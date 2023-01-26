ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Atlanta Chefs Are 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists

Atlanta, Georgia is once again well represented among the most prestigious culinary and food prep experts in America for semifinalists for the James Beard Awards. Whittled from an exhaustive list, the local semifinalists have a chance to take home the top prize and cement Atlanta’s place on the map as a bona fide cultural mecca with top-notch restaurants with diverse cuisine.
INTERVIEW: Atlanta icon T.I., Deon Taylor talk about film ‘Fear’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta icon T.I. and director Deon Taylor stopped by Atlanta News First for an exclusive interview about their new thriller film “Fear” which was released in theatres on Friday. Best known as the self-proclaimed King of the South, the rapper, actor, philanthropist,...
How to cope after Nichols' video release

Protests held in Atlanta after video of Tyre Nichols’ fatal beating. In wake of the release of a video showing five former Memphis police officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols a protest was held in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Protest planned in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Updated: 20 hours ago.
Enjoy A Luxe Valentine’s Day Dinner Date At The Four Seasons Atlanta

There’s so much going on in and around Atlanta honoring the most romantic time of the year, Valentine’s Day! From pop-up bars to the most beautiful restaurants in A-Town, there’s one experience that’s calling our name at the Four Seasons Atlanta. The beloved Bar Margot at...
Protest underway in Atlanta after release of Tyre Nichols footage

Metro Atlanta residents react to deadly shooting near synagogue in Israel. The Jewish community in Metro Atlanta said this is hard to stomach Friday, as many of their friends and family are there right now.
Hot Chocolate 5K and 15K races held at Centennial Olympic Park

Tyree Nichols stirs up memory of fatal shooting of Jimmy Achinson. Jimmy Atchison was the only boy of eight growing up. "He would aggravate every girl in that house, but they protected him, they protected that boy like a god,".
LIVE BLOG | Atlanta protests remain peaceful after release of Tyre Nichols videos

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Video has now been released of the beating of a man named Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. Nichols died a few days after the beating and 5 Memphis police officers have been charged. People in cities all over the country gathered Friday to protest what happened to Nichols, including in Atlanta.
Protest planned in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon

Metro Atlanta residents react to deadly shooting near synagogue in Israel. The Jewish community in Metro Atlanta said this is hard to stomach Friday, as many of their friends and family are there right now.
3 must-do weekend trips within 5 hours of Atlanta

Whether you're looking for a coastal getaway or mountain retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip. 1. Charleston Photo: Jen Ashley/AxiosIf you're ready to trade in oak trees for palms for a weekend, consider visiting Charleston, about 5 hours from Atlanta. Stay: In a brand new tiny home in North Charleston that sleeps four. Book here.Do: Prepare your taste buds for the Charleston Wine + Food festival. This year's event is March 1–5. Details. ...
Big Dave's Opens Fourth Location in Lawrenceville, Georgia

Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is continuing to expand his award-winning cheesesteak empire, this time to Lawrenceville, Georgia, with a location set to open this summer. Located within Lawrenceville Marketplace, the 1,500-square-foot outpost will serve as the brand’s fourth Atlanta-area location in addition to stores in downtown Atlanta, Doraville, Georgia, and a forthcoming Jonesboro Road location set to open this spring.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
Several metro Atlanta businesses close early ahead of anticipated unrest

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a level of uncertainty in downtown Atlanta. Hundreds of law enforcement officers rolled into the city with the goal of keeping protests peaceful. Brian Bullock is one of the owners of Legacy Ventures. They run four restaurants on Marietta Street including STATS,...
Repeated calls for peaceful protest ahead of Nichols video release

Metro Atlanta residents react to deadly shooting near synagogue in Israel. The Jewish community in Metro Atlanta said this is hard to stomach Friday, as many of their friends and family are there right now.
Tanger Outlets Locust Grove | Outlet mall in Georgia

Another outlet option in Atlanta, this one located south of the city, is Tanger Outlets Locust Grove. Its selection of stores is quite good as there are options for all tastes such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Nautica, Carter's or GAP baby clothing store. It is smaller than the other outlets...
