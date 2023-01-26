Read full article on original website
Jennifer777
3d ago
Someone needs to find the name of the judge. If his son were murdered in that horrible way, they would have life sentences😡
Mary Williams
20h ago
she also should get the same amount of time I know few people got 33 yr for a crime less than this ..I'll never understand this so unfair
Wave 3
Hardin County man arrested for killing 12 puppies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police said they arrested Tristan Hollin on Friday afternoon after receiving a report that 12 puppies were killed in Hardin County. Officials said they made contact with the property owner, the complainant and a family member. All three of them said that Tristan Hollin had told them he killed the dogs and that he claimed to have a gun.
Wave 3
Marion County man found guilty of intentional murder in 2020 homicide case
LEBANON, Ky. (WAVE) - A Lebanon man was found guilty by a jury for the murder of a 42-year-old woman back in April 2020. On April 5, Kentucky State Police were called to respond to a report of a shooting around 8:48 p.m. on Clear Creek Road in the Raywick community of Marion County.
Wave 3
Police accuse man on home incarceration of attempting to bring drugs into LMDC
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man on home incarceration was accused by police of trying to bring drugs into the jail. On Thursday, officials with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections said 20-year-old Trey Smith was brought to LMDC following his court appearance. Smith’s parole was revoked after he was...
953wiki.com
Domestic Distrubance Lands Madison Man In Jail
All charges are alleged and presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. January 25, 2023 - Madison Police responded to the River Pointe Shopping Center regarding a domestic disturbance in the parking lot. While en-route, the disturbance escalated as the male subject reportedly brandished a rifle and pointed it at the female.
$1.2 million verdict against man accused of rape brings 'some solace,' five years later
Though LMPD closed the case without an arrest, a civil jury found Nikola Jajic liable for subjecting Jen Sainato to sexual contact without her consent.
953wiki.com
Dupont man arrested for child solicitation
In December of 2022, Madison Police Detective Shawn Scudder began an investigation into Chance J.T. Hacker, age 24 of Dupont Indiana. Chance allegedly began messaging a 14 year old female online and asked for sex acts from the child. On 1/27/2023, Chance agreed to meet with the 14 year old female. Chance arrived at the arranged meeting location, but was met instead by Detective Shawn Scudder, Detective Ricky Harris and Assistant Chief Jeremy Perkins of MPD. Chance was taken into custody without incident.
LMDC: Man on home incarceration attempted to sneak drugs into jail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man on home incarceration was allegedly attempting to bring drugs into Louisville's downtown jail on Thursday, according to police. Police say the man, Trey Smith, was brought to Metro Corrections after a court appearance where his parole was revoked in relation to a charge from August 2022 where Smith was accused of possessing drugs inside the jail.
wbiw.com
A traffic stop lands two women behind bars for dealing cocaine
BEDFORD – On Friday, January 27th, Senior Trooper Richard Klun was working the areas of I-69 and State Road 37 during High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Awareness (HIDTA) campaign when a vehicle stop resulted in the arrest of two residents of Lawrence County. The driver of the vehicle was 29-year-old Jamisha...
Wave 3
LMPD honored for 2022′s decrease in violent crime, but 2023 gets off to dangerous start
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There have been 16 homicides in Louisville’s first four weeks of 2023. Three of them were in the LMPD’s Fifth Division that covers the highlands and Irish Hill neighborhoods. On Sunday, District 8 Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong hosted a celebration at the Bellwether...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana man arrested on several drug charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man was arrested Thursday on several drug charges after troopers tracked him down on a separate warrant. Indiana State Police said an investigation began after they received a tip on the whereabouts of a Jeffersonville suspect who had a felony warrant for possession of meth out of Harrison County.
953wiki.com
Madison Police Arrest Four On Narcotic Charges
January 25, 2023, Madison Police arrested four on narcotic related charges. Madison Police responded to a report of narcotic activity, at a residence in the 180 block of Taft Drive. Arrested: Jason R. Boswell, 29, Madison, Indiana, for maintaining a common nuisance L-6 felony, possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony, and...
wdrb.com
Man back in Louisville jail after Corrections officers say drugs were sewn into his clothing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is back in jail after allegedly sewing drugs into his clothing before a court hearing. In a release, Metro Corrections says Trey Smith was on home incarceration, but he was in court on Thursday to revoke his parole after he was charged with possessing drugs inside the jail in Aug. 2022.
wdrb.com
2 Lawrence County women arrested for dealing cocaine, Indiana State Police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Lawrence County women were arrested and charged with dealing cocaine on Friday, according to Indiana State Police. Police stopped a vehicle on State Road 37 in Lawrence County as part of ISP's High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Awareness campaign. Troopers spoke to two Bedford women in the vehicle and observed criminal activity, leading to the deployment of K-9 Loki.
WLKY.com
Irish Hill theatre staff mourns co-worker who was killed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man shot and killed in Irish Hill on Thursday worked at Commonwealth Theatre Center. On Saturday, Commonwealth Theatre Center posted a statement on its website naming him as Kenny Maier. The statement read:. "Kenny Maier, a beloved member of our administrative staff lost his life...
935wain.com
Update: Mays Found Guilty By Jury; Marion County Man Arrested Following Shooting Incident
UPDATE — LEBANON, Ky. (January 26, 2023) – Timothy R. Mays, 51 of Lebanon, was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in Marion County Circuit Court. The jury found that Mr. Mays was guilty of Intentional Murder with an Aggravating Circumstance. The aggravating circumstance...
Wave 3
Man, woman show up at Mary and Elizabeth Hospital after shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers were notified shortly after midnight about two victims showed up to Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in a private vehicle. Police investigated and determined that someone had shot at a man and woman inside a vehicle in a business parking lot in the 4400 block of Manslick Road. The man and woman immediately drove to the hospital after the shooting.
IMPD chief: Beating death of Tyre Nichols a 'despicable act'
INDIANAPOLIS — The chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department called the beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers a "despicable act." IMPD Chief Randal Taylor issued a statement Friday night, shortly after the city of Memphis released video of the assault. “As a police officer and...
Drug roundup lands 3 behind bars in Dubois County
HOLLAND, Ind. (WEHT) — Early Thursday morning, a Dubois County drug bust ended in the roundup of three suspects on multiple felony charges. The drug investigation led investigators to a Holland home on January 26. Deputies say they met David A. Gabberd at the front door and asked him if Chad Klein lived there. When […]
Louisville murder suspect was protecting someone else, lawyer argues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The suspect accused of murdering a 36-year-old man in Tyler Park earlier this year was in court on Wednesday. Naji Hughes, 35, is accused of shooting and killing Diunta Cross at an apartment complex on Beechwood Avenue, near Baxter Avenue in the Highlands. He has been...
wdrb.com
Former Louisville Metro Corrections officer sentenced to three years in prison for use of excessive force
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Corrections officer convicted of using excessive force when he attacked an inmate, breaking his jaw, was sentenced on Wednesday to three years in prison. Darrell Taylor was facing a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison after a federal jury convicted him...
