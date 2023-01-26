The Winona Community Foundation is pleased to announce the addition of four new members to their board of directors: Rebecca Franzen, Cindy Telstad, Jacob Woodworth, and Dave Jensen. They will join current board members: Kathy Peterson, Corey Hancock, Amanda Hedlund, Aaron Young, Ann Gibson, Andrew Guzzo, Angela Lallemont, Kevin O’Reilly, Jolene Vaselaar, Jackie Czaplewski, and Maurella Cunningham.

