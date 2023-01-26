ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapulpa, OK

KTUL

17-year-old suspect arrested for armed robbery

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a teen suspect after an alleged armed robbery on Saturday morning. On Jan. 28, just past 4 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery near 51st and Yale. TPD located two victims upon arrival. The victims told officers that they were at...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Muskogee County deputies arrest man for third time this month

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for the third time this month. On Jan. 26, around 11 a.m. deputies arrested Nathan Graham. This time Graham was arrested for allegedly stealing a truck. Deputies spotted Graham next to the stolen truck at a residence...
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Suspect identified in north Tulsa RV park homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has released more information about the suspect in the homicide of a woman in her 40s at Mingo Valley RV Park this week. Authorities confirmed the suspect in the case is Ryan David Gordon. According to court documents, a neighbor said...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

74 pounds of meth, 1 pound of fentanyl confiscated by Tulsa police

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department carried out a search warrant that resulted in a large drug bust this week. Officers with the Special Investigations Division found 74 pounds of methamphetamine and just over a pound of Fentanyl. That equates to about 30,000 doses of fentanyl. TPD...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police: Woman Found Dead At Tulsa RV Park

A woman has been found dead at the Mingo RV Park, according to Tulsa Police. Officers were called to the scene just before 9 a.m. police have not released how the woman died but say the woman's body showed signs of trauma. Officers quickly identified a suspect, the man was tracked down in Wagoner where police say he stabbed himself in the chest. The suspect was flown to a hospital, but police do not have information on his status.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Stillwater Police using drones to help catch criminals

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Drones in Stillwater are helping law enforcement catch criminals. This week in Stillwater, a DUI crash suspect ran from the scene into the woods. Authorities were able to use “Goliath” to catch him. “We were able to determine that there was a heat...
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Man, woman dead in murder-suicide, says Broken Arrow police

--- UPDATE: Two are dead after a murder-suicide in Broken Arrow. BAPD said they were performing a welfare check at the home near 131st and Aspen around 3:50 Thursday afternoon. Officers said they arrived to find a woman dead inside the home. At the same time, officers said they found...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

18-year-old from Owasso dead after Glenpool crash

GLENPOOL, Okla. — An 18-year-old from Owasso is dead following a car crash in Glenpool, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday in a neighborhood near E. 141st St. and S. Elwood Ave. The crash involved one car with...
GLENPOOL, OK

