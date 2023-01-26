ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kannapolis, NC

FOX8 News

Homes evacuated by SWAT in High Point standoff: police

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Several homes were evacuated due to a standoff on Saturday night, according to the High Point Police Department. Officers went to an apartment on 150 James Road to serve papers to a person who was said to be “armed and acting erratically earlier in the day.” After officers attempted to […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating deadly southwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A homicide investigation is underway in south Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Police are responded to the scene in the 1300 block of Choyce Avenue on Sunday afternoon. Police were initially called to the area for a report of a dead body. Once at the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

A push for change: Hundreds in Charlotte protest after Tyre Nichols death

Charlotte community hosts prayer worship event in remembrance of Tyre Nichols. The community gathered at Marshall Park on Sunday afternoon in memory of Tyre Nichols. Police are investigating a homicide in south Charlotte on Sunday afternoon. Charlotte community peacefully protests after Tyre Nichols death. Updated: 19 hours ago. A group...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Investigating Homicide After Neighbors Find Body In Southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — CMPD is investigating a homicide after a body was found in southwest Charlotte. Detectives were called to Choyce Avenue in Steele Creek around 3pm Sunday after receiving reports of a body found a long a path in the neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found the victim dead from a gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Arrested On Saturday

Emanuel James Saddler, age 27 of Taylorsville, was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with assault on a female and assault-communicating threats. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center without bond. Saddler has a court date listed for February 21 is Taylorsville. Saddler has previous charges...
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Juvenile dies at King rodeo event: Stokes County EMS

KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile died during a rodeo event in King on Saturday, according to Stokes County EMS. At around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, EMS got a call about a cardiac arrest at a Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC bull riding event on 446 South Main Street. Two EMTs, who were contracted by […]
KING, NC
860wacb.com

Search Continues For Hickory Man Suspected Of Disposing Body

Authorities are asking the public for information on the whereabouts of a Hickory man wanted in connection to the disappearance of a Catawba County man. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for Mark Anthony Ortiz, 24, since July of 2022. Ortiz is charged with felonious disposal of a body and felony obstruction of justice in connection to the disappearance of 29-year-old Anthony John Jaworsky according to a news release.
HICKORY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Searching For Missing Gastonia 15-Year-Old

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police are asking for the public’s help finding 15-year-old Nakita Ratchford. Ratchford stands at 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-866-6702. You can remain...
GASTONIA, NC
WXII 12

Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting on Highway 421

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on Saturday morning. Just after midnight, patrol officers with the Winston Salem Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on Highway 421 North. Officers found a 31-year old man in his vehicle on the off...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
K97.5

NC Police Find Razor Blades On Gas Pump Handles

New fear unlocked. Police in North Carolina has issued a warning to watch out for razor blades being put on gas handles. Now, this was first reported in Forest City, NC which is more towards Charlotte for the findings of the razors on gas pump handles, but people are crazy and you have to know […]
FOREST CITY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Randolph County Sheriff released from hospital

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff Greg Seabolt was discharged from Randolph Health Thursday afternoon, according to Randolph County Sheriff's Office. He will continue to rest and recovery at home. Seabolt has kept in touch with his staff and has been updated continuously on the daily business of the Sheriff's...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC

