(Renton, WA) The WIAA Executive Board this week held their first meeting of 2023 and took action on several routine issues such as approving the annual budget, approved the next year’s Volleyball dates with all 6 tournaments again in Yakima at the SunDome and finalized this Spring’s Championship locations. There are lots of new locations as many Spring Championships have been held at the same location for many years.

RENTON, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO