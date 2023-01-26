Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine fatal fire: Man, 74, dead; smoke alarms sounded
RACINE, Wis. - A 74-year-old man died in a house fire in Racine Sunday, Jan. 29. Two others in the residence, also in their 70s, managed to get out safely. The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the home on Woodland Avenue just after 4 a.m. Sunday. Officials say smoke...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash, Green Bay and Capitol, 2 hurt
MILWAUKEE - Two people were hurt in a Milwaukee crash Sunday, Jan. 29 near Green Bay and Capitol. A deputy chief with the Milwaukee Fire Department said the call came in around 4 p.m., with reports of people trapped. Two people were transported to the hospital from the scene. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend Qdoba gas explosion during hood vent cleaning
WEST BEND, Wis. - There were no injuries when an explosion occurred inside Qdoba on Paradise Drive in West Bend early Thursday, Jan. 26 as contractors were cleaning the hood vents over the stove. Fire officials said the contractors did not shut off the gas to the range, only blowing...
wearegreenbay.com
Two dead, Oshkosh man injured following multi-vehicle crash in Upper Michigan
GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US-2 in Delta County on Friday. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-2 in Garden Township near Fishdam River at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday, January 27. US-2 was temporarily closed as MSP troopers and multiple EMS agencies responded to the scene and rendered first aid.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Slinger crash, 1 person extricated
SLINGER, Wis. - One person had to be extricated from a vehicle after a Slinger crash Friday afternoon, Jan. 27. The two-vehicle crash happened near State Highway 164 and Sherman Road around 1:50 p.m. According to the Slinger Fire Department, one of the injured occupants needed to be extricated. That...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Snowfall totals across Washington Co., WI
Washington Co., WI – Mother Nature let go a blanket of winter white Saturday night across Washington Co., WI. Snow started initially Saturday morning in Germantown and by 1:30 p.m. started creeping further north into West Bend and Kewaskum. According to the Kennedy Space Center, Florida ruler the snowfall...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
73rd and Mill shooting; man wounded, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 29 near 73rd Street and Mill Road. It happened shortly before 9 p.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at a Milwaukee Fire Department Engine house on 69th Street for assistance. The victim was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee snow emergency, winter parking rules in effect
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Department of Public Works officials declared a snow emergency for Sunday, Jan. 29. It's the first snow emergency this winter. There were no snow emergencies last winter. "There are parts of the city where people maybe feel haven’t addressed properly, but we will get to your neighborhood,"...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
As bitter cold settles in, how to keep your pipes from freezing
MILWAUKEE - A winter storm brought several inches of snow to southeast Wisconsin Saturday, Jan. 28, and as the week begins, the cold settles in. There are steps you can take to avoid frozen or burst pipes. "Even if the upper floors of the building are heated, if there are...
radioplusinfo.com
1-28-23 memorial service for former dodge county public health officer
A memorial service will be held Saturday for former Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer. Sauer died January 20th at Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee following a recent cancer diagnosis. She was 44. A memorial service will be held at 1pm Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lomira. Visitation will be held from 10am until the time of the service at the church. Sauer was the Dodge County Public Health Officer during the pandemic, and was currently employed as a nurse at SSM Health in Beaver Dam. She served as a combat medic in the army and is survived by her husband and two children.
seehafernews.com
Two Teens Die in Fond du Lac County Crash, Community Support Swells
Last weekend, two teenage boys passed away following a crash in Fond du Lac County. The boys, who have been identified as Tommy Koenigs and Nevins Zoch, were driving on Golf Course Road in the Town of Taycheedah at around 3:30 a.m. when they hit a tree. Zoch died at...
Channel 3000
Road conditions worsen across southern Wisconsin as snowfall continues
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin drivers can't catch a break this week as snow continues to make travel tricky. Just a day after an 85-vehicle pileup left one person dead and 21 people injured, roads across southern Wisconsin are still slippery. Maps provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation show that...
wearegreenbay.com
Body recovered from Fox River after welfare check in Green Lake County
PRINCETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead in Green Lake County after going through the ice on the Fox River. According to a release, on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at around 6:45 a.m., the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen requesting a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Princeton.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Guitar stolen from Brookfield store, police seek thief
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police have asked for the public's help identifying a man suspected of a Jan. 10 theft at Cream City Music on Bluemound. Police said the man concealed a Fender-style guitar, valued at $2,000, under his clothing. The thief left the store with the guitar around 5 p.m. and left the scene in a white sedan.
WSAW
1 dead in Green Lake County after falling through ice
PRINCETON, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday at around 6:50 a.m., the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen requesting a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Princeton on the Fox River. Officers responded to a residence and found the property unoccupied...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged exactly one year after deadly DUI crash with Illinois family
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WFRV) – Exactly one year after crashing his truck head-on with an Illinois family that killed a father and son, a Wisconsin man has been charged with homicide. According to the Round Lake Police Department in Illinois, on January 25, 2022, a tragic yet preventable motor vehicle...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan children's museum fundraiser; 3 Sheeps Brewing pitches in
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Christmas Day became a disaster when water and ice damaged the Above and Beyond Children's Museum in downtown Sheboygan. On Sunday, Jan. 29, 3 Sheeps Brewing Company (1837 North Avenue, Sheboygan) is hosting a taproom takeover to benefit the Above & Beyond Children's Museum. It is taking place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Jackie Erdman from the museum and Grant Pauly from 3 Sheeps Brewing joined FOX6 WakeUp News to talk about the effort.
radioplusinfo.com
1-30-23 winter storm dumps several inches of snow on southeast wi
A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in southeast Wisconsin over the weekend. Ten inches of snow was reported in Racine County and about eight inches at Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport. Blowing snow made cleanup difficult. The National Weather Service said snow rates reached an inch per hour at times Saturday evening and overnight, causing hazardous travel conditions. Highest snowfall totals were reported in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine store owner accused of pistol-whipping man pleads guilty
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine store owner who was charged after he allegedly pistol-whipped a man, fracturing his skull, in a May 2021 incident pleaded guilty on Friday, Jan. 27 to three charges against him. Iyad Alabed pleaded guilty to battery, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, and...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hooray for Hartford!
HARTFORD — More than 200 members and supporters of the Hartford Chamber of Commerce gathered Thursday evening at the Chandelier Ballroom to celebrate 50 years of commitment and involvement to the city. The evening’s theme was “Hollywood Walk of Fame” and included a red carpet into the room....
