Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man tries to abduct barista through the drive-through window using a zip-tie lassojustpene50Auburn, WA
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Freshwater fishing in SeattleOscarSeattle, WA
Related
Elected officials respond to Bellevue School District's 3-school consolidation plan
BELLEVUE, Wash. — In KING 5's continued coverage of the Bellevue School District's plan to close and consolidate three elementary schools - requests for comment have been sent to Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington state representatives who serve the potentially impacted neighborhoods. Currently, the district has identified seven elementary...
downtownbellevue.com
Bellevue School District Announces New Superintendent, Dr. Aramaki to Begin July 1
Bellevue School District Board of Directors recently announced a new superintendent, Dr. Kelly Aramaki. He will begin the role on July 1st, after spending the next five months easing into it with the support of the interim superintendent, according to a release from BSD. Dr. Aramaki has a long history...
thewatchdogonline.com
Bellevue Named One of the Best Cities for College Graduates
WalletHub recently conducted a study to identify the top college towns and cities in the United States. The rankings were determined by evaluating over 400 cities of various sizes using 32 key indicators that measure academic, social and economic opportunities for students. Bellevue stands out for its exceptional ability to...
Opioid center protesters admit they lost the war
A few dozen protesters fighting against the location of a new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood admit they lost the war over the site, but will continue to fight for children’s safety and transparency of the process. “The point of today’s protest is to focus on what we can...
Judge Orders Washington State Private Special Education School to Turn Over Records
A recent Seattle Times and ProPublica investigation of the Northwest School of Innovative Learning found complaints of abuse and minimal instruction. The school argued it wasn’t subject to public records laws. A King County judge disagrees.
kpq.com
Cascade High School Welcomes New Principal
Interim Cascade High School Principal Rudy Joya has earned a permanent position with the Cascade School District as Cascade High School's Principal. Before stepping into the interim principal position last year, Joya was the Assistant Principal of Cascade High School between 2017-2022. Before that, he served as a Dean of Students and math teacher at Wenatchee High School.
KOMO News
Dozens protest incoming opioid treatment center set to open Monday in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Dozens of people in Lynnwood are protesting a new opioid treatment center in their city, claiming they never had a say before the state signed off on the license. But, the healthcare operator insists it will be transparent about security and how it operates. Organizers with...
elisportsnetwork.com
WIAA: New Spring Championship locations set for this Year
(Renton, WA) The WIAA Executive Board this week held their first meeting of 2023 and took action on several routine issues such as approving the annual budget, approved the next year’s Volleyball dates with all 6 tournaments again in Yakima at the SunDome and finalized this Spring’s Championship locations. There are lots of new locations as many Spring Championships have been held at the same location for many years.
KCRHA proposes $11.5 billion plan to end homelessness in King County
KING COUNTY, Wash — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) released a draft plan that calls for $25.5 billion over five years to end homeless in King County. They are asking for feedback on the draft, which the public can provide by going to this link. Initially, $8...
KOMO News
Rideshare workers push for safety protections after driver killed in Renton shooting spree
RENTON, Wash. — A man who was killed during a random shooting spree in Renton earlier this month was a well-known rideshare driver. Those who knew him said he was kind and advocated for the rights of rideshare drivers. Mahamadou Kabba was one of three people shot at random....
KOMO News
Residents call for action after shooting death at Seattle encampment
SEATTLE, Wash. — A problematic Seattle homeless encampment that KOMO has been asking city and state officials about for months, is now the scene of a deadly shooting. Seattle Police said a man was killed Friday night near the homeless encampment under the ship canal bridge. They said a...
KOMO News
RV encampment returns to busy shopping area in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood
SEATTLE — An RV encampment has returned to Seattle's Ballard neighborhood in a busy shopping area weeks after the city cleared it. The city confirmed it last cleaned up the camp along Ballard Way near 14th Avenue in December, but some frustrated shoppers and business owners want a more permanent solution to help the homeless and clear their street.
The Suburban Times
Proposed Moratorium on Underground Storage Tanks, Metal Recycling and Auto Wrecking within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District
City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma Planning and Development Services Department has scheduled a public information meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, February 2 on ZOOM to provide information about a proposed moratorium on underground storage tanks, metal recycling and auto wrecking within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District.
KLEWTV
'We need action': Wash. state governor reacts to family's encampment house near on-ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A couple in Washington state is building a makeshift house in the median of a Seattle interstate ramp. Kandice and Mark asked to be identified only by their first names. “We don’t have a house or a home right now, and this is how we know...
q13fox.com
Intersection where young woman was hit and killed by SPD, was due for upgrades
The intersection where a student from India was hit and killed by police on Monday night, is part of a long envisioned walking and cycling corridor. The Thomas Street Redefined Project has been in the works since 2013 but Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell cut more than $2 million from it last year.
KOMO News
1 dead, 1 injured in fatal Marysville RV fire
MARYVILLE, Wash. — A woman was found dead inside of an RV in Maryville late Sunday evening. Crews found a man outside of the vehicular home with burns on his hands and arms when they arrived at the scene. After getting the fire under control, crews were able to...
KOMO News
Vigil held for family killed in Thurston County house fire
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Hundreds of people in the Tumwater community showed up to a vigil to pay their respects for the five family members killed in a house fire last week. Many who knew them shared their fondest memories and the impact they had on the community. A...
Permit Submitted for Fourth Piroshky Piroshky Bakery Location
30+ year bakery known for their Russian-inspired baked goods will soon open in the Washington State Convention Center.
Chronicle
At Washington's State Capitol, Crowd Rallies With One Goal: 'Stop the Airport!'
Roughly 100 anti-airport activists rallied Wednesday on the north steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia, urging state lawmakers to stop seeking a site to build a new commercial airport in Washington. The prospect that either of three rural areas in Pierce and Thurston County could be home to a...
fox5ny.com
Fully clothed bathing burglar found in Seattle home's bathroom
SEATTLE - A man suspected of breaking into a woman's home in Seattle has refused to come clean about his intentions, even though police found him fully clothed in a bathtub filled with water. According to the Seattle Police Department, a woman returned to her home Friday just after 7...
Comments / 0