all of these anti hunter comments are hilarious... they cry poor animal then probably go to the grocery store and pick up some Hamburg. there is no better feeling and connection with mother nature than harvesting your own meat.
Nothing to be proud about . This is so sad when you didn't even give the bear chance to fight. He did nothing to you for you to think you have the right to kill him and I bet after killing him then you go and pray saying that you are a good man. So heartless.
Is he supposed to do this are they over populated. Also don’t we have enough farms and grocery stores to get meat?
