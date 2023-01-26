ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 11

Karaleah Garbin
3d ago

She deserves the same kind of death that she did to her little baby boy. Evil just pure evil! There is nothing to justify this disgusting evil thing .. my heart breaks for the little baby boy who lost his life to evil piece of garbage… I pray for his sister that is alive..

Reply
8
nonnys chaNnel
3d ago

why why why ? So many people who can't have children want them and then you get someone like this who kills her own baby. I understand it's not easy raising babies, but if you can't handle them and there is no one around then can call a help line for someone to talk too. This is so sad

Reply
10
Larene Graham
3d ago

This So very Sad 😭😭 so many questions come into play Did shehave family! that could of helpedand raised the 2 precious little onesdid she reached out for help childrenfamily services Etc, this really makesme 😭 and angry 😡 at the same time.R.I.P. God's little angel I'm 🙏🙏that God blessed the injured childwith full speedy recovery from herserious injuries.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Irondequoit Police investigate after antisemitic materials were found

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police are looking for more information about antisemitic materials that were distributed in the Laurelton neighborhood. Irondequoit Police said in a release on Sunday afternoon that they’re trying to determine who distributed the flyers and why. They’re asking anyone with information to call 911 or email the department at police@irondequoit.gov.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
rochesterfirst.com

4 Rochester teens crash stolen car while trying to steal second car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four teenagers under the age of 16 were detained after crashing a stolen Hyundai in Rochester Saturday evening, officers with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) confirmed. Just before 6 p.m. officers responded to the area of South Union Street near Chapman Avenue, for a vehicle...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester’s sixth murder of the year took place at gas station Friday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A shooting on the corner of Culver Road and Culver Parkway killed 29-year-old city resident, Earl Thomas. It was Rochester’s sixth murder of the year. The Rochester Police Department says there were reports of a shooting at 1416 Culver Parkway around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. They say they found evidence of shooting upon arrival, but no victim.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Four teens detained for attempting to steal second car in one day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday evening Rochester Police Officers responded to the area of South Union Street, near Chapman Alley, for the report of several suspects stealing a Hyundai. They interrupted the larceny while it was in progress. The suspects arrived to the location in an already stolen Hyundai...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Antisemitic flyers, candy canes distributed in Irondequoit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Plastic baggies containing candy canes and antisemitic flyers were left at the end of several driveways in an Irondequoit neighborhood Sunday, officials with the Town of Irondequoit confirmed. The radical flyers inside the clear sandwich bags blame prominent Jewish individuals for a variety of perceived social issues. These include allegedly “eliminating […]
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester mom pleads not guilty to murdering 1-year-old son

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The mother accused of brutalizing her two children – one of whom died – pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning. Bryasia Love, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault. During her arraignment Friday, someone in the courtroom shouted, “Baby killer.”
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Homicide investigation underway on Culver Parkway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Police are investigating a homicide on Culver Parkway near Bay Street. Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Friday. There is evidence of shots fired near the gas station. News10NBC has been on the scene trying to get information from police about what happened. The Major Crimes Unit will be...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made in Amherst shooting, faces gun and drug charges

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning in Amherst, according to police. As a result of the shooting, 27-year-old Daniel Wyatt of Buffalo was arrested, police said Friday. He is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent […]
AMHERST, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester man pleads not guilty to father's fatal stabbing

Rochester, N.Y. — Detric Marshall, 39, was visibly emotional standing before a judge Thursday morning, crying before the judge as he pleaded not guilty to the stabbing death of his 70-year-old father, Charles. Police said Marshall stabbed his father numerous times during a physical altercation Wednesday night at their...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Home deemed unlivable after fire in Henrietta

Henrietta, N.Y. — The Henrietta Fire District along with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a structure fire on Harrier Circle around 5:17 a.m. Sunday morning. Companies were quick to make it on scene with the fire from multiple windows of a single story townhome.
HENRIETTA, NY
iheart.com

Five Juveniles Arrested for Joyriding in a Stolen Car in Rochester

Rochester police have arrested five juveniles they spotted joyriding in a stolen car. It happened on the west side around dinnertime last night. Officers on Cameron Street spotted a car reported stolen about two hours earlier from woman leaving work nearby at School 54. The underage driver tried to get...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Gates Police arrest Greece man in fatal hit-and-run

GATES, N.Y. – The driver accused of hitting and killing a woman in Gates has been charged. Gates Police Chief Robert Long says Joshua Reis, 19, of Greece is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle, a felony. Brenda Wells, 55, of Hilton was hit by...
GATES, NY
WHEC TV-10

Vigil at MLK Park will honor Tyre Nichols

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Free the People Roc will hold a vigil on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Rochester to commemorate Tyre Nichols and other victims of police brutality. People will gather at Daniel Prude Square in MLK Memorial Park. Organizers invite attendees to bring flowers or a candle. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

3 Guilty of Murder in Rochester Homicide

All three men charged in a fatal shooting on Rochester's west side have been found guilty. Anttwan Brown, Tyron Bryant, and Diamonte Scott were convicted of 2nd-degree murder and weapons charges. Prosecutors say the ygunned down 20-year-old Tymir Thomas on Handy Street in September 2021.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy