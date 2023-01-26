ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thewatchdogonline.com

Bellevue Named One of the Best Cities for College Graduates

WalletHub recently conducted a study to identify the top college towns and cities in the United States. The rankings were determined by evaluating over 400 cities of various sizes using 32 key indicators that measure academic, social and economic opportunities for students. Bellevue stands out for its exceptional ability to...
BELLEVUE, WA
MyNorthwest

Opioid center protesters admit they lost the war

A few dozen protesters fighting against the location of a new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood admit they lost the war over the site, but will continue to fight for children’s safety and transparency of the process. “The point of today’s protest is to focus on what we can...
LYNNWOOD, WA
kpq.com

Cascade High School Welcomes New Principal

Interim Cascade High School Principal Rudy Joya has earned a permanent position with the Cascade School District as Cascade High School's Principal. Before stepping into the interim principal position last year, Joya was the Assistant Principal of Cascade High School between 2017-2022. Before that, he served as a Dean of Students and math teacher at Wenatchee High School.
EVERETT, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

WIAA: New Spring Championship locations set for this Year

(Renton, WA) The WIAA Executive Board this week held their first meeting of 2023 and took action on several routine issues such as approving the annual budget, approved the next year’s Volleyball dates with all 6 tournaments again in Yakima at the SunDome and finalized this Spring’s Championship locations. There are lots of new locations as many Spring Championships have been held at the same location for many years.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Residents call for action after shooting death at Seattle encampment

SEATTLE, Wash. — A problematic Seattle homeless encampment that KOMO has been asking city and state officials about for months, is now the scene of a deadly shooting. Seattle Police said a man was killed Friday night near the homeless encampment under the ship canal bridge. They said a...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

RV encampment returns to busy shopping area in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood

SEATTLE — An RV encampment has returned to Seattle's Ballard neighborhood in a busy shopping area weeks after the city cleared it. The city confirmed it last cleaned up the camp along Ballard Way near 14th Avenue in December, but some frustrated shoppers and business owners want a more permanent solution to help the homeless and clear their street.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Proposed Moratorium on Underground Storage Tanks, Metal Recycling and Auto Wrecking within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District

City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma Planning and Development Services Department has scheduled a public information meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, February 2 on ZOOM to provide information about a proposed moratorium on underground storage tanks, metal recycling and auto wrecking within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

1 dead, 1 injured in fatal Marysville RV fire

MARYVILLE, Wash. — A woman was found dead inside of an RV in Maryville late Sunday evening. Crews found a man outside of the vehicular home with burns on his hands and arms when they arrived at the scene. After getting the fire under control, crews were able to...
MARYSVILLE, WA
KOMO News

Vigil held for family killed in Thurston County house fire

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Hundreds of people in the Tumwater community showed up to a vigil to pay their respects for the five family members killed in a house fire last week. Many who knew them shared their fondest memories and the impact they had on the community. A...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
fox5ny.com

Fully clothed bathing burglar found in Seattle home's bathroom

SEATTLE - A man suspected of breaking into a woman's home in Seattle has refused to come clean about his intentions, even though police found him fully clothed in a bathtub filled with water. According to the Seattle Police Department, a woman returned to her home Friday just after 7...
SEATTLE, WA

