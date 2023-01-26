Read full article on original website
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission CemeteryJustina PriceCoweta, OK
Longstanding Olive Garden Restaurant is RelocatingJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
12 year-old Girl in Oklahoma Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing 9 year-old BrothercreteTulsa, OK
KTUL
17-year-old suspect arrested for armed robbery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a teen suspect after an alleged armed robbery on Saturday morning. On Jan. 28, just past 4 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery near 51st and Yale. TPD located two victims upon arrival. The victims told officers that they were at...
news9.com
Man Accused Of Smoking Marijuana In Car With Loaded Gun Arrested In Tulsa
Tulsa Police said officers arrested a man after finding a loaded AR-type gun in his car, while he was smoking marijuana. Officers say they were near 41st and Memorial Friday night when someone told them a man was smoking marijuana in a car nearby. Police say they found Nicari Owens...
KTUL
Muskogee County deputies arrest man for third time this month
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for the third time this month. On Jan. 26, around 11 a.m. deputies arrested Nathan Graham. This time Graham was arrested for allegedly stealing a truck. Deputies spotted Graham next to the stolen truck at a residence...
Man In Custody After Pursuit Ends Near Tulsa Casino, Police Say
Tulsa Police said a man is in custody after a pursuit that ended in a fiery crash near a casino on Saturday. The chase happened after police were called to investigate a domestic assault at around 2 p.m., according to Sgt. J.P. Ward with TPD. Sgt. Ward said the female...
KTUL
Man accused of beating pregnant woman arrested after high speed pursuit with Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man suspected of domestic violence was arrested after a high-speed pursuit with Tulsa police Saturday. Officers were investigating a domestic assault around 2 p.m. when they learned a woman had been kidnapped from her job last night and had been held against her will, strangled and beaten with a pistol.
KRMG
Man accused of kidnapping and domestic abuse arrested following chase through Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A man, who police say kidnapped and strangled his domestic partner, was arrested following a chase through Tulsa Saturday evening, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they were called out around 2:00 p.m. to investigate a domestic assault. TPD interviewed the victim, who...
KTUL
Suspect identified in north Tulsa RV park homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has released more information about the suspect in the homicide of a woman in her 40s at Mingo Valley RV Park this week. Authorities confirmed the suspect in the case is Ryan David Gordon. According to court documents, a neighbor said...
Man Shot Multiple Times, Taken To Hospital After Shooting At Bradford Apartments In Tulsa
A man in critical condition after being shot multiple times at the Bradford Apartments in Tulsa according to Tulsa Police. The shooting happened near 36 Street North and M.L.K. Jr Boulevard around 10 p.m. according to police. Police said they responded to the scene after someone found the male victim...
Police: Woman Found Dead At Tulsa RV Park; Suspect Stabs Himself During Police Confrontation
Tulsa Police are investigating a homicide at the Mingo RV Park near Admiral and Mingo. Police say they found a woman dead in a man's home Thursday morning, then learned the man escaped to Wagoner County and when confronted by law enforcement, they say he stabbed himself. The man was flown to a Tulsa hospital.
Authorities Say Wanted Woman Arrested, Accused Of Selling Fentanyl Pills That Killed Man
A woman who was wanted in connection to the death of a Pryor man has been arrested, authorities said. Katelyn Young has been charged with First Degree Murder for the death of Aaron Jenks. Jenks was found dead in his home after overdosing on fentanyl pills in 2021. Pryor Creek...
okcfox.com
74 pounds of meth, 1 pound of fentanyl confiscated by Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department carried out a search warrant that resulted in a large drug bust this week. Officers with the Special Investigations Division found 74 pounds of methamphetamine and just over a pound of Fentanyl. That equates to about 30,000 doses of fentanyl. TPD...
Police: Woman Found Dead At Tulsa RV Park
A woman has been found dead at the Mingo RV Park, according to Tulsa Police. Officers were called to the scene just before 9 a.m. police have not released how the woman died but say the woman's body showed signs of trauma. Officers quickly identified a suspect, the man was tracked down in Wagoner where police say he stabbed himself in the chest. The suspect was flown to a hospital, but police do not have information on his status.
OHP: 18-Year-Old Killed In Tulsa County Crash
An 18 year-old was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Tulsa County according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 1:47 a.m. near East 104 Street and South Elwood Avenue. Vladislav Soden, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OHP. What happened...
KTUL
Stillwater Police using drones to help catch criminals
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Drones in Stillwater are helping law enforcement catch criminals. This week in Stillwater, a DUI crash suspect ran from the scene into the woods. Authorities were able to use “Goliath” to catch him. “We were able to determine that there was a heat...
KTUL
Man, woman dead in murder-suicide, says Broken Arrow police
--- UPDATE: Two are dead after a murder-suicide in Broken Arrow. BAPD said they were performing a welfare check at the home near 131st and Aspen around 3:50 Thursday afternoon. Officers said they arrived to find a woman dead inside the home. At the same time, officers said they found...
1 In Custody After Allegedly Leading OHP Troopers On Early-Morning Chase
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a person is in custody on Friday accused of leading troopers on an early morning chase that ended in Tulsa. According to troopers, the pursuit started north of Glenpool before the driver got onto Highway 75, eventually reaching speeds of around 100 MPH. Troopers say...
KRMG
18-year-old from Owasso dead after Glenpool crash
GLENPOOL, Okla. — An 18-year-old from Owasso is dead following a car crash in Glenpool, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday in a neighborhood near E. 141st St. and S. Elwood Ave. The crash involved one car with...
KRMG
New details in homicide investigation after woman found dead at Tulsa RV park
TULSA, OKLA. — Update as of 1:22 p.m. on 01/26/2023: Tulsa police say the suspect may not survive after stabbing himself at the time of the arrest. KRMG spoke with TPD Captain Richard Meulenberg Thursday afternoon who tells us the suspect severely wounded himself with a knife just before he was taken into custody.
Oklahoma woman found not guilty in stabbing of DA father
An Oklahoma woman who was charged with attacking her father, who is also the Tulsa County district attorney, was found not guilty by reason of mental illness.
Husband, Wife Identified In Broken Arrow Murder-Suicide
Police have identified a woman who was found dead and a man who died by suicide after a standoff at a home in Broken Arrow on Thursday night. According to police, 66-year-old Diane Carpenter was found dead at the home and 56-year-old Kenneth Carpenter was found dead by suicide following the standoff.
