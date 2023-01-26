Read full article on original website
Homes evacuated by SWAT in High Point standoff: police
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Several homes were evacuated due to a standoff on Saturday night, according to the High Point Police Department. Officers went to an apartment on 150 James Road to serve papers to a person who was said to be “armed and acting erratically earlier in the day.” After officers attempted to […]
WBTV
CMPD investigating deadly southwest Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A homicide investigation is underway in south Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Police are responded to the scene in the 1300 block of Choyce Avenue on Sunday afternoon. Police were initially called to the area for a report of a dead body. Once at the...
'Absolutely horrific': Charlotte police chief reacts to fatal Memphis police beating
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said the videos of Memphis police violently beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop this month showed "one of the most heinous acts of law enforcement" he had seen in his 31-year career. Jennings made the remarks after attending a faith demonstration in Marshall Park...
WBTV
A push for change: Hundreds in Charlotte protest after Tyre Nichols death
Charlotte community hosts prayer worship event in remembrance of Tyre Nichols. The community gathered at Marshall Park on Sunday afternoon in memory of Tyre Nichols. Police are investigating a homicide in south Charlotte on Sunday afternoon. Charlotte community peacefully protests after Tyre Nichols death. Updated: 19 hours ago. A group...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Investigating Homicide After Neighbors Find Body In Southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — CMPD is investigating a homicide after a body was found in southwest Charlotte. Detectives were called to Choyce Avenue in Steele Creek around 3pm Sunday after receiving reports of a body found a long a path in the neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found the victim dead from a gunshot wound.
Piedmont Triad law enforcement respond to the death of Tyre Nichols
(WGHP) — Law enforcement agencies in the Piedmont Triad have released their responses to the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols, 29, of Memphis, died three days after he was beaten by police in a traffic stop on Jan. 7. The Winston-Salem Police Department refrained from commenting on specifics regarding Nichols’ death but emphasized that they […]
WBTV
Local leaders speak out after release of bodycam footage shows Tyre Nichols incident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Local leaders are speaking out ahead of the release of body cam footage that shows officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols, a Black man, in Memphis earlier this month. Five officers are accused of beating Nichols during a traffic stop on Jan. 7, inflicting serious injuries that...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Arrested On Saturday
Emanuel James Saddler, age 27 of Taylorsville, was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with assault on a female and assault-communicating threats. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center without bond. Saddler has a court date listed for February 21 is Taylorsville. Saddler has previous charges...
wfmynews2.com
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after shooting on Liberty Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead and two others, including a teen, are in critical condition after a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday. Winston-Salem police arrived at the 1200 bock of North Liberty Street around 5 a.m. to find Darryl Rice Jr., 29, with a gunshot wound in front of a business that had been rented out for a private party.
Have You Seen Him? Missing Charlotte man left home, didn’t return
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man is missing after leaving home for an appointment and never returning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. John Corrigan, 70, was last seen around 9 a.m. in a vehicle at his home near 7000 Ambleside Drive in north Charlotte. Corrigan had been traveling to an appointment on North […]
Juvenile dies at King rodeo event: Stokes County EMS
KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile died during a rodeo event in King on Saturday, according to Stokes County EMS. At around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, EMS got a call about a cardiac arrest at a Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC bull riding event on 446 South Main Street. Two EMTs, who were contracted by […]
860wacb.com
Search Continues For Hickory Man Suspected Of Disposing Body
Authorities are asking the public for information on the whereabouts of a Hickory man wanted in connection to the disappearance of a Catawba County man. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for Mark Anthony Ortiz, 24, since July of 2022. Ortiz is charged with felonious disposal of a body and felony obstruction of justice in connection to the disappearance of 29-year-old Anthony John Jaworsky according to a news release.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Searching For Missing Gastonia 15-Year-Old
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are asking for the public’s help finding 15-year-old Nakita Ratchford. Ratchford stands at 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-866-6702. You can remain...
WXII 12
Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting on Highway 421
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on Saturday morning. Just after midnight, patrol officers with the Winston Salem Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on Highway 421 North. Officers found a 31-year old man in his vehicle on the off...
Man, teenager arrested after attempted armed robbery in Mooresville: Police
The incident happened around 7:15 a.m. at 119 Super Sport Drive, the location of Carolina Beverage Group.
NC Police Find Razor Blades On Gas Pump Handles
New fear unlocked. Police in North Carolina has issued a warning to watch out for razor blades being put on gas handles. Now, this was first reported in Forest City, NC which is more towards Charlotte for the findings of the razors on gas pump handles, but people are crazy and you have to know […]
Randolph County Sheriff released from hospital
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff Greg Seabolt was discharged from Randolph Health Thursday afternoon, according to Randolph County Sheriff's Office. He will continue to rest and recovery at home. Seabolt has kept in touch with his staff and has been updated continuously on the daily business of the Sheriff's...
Madalina Cojocari still missing from Cornelius: What some online true-crime groups are looking into
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It has now been more than two months since 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was last seen getting off the school bus at her stop in Cornelius, North Carolina, on Nov. 21, 2022. It took her parents more than three weeks to report her missing, which caused the...
Winston-Salem man dead in fatal crash on Interstate 40 in Davie County: troopers
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a fatal collision on Interstate 40 in Davie County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 7:16 p.m. on Friday night. Troopers say that Lacarus Dominic Howard, 45, of Winston-Salem, crossed the median while driving on I-40 and collided with another […]
Caldwell County postal worker airlifted to hospital after dog attack
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A postal worker in Caldwell County was seriously hurt after being attacked by two large dogs while delivering mail, according to Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement. It happened along Norwood Street on Thursday in Lenoir when Kristi Reinheardt Goldsberry, 47, was delivering a package to...
