stops Saturday in New Hampshire and South Carolina, events in early-voting states marking the first campaign appearances since announcing his latest run more than two months ago. “Together we will complete the unfinished...
FLORIDA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

48K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy