SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Master Plan for Bill Will Make You Shudder

If you think what’s happened thus far has been shocking… wait. Bold & Beautiful knocked viewers for as big a loop as Bill’s family and friends with the reveal that he was in bed with Sheila, so to speak. But from where we’re sitting, that’s going to soon look like it was the mere calm before the storm. Why? Because of what it now says about Bill.
The Stunning Young & Restless Twist for Sally’s Baby That Could Turn the Show Upside-Down — Plus, Billy and Lily’s Split Irks Fans

Young & Restless has plenty going on — lots of characters in lots of scenes — and yet nothing really happens. Thoughts on the week:. Unsurprisingly, Devon and Abby hooked up again and it looks as though predictions that they’ll end up living together soonish are right on the nose. They will probably be as boring as all get out together, but maybe there will be a challenge from Elena at some point if Nate keeps bonding with Victoria. Chance, meanwhile, had dinner with Sharon, and I can’t wait to see what kind of heat these two can generate together. Will the writers go there? It’s a risk, as the pairing may find more popularity than the Billy/Chelsea match they’re so keen on.
General Hospital’s Nancy Lee Grahn Drops Bad News

It seems like only yesterday — but it was actually January 3 — that Nancy Lee Grahn was cheerfully sharing a video of herself taking a stroll in Cambria on her way to Carmel over her (and the whole cast and crew’s) holiday break from General Hospital. But just two days later, drat. Things took a turn for the unfortunate.
Young & Restless Bungle: A Fatal Flaw in Jack’s Scheme Leaves Diane’s Fate in the Hands of Her Enemies

It’s an opportunity to run Jenkins out of town on a silver platter. Why wouldn’t they take it?!. Well, it seems that Jack and Diane’s plan went off without a hitch. Jeremy was hauled off by Chance and they framed him soundly. But for those Young & Restless fans left asking, “Is that it?!” there’s still hope for a twist because Jack’s plan has one huge and possibly fatal flaw…
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital will not air on Monday but the drama heats up in Port Charles on Tuesday

Soaps in Depth is reporting that ABC will not air an episode of General Hospital on Monday, January 2 because of a football game but on Tuesday Port Charles will be filled with action. General Hospital Blog reveals that Kelly Thiebaud headed to London after her final scenes on GH and her character Britt Westbourne walked out on her own birthday party Friday. What is not known is whether or not this is the last time we see the character. Britt could ride off into the sunset to parts unknown, be kidnapped or hooked by the killer.
Legendary Young & Restless and Days of Our Lives Star Dead at the Age of 86

It’s never easy to say farewell. We thought that we’d made it through the worst of 2022, but it looks like the year had one more heartbreaking surprise up its sleeve before letting us move on. It turns out, our sister site Variety reports, Quinn Redeker passed away on December 20, 2022. He was 86 years old.
Bold & Beautiful’s Ridge May Be Returning With an Even Bigger Surprise Than Bill’s Hookup With Sheila!

What does a lonely ladies’ man do when he’s away… but find a new lady?. It would be nice to think that while The Bold and the Beautiful has Ridge off the canvas for a minute, the character is doing some soul-searching, maturing better late than never, and deciding once and for all whether his heart truly belongs to Brooke or Taylor. But we all know that that isn’t happening. It just isn’t Ridge.
Bold & Beautiful Game-Changer: Bill’s Next Step Could Spell the End of an Era for Ridge

The dressmaker may be on his way to being — gasp — out of style. Regular readers know that we have had capital-T Thoughts about what The Bold and the Beautiful has been doing with Bill. (Read ’em here.) We’ve been confused. Concerned. Perturbed, even. But then it hit us like a ton of bricks: The show must be sinking Don Diamont’s character to such a low, only to turn around and raise him back up.
Cheryl E Preston

Anthony Geary acknowledges his love for Sonya Eddy but does not mention a General Hospital return

Anthony Geary portrayed Luke Spencer on General Hospital for many years and continues to be a fan favorite. After retiring in 2015 he said he would not return to the ABC soap adding he would not want to die in a heap on the GH set." He did, however, make a brief 60-second return when Jane Elliot retired from her role as Tracy Quartermaine in 2017 and fans continue to believe he may come back again.
Quinn on Bold and Beautiful: Is Quinn returning on Bold and Beautiful?

Quinn Fuller, played by Rena Sofer, is one of the most compelling characters on the long-running soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful." With her complex personality and her ability to continually surprise the audience, Quinn has been a fan favorite for years. Her journey on the show has been full of twists and turns, and the fans are always wondering what will happen next.

