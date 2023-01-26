Read full article on original website
Winona Community Foundation welcomes new board members
The Winona Community Foundation is pleased to announce the addition of four new members to their board of directors: Rebecca Franzen, Cindy Telstad, Jacob Woodworth, and Dave Jensen. They will join current board members: Kathy Peterson, Corey Hancock, Amanda Hedlund, Aaron Young, Ann Gibson, Andrew Guzzo, Angela Lallemont, Kevin O’Reilly, Jolene Vaselaar, Jackie Czaplewski, and Maurella Cunningham.
