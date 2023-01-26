ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig County, VA

WJHL

Man found in road suffering from gunshot wound in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting after they found a man lying in a roadway with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they were notified about the shooting at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Police responded to the 800 block of […]
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Man hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Sunday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police said around 9:30 a.m., they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW. Responding officers found a man...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted individuals. Deputies said they are looking for Donald Beverly and Ronald Kovacs. If anyone has information on these individuals you are asked to contact dispatch at 540-586-7827.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Wythe County authorities identify man found dead in burning vehicle

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office has released more details about the man who was found dead in Crockett, Virginia earlier this month. As we’ve reported previously, on Jan. 13, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Saint Paul Church Road for the report of a fire, and when deputies and the Rural Retreat Fire Department arrived at the scene, they found a dead body inside of a burning vehicle.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested on multiple charges after shooting incident in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested after a shooting incident in Lynchburg Thursday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police say several people called 9-1-1 just before 9:00 p.m. to report shots were fired in the 6200 block of Old Mill Road, and found an abandoned vehicle when they arrived.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Name released of man found dead inside burned vehicle

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the victim of a homicide. Ronnie Lee Akers, 59, was found dead in a burned vehicle January 13, 2023. Information about the cause of death has not been released. Deputies had responded to his...
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Charges pending after bomb threat at Wytheville gas station

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Criminal charges are pending for a West Virginia, 14-year-old that allegedly made multiple bomb threats at gas stations in the Wytheville area. The Wytheville Police Department says at 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 the Go Mart gas station on East Main Street received a bomb threat. An investigation with an […]
WYTHEVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke Police arrest man for murder of juvenile female

(from Roanoke PD) On January 21, 2023 at approximately 11:50 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 of a call concerning an injured child at a residence in the 2100 block of Russell Avenue SW. Roanoke Fire-EMS had transported an unresponsive juvenile female to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be serious injuries prior to officers arriving on scene. Officers who responded to the scene located an adult male and three other juveniles inside the residence.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Juvenile in custody after bomb threat made at Henry County middle school

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A security alert was reported at Laurel Park Middle School in the form of a bomb threat on Friday. The threatening message was sent via social media and was reported to authorities by the recipient. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says that they and school officials quickly took action to ensure the safety of students and staff.
wfirnews.com

Virginia State Police investigating incident at Roanoke City Jail

ROANOKE, VA – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office has initiated an internal investigation into a deputies alleged misconduct. To prohibit bias and to ensure transparency, the Virginia State Police were contacted and asked to proceed with the investigation. As this investigation is on-going, no additional information can be provided at this time. The Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff Antonio Hash wants to convey to the public, there are no additional security threats against the agency, detention center, nor the residents within the facility. It is believed this is an isolated incident, however, the agency awaits the results of the investigation.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Henry County Sheriff’s Office search for suspect in theft investigation

COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for a suspect allegedly involved in an ongoing theft investigation. Investigators say that multiple items were stolen during a break-in at Backlot Hair Design on Daniels Creek Road, as well as, the Stone Memorial Church and its storage building on Virginia Avenue. […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WVNT-TV

Man charged after drugs found in body at Southern Regional Jail

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A man is facing new charges after he was allegedly found with drugs inside of his body after a transport to Southern Regional Jail. According to a criminal complaint, on Thursday, January 26, at 12:36 PM, State Police were notified of a man who brought drugs in Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.
BEAVER, WV
WVNS

Suspect identified in recent Beckley business break-ins

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers at Beckley Police Department along with officials from Raleigh County Sheriff confirm the identity of the suspect responsible for the recent series of break-ins along Johnstown Road in Beckley. On Wednesday, January 27, 2023, at approximately 11p.m., officers on patrol noticed a possible breaking and entering had occurred. The glass […]
BECKLEY, WV
WDBJ7.com

VSP to conduct investigation over incident at Roanoke City Jail

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office confirms an investigation by Virginia State Police into Deputy Misconduct. In a statement released Thursday night, the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office says it initiated an internal investigation into a deputy’s alleged misconduct, saying it contacted Virginia State Police to “prohibit bias and to ensure transparency.”
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Salem Police ask for help identifying two men

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two males, shown in the pictures below, that it believes are persons of interest in a theft from a Salem business. Salem Police asks anyone with information on this incident or who...
SALEM, VA

