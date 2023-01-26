Read full article on original website
Related
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
James Wade’s message to Candace Parker leaving Chicago for Aces
Chicago Sky coach James Wade shared a heartfelt message to two-time WNBA champion and MVP Candace Parker after she announced her intention to sign with the Las Vegas Aces as an unrestricted free agent on Saturday. “Candace has done so much for our franchise in her time here,” Wade said...
RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline
At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
Brock Purdy details gruesome injury in 49ers NFC Championship loss vs. Eagles
Brock Purdy was forced to leave the game in the first quarter of the San Francisco 49ers’ NFC Championship loss to the Eagles. While he was able to return for the 49ers in the third quarter, Purdy was still dealing with a brutal injury, limiting his abilities. Purdy went down with an elbow injury after […] The post Brock Purdy details gruesome injury in 49ers NFC Championship loss vs. Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic’s honest take on Joel Embiid dropping 47 on Denver
Saturday’s edition of the NBA’s rivalry week pitted arguably the two top big men in the league today when Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets took on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers were able to score a 126-119 victory at home, and at least for this particular battle, it was clear which of the two towering centers came out on top.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets brutally honest on heated confrontation with Andrew Nembhard
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his heated confrontation with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard on Sunday and shared what led to the shocking exchange. Morant and Nembhard were caught on video jawing each other in the third quarter of the contest. As reported earlier, Morant’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack seemed to have a role in the altercation, with Pack actually escorted off the arena. Apparently, Pacers coaches complained about Tee and Davonte since they kept talking to the players.
Breanna Stewart narrows free agency options to 2 teams
Breanna Stewart has narrowed her free agency search to the New York Liberty and the Seattle Storm, according to Rachel Galligan of Just Women’s Sports. Stewart, who is considered the top free agent of this year’s free agency class, is back to where she started last offseason when she took meetings with New York and […] The post Breanna Stewart narrows free agency options to 2 teams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Twitter stunned after Patrick Mahomes’ game-winning run, penalty to beat Bengals
The Kansas City Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl, thanks to the heroics of Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. With the game tied at 20-20 and with only under 20 seconds remaining in regulation, Mahomes rushed for five yards and drew a penalty from the Bengals’ defense […] The post NFL Twitter stunned after Patrick Mahomes’ game-winning run, penalty to beat Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers DC DeMeco Ryans speaks out on the one major factor behind Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ MVP-type season
For the second time in his coaching career, DeMeco Ryans will have a front-row seat to watch Jalen Hurts, as the San Francisco 49ers will square off with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game on Sunday. The second-year 49ers defensive coordinator last coached his defense against Hurts in the 2021 regular season. The […] The post 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans speaks out on the one major factor behind Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ MVP-type season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update
The Milwaukee Bucks are rumored to be using Grayson Allen in various outgoing trade packages, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer. Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns and Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets have been linked to Milwaukee in a potential trade. The Bucks may opt to use Allen as a centerpiece in return for […] The post RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JJ Watt sounds off on ‘weird’ NFC Championship between Eagles and 49ers
At the beginning of the NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, a lot happened in a short amount of time. Everyone watching was astonished with the chain of events, and former Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt, who has seen just about everything in his career before retiring, wasn’t feeling […] The post JJ Watt sounds off on ‘weird’ NFC Championship between Eagles and 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles Fletcher Cox pounds beer with fans after beating 49ers in NFC Championship
Fletcher Cox and the Philadelphia Eagles are going to the Super Bowl after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7. Cox had plenty of reasons to celebrate and did so by partying with Eagles’ fans. Philadelphia will be returning to the Super Bowl after winning the championship in 2017. To...
Ja Morant makes Grizzlies history with unbelievable performance vs. Pacers
Ja Morant is quickly making his case as the Memphis Grizzlies’ greatest player of all-time. The All-Star point guard has guided his team to multiple victories over the last couple of seasons, including playoff appearances. On Sunday night, Morant added to his legend by getting a bonkers triple-double that’s never been done in Memphis history […] The post Ja Morant makes Grizzlies history with unbelievable performance vs. Pacers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Most unstoppable man in football’: The secret to Chiefs star Chris Jones’ dominance
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. The incredible greatness of Patrick Mahomes was a huge reason why but the contributions of their defense cannot be overlooked. Chris Jones in particular had a dominant game. Against a high-powered, Joe Burrow-led offense, Jones […] The post ‘Most unstoppable man in football’: The secret to Chiefs star Chris Jones’ dominance appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Jordan would be proud of Mason Plumlee’s insane record never seen in NBA history
Mason Plumlee has been the subject of trade rumors surrounding the Charlotte Hornets this season and for good reason. Plumlee is having a very productive season, one of the best of his career, but it hasn’t done much to translate to wins on a Hornets team that is going nowhere fast this season. That’s not really a knock on Plumlee, just that his play would probably be better suited to coming off the bench for a playoff team. There are a couple of teams that could use a quality backup center and that’s what Plumlee is. His play this season has been very good to the point where he is even setting NBA records in front of the man who holds a lot of them in Hornets owner Michael Jordan. As per the Hornets broadcast team, Plumlee has had the greatest shooting stretch of a 20 game period in league history at 77 percent.
Blazers’ nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Portland Trail Blazers are teetering on the edge. They were among the Western Conference’s hottest teams early in the season. However, they have fallen behind since mid-December. In fact, they have lost 13 of their last 20 games. The Blazers are currently in 12th place in the West, which is not where they want […] The post Blazers’ nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kevin Durant drops bold Joe Burrow take that will infuriate Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs fans
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant made it clear who he’ll be cheering for when Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals meet Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday for the AFC Championship. Not only did Durant pick the Bengals to win, though. In a statement that’s sure to infuriate Chiefs fans, KD also […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant drops bold Joe Burrow take that will infuriate Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Wizards’ message to Kyle Kuzma trade suitors
With the Washington Wizards looking to build for the future, one of the questions is whether or not forward Kyle Kuzma will be part of those plans. Kuzma has been the subject of trade rumors, with multiple contending teams reported to have interest in bringing the forward to their squad. On the Please Don’t Aggregate […] The post RUMOR: Wizards’ message to Kyle Kuzma trade suitors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
133K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0