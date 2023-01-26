At least 6 new Starbucks are coming to Fresno area. Here’s where coffee shops will be

The first Starbucks coming to southwest Fresno was big news for a lot of Fresnans.

The city even filmed a video of Mayor Jerry Dyer sharing the news with pastor D.J. Criner on the empty plot of land where it will be built.

It’s at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Church Avenue, not far from where a new Fresno City College west Fresno campus is being built. It’s scheduled to open in 2024.

With no Starbucks in southwest Fresno so far, it’s a big change for the under-served neighborhood.

This city loves its Starbucks, even though it’s got a thriving independent coffee scene (including one mobile coffee cart , West Native Coffee , with a big emphasis on community in southwest Fresno).

But the southwest Starbucks isn’t the only one in the works. At least five more are in various stages of development, including some in the permitting stage that still need approvals.

Here’s a look at where Starbucks wants to open (including one that opened the same day we were creating this story).

Starbucks coming to Fresno

River Park: Remember when River Park had two Starbucks within about 300 feet of each other? Then the one next to Uncle Harry’s New York Bagelry & Coffeehouse closed during the pandemic.

I t’s coming back . In fact, it already is. It opened at 6 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.

It’s been remodeled to add a drive-thru, increase the size of the coffee shop and add a patio.

Bullard Avenue and First Street : This will likely be the next Starbucks to open. Construction is zipping along on a new building on the northeast corner, just west of the empty Rite-Aid.

Figarden Drive and Bullard Avenue: Several permits have been filed with the city for work on a Starbucks in a new building at 5641 N. Figarden Drive. near the Arco gas station.

Downtown Fresno could also be getting a new Starbucks. The business filed a conditional-use permit application to build one on the site of the former El Torito restaurant on Tulare Street.

The Mexican restaurant was torn down last year .

Chestnut and Olive: A building permit application was filed with the city of Fresno this month for a new Starbucks on empty land at the southwest corner of Chestnut and Olive avenues.

A construction worker is seen through the opening for a drive-thru at River Park’s Starbucks site in this file photo from June, 2022 in Fresno. The location will reopen with new features including the drive-thru. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com