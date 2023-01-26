ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham Stallions player Jessie Lemonier dies at 25

By Drew Taylor
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Jessie Lemonier, a former NFL football player who was expected to make his debut with the Birmingham Stallions this spring, has died. He was 25.

Lemonier’s death was confirmed Thursday by the Detroit Lions , whom he played for in the 2021 season. Lemonier, a defensive end, was a graduate of Liberty University and went on to play for several NFL teams, including the Los Angeles Chargers and the Arizona Cardinals.

Strange Radar Blob Moves Across Alabama

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the Lions wrote in a tweet. “Jessie was a model teammate and a wonderful man who is gone far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Following his time with the Cardinals in 2022, Lemonier signed to play with the Houston Gamblers on Dec. 31. However, he was later transferred to the Stallions. His name is still listed on the Stallions’ roster.

As of Thursday, Lemonier’s cause of death has not been released.

The Stallions, who went 9-1 to win the league championship in the league’s inaugural season last year, will kick off the season against the New Orleans Breakers April 15 at Protective Stadium.

