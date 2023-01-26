Read full article on original website
Man allegedly involved in chase and officer-involved shooting appears in court
ABERDEEN — A 36-year-old man appeared in court Friday for allegedly leading deputies on a chase that resulted in gunshots being fired by law enforcement in Bingham County. Wisho Moss made an initial appearance in Bingham County Magistrate Court in front of Judge Scott Hansen. Moss appeared over video via zoom from the Bingham County Jail. When he came on camera to face the judge, he used a walker to take a seat.
Authorities release details about man killed in confrontation with Pocatello police
POCATELLO — Authorities have released the name of the man killed by a police officer during an incident on Center Street in Pocatello Friday. Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei said the man was Matthew E. Planer, 52, of Pocatello. Schei gave the information during a press conference Sunday. During...
Blackfoot man sentenced to life in prison for drug trafficking
POCATELLO – Adam Lee Vallely, 46, of Blackfoot, was sentenced to life in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with the intent to distribute heroin, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced. According to court records and evidence presented at...
Man who choked woman over housework sentenced to probation
An Idaho Falls man who tried to choke a woman after she asked him to do the dishes was sentenced to four years of probation Wednesday. District Judge Bruce Pickett ordered James Anderson, 56, to also serve 100 hours of community service. The judge gave Anderson an underlying sentence of two-to-five years in prison, which would only be imposed if Anderson violates his probation. Anderson was arrested in June. Both...
Man Dies in Officer Involved Shooting in Pocatello
Around 12:45 Friday afternoon, Pocatello Police were called to a disturbance in the 700 block of West Center Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male suspect who brandished a weapon. Shots were fired and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not...
Southern Idaho Man Sentenced to Life in Federal Prison for Trafficking Methamphetamine and Heroin
IDAHO - A 46-year-old Blackfoot, ID man has been sentenced to life in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine and heroin. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Adam Lee Vallely engaged in a drug trafficking conspiracy with others in southeast Idaho from December 2017 to August 2018. During...
Pocatello police fatally shoot man during disturbance
POCATELLO — Police fatally shot an adult male suspect during a disturbance near downtown Pocatello Friday afternoon, authorities said. The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. at an apartment building on the 700 block of West Center Street. Pocatello police said they responded to the building because of a disturbance involving the adult male suspect. The suspect brandished a weapon after officers arrived and was fatally shot by Pocatello police, authorities...
UPDATE: Person dead following officer-involved shooting in Pocatello
As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, Center Street, between North Grant and North Johnson avenues, is closed to all traffic. The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is leading the investigation, with assistance from Idaho Fall police. The Idaho Fall Police Department Crime Scene trailer arrived at the scene around 3 p.m.
Officials identify suspect involved in chase and officer-involved shooting
ABERDEEN — Deputies have identified a man involved in a chase and officer-involved shooting in Bingham County last week. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office say Wisho Moss, 36, has been receiving medical attention due to injuries he received during the incident. He has been cleared from the hospital and is now in the Bingham County Jail.
Fatal officer-involved shooting near 700 block of West Center Street
Dispatch received a call Friday, at approximately 12:45 p.m. in reference to a disturbance.
Pedestrian critically injured when struck by car near Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT—An adult male pedestrian was critically injured Saturday night when he was struck by a car just north of Blackfoot. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. when the man was struck by a car driven by a teenage boy on Rose Road less than a mile outside of the city, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office reported. The Sheriff's Office received reports shortly before the collision that the adult male pedestrian...
Man charged after allegedly molesting girl at hunting camp
IDAHO FALLS – A Blackfoot man was charged with a sex crime involving a child after the victim reported being abused at a hunting camp. James Lee Parkin, 36, is charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16. On Nov. 10, an Idaho Falls Police officer spoke...
City of Pocatello, Police Department express commitment to community in wake of Tyre Nichols' death
The City of Pocatello with the Pocatello Police Department (PPD) does not condone the actions of the officers involved in the Tyre Nichols case. PPD officers endure rigorous training with extensive oversight by their peers. This comprehensive training prepares officers for the worst situations. Our officers are here to protect our citizens and uphold justice for all in the community. “This is not who we are. What happened in Memphis is simply unacceptable. Our community deserves better of their law enforcement, and that’s what we plan to achieve,” said Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei. “What happened in Memphis, Tennessee is heartbreaking. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tyre Nichols’ family, friends, and the community that is mourning this senseless death,” said Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad.
Trial set for man accused of stealing over $2k from hardware store
IDAHO FALLS – An Ammon man who reportedly stole thousands of dollars from a hardware store will now stand trial. Dennis M. Garrett, 50, is scheduled for a jury trial in front of District Judge Michael Whyte on April 11. Garrett pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to a felony charge of grand larceny.
Inmate on house-arrest tased and taken into custody following pursuit through neighborhoods
The following is a news release and mugshot from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Late Sunday evening, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies notified area law enforcement that 24-year-old Cameron Eugene Wiley had cut his ankle monitor off and was unable to be reached. Wiley had been on court-ordered house...
Local woman gets probation for striking hotel staff with room furniture
POCATELLO — A woman who pleaded guilty to battery following an altercation at a local hotel has been sentenced to probation. After pleading guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge, 54-year-old Margaret Chantel Hudson was sentenced to one year of probation by Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman. Hudson was arrested...
Man killed in crash remembered as ‘happy, genuine light who will be missed’
TETONIA — An Idaho Falls man killed in a crash on Highway 33 Friday is being remembered as a “happy, genuine, great light.”. Brian Wright, 52, was driving westbound in a 2017 Ford commercial box truck around 7 a.m. Idaho State Police say a 32-year-old St. Anthony man driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado in the eastbound lane attempted to pass a line of cars behind a snow plow. He slammed into the box truck head-on and Wright died at the scene.
‘Let’s have some fun.’ Stabbing suspect allegedly challenges police to pursuit
SHELLEY — An Idaho Falls man not only allegedly stabbed a woman — police said he also pulled alongside a Shelley patrol car afterward and challenged an officer to a pursuit. The new court case with additional charges related to the pursuit was filed last week. In November,...
Head-on Crash Claims One in East Idaho as Pickup Tries to Pass Snowplow
TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and several others injured Friday morning when a pickup attempted to pass a line of cars behind a snowplow and hit another truck head-on. According to the Idaho State Police, a 51-year-old Idaho Falls man was killed in the crash that happened at around 7 a.m. on SH-33. ISP said several cars were lined up behind a snowplow when the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado attempted to pass. The pickup ended up hitting head-on a Ford box truck driven by the Idaho Falls man. The Chevrolet then spun out and struck a Toyota Yaris. The driver of the pickup, a 32-year-old St. Anthony man and his two passengers were taken to the hospital. Everyone involved had been wearing seat belts. ISP said the highway was blocked for five hours while crews with the Teton County Sheriff's Office, Teton County Fire and Rescue, and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with the crash.
Ephrata father's 7-year-old son mauled to death by dogs in Idaho
FORT HALL, Idaho - An Ephrata family is in mourning after losing their son to a dog mauling last Saturday in Fort Hall, Idaho. Jesse Boner of Ephrata is the father of Kellan, the 7-year-old who lost his life in the weekend tragedy. Boner and his wife Ciara have four...
