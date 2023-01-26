Read full article on original website
College Basketball Odds: Kansas vs. Kentucky prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/28/2023
Blue-blood programs clash as the SEC/Big 12 Challenge continues Saturday night. Watch as the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks (16-4) take on the rival Kentucky Wildcats (14-6) in a battle for bragging rights. Coverage will be live on ESPN. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Kansas-Kentucky prediction and pick.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Kansas game thread and pregame reading
The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Kansas Jayhawks tonight at 8:00 pm ET inside historic Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live online at WatchESPN, ESPN+, and by using the ESPN app. These two teams couldn’t be on more opposite runs right now. The...
Betting Line: Kentucky Opens as Underdog, Quickly Moves to Favorite Over Kansas
Kentucky basketball will take the floor in front of a rowdy Rupp Arena crowd on Saturday night, taking on the Kansas Jayhawks in the Big 12/ SEC Challenge. The Wildcats will look for a fifth-consecutive win, simultaneously looking to hand the Jayhawks a fourth-straight loss — what would be the ...
aseaofblue.com
Sunday Headlines: On to Ole Miss
The Kentucky Wildcats dropped a heartbreaker against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, in a game that was a huge resume-building opportunity for the Cats. After a solid turnaround the last two weeks, UK struggled to get over the hump against a talented Kansas team. There are a lot of different...
WATCH: Bill Self, several Kansas players react to Kentucky win
LEXINGTON, Ken. — Kansas was able to snap its three-game losing streak on Saturday, notching a 77-68 win over Kentucky in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Kentucky had the better start of the two teams and led by as many as five points in the opening minutes of the game. But KU was able to stick around and eventually overtook Kentucky thanks to some sharp shooting from Dajuan Harris and some early scoring from Jalen Wilson and KJ Adams. KU later extended its own lead to nine points late in the first half thanks to some quality defensive play that saw Kentucky go just under three and a half minutes without a basket.
Everything John Calipari Said After Kentucky's 77-68 Loss to No. 9 Kansas
Below is everything that Kentucky head coach John Calipari said after the Wildcats' fell 77-68 to the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday evening inside Rupp Arena: JOHN CALIPARI: Hard fought game. Give them credit. They were physical. Their ball screen was really physical, knocked us off point ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky vs. Kansas: ESPN experts predict winner, final score
Kentucky vs. Kansas is shaping up to be one of the marquee matchups of the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Wildcats are hosting KU in this matchup as they look to secure a key nonconference victory for their NCAA Tournament résumé. Kentucky needs to pull off the win to stay off the bubble, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.
How to Watch, Listen: Kentucky-Kansas
Kentucky basketball is looking for a fifth win in a row this weekend, welcoming the stumbling Kansas Jayhawks to Rupp Arena for the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Wildcats are slowly climbing their way off of the NCAA Tournament bubble, and a win over KU would affirm that coach John Calipari's ...
Kansas wins dog fight against blue-blood Kentucky
LEXINGTON, KY (KSNT) – In the middle of a rare three-game losing streak for Kansas men’s basketball, the Jayhawks got a break from the Big 12 to play Kentucky in a blue blood Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup. Neither team led by double-digits in this back-and-forth affair, as the Jayhawks held on and ended their losing […]
wfmynews2.com
Kansas vs. Kentucky headlines final SEC Big-12 challenge | Locked On College Basketball
LEXINGTON, Ky. — College basketball may be in the midst of the conference season, but 20 of the country's most notable programs are stepping out to face each other in the annual SEC/Big-12 challenge on Saturday. While No. 10 Texas at No. 4 Tennessee is the highest ranked matchup...
aseaofblue.com
Bleav in Kentucky talks Cats vs. Jayhawks, new football transfers, and more
With a big weekend on deck for the Kentucky Wildcats, a new episode of Bleav in Kentucky just dropped. On the latest episode with Vinny Hardy, Jalen Whitlow and Aaron Gershon, the guys discussed the basketball Cats’ win at Vanderbilt and looked ahead to Saturday’s monster clash with the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks.
Kentucky Offers No. 3 QB in 2024 Class; Hosting Pair of Top-Ranked 2025 Signal-Callers This Weekend
Liam Coen is back in the saddle as Kentucky football's offensive coordinator. The NFL-level quarterbacks coach is quickly building quite the list of signal-caller's he's had the pleasure of working alongside. From Jared Goff, to Matthew Stafford, with future first-round draft pick Will Levis ...
aseaofblue.com
Woo Spencer sets commitment date
The Kentucky Wildcats will be looking to put the finishing touches on their 2023 recruiting class over the next week as the late National Signing Day approaches. Mark Stoops and his staff have already put together a solid high school and added several key transfer players as well, but there is still one big name left on their big board.
fsfreepressonline.com
FEATURE: Sherron Collins First Year Coaching
When former Kansas standout Sherron Collins was announced as the boys’ basketball head coach, it sent a wave of excitement throughout the Firebird fanbase. The start of the season aroused curiosity throughout the Lawrence community and excitement for the players, who have the opportunity to be coached by a player who helped the University of Kansas [KU] hoops win a national championship in 2008.
Look: Here's The Weather Forecast For Chiefs-Bengals Game
Arrowhead Stadium will deliver some classic Kansas City playoff weather this weekend. The weather forecast for Sunday's AFC Championship game shows temperatures in the low 20s and teens. There are also expected to be winds up to 10 mph, adding to the chilly atmosphere. Fortunately or unfortunately ...
fox56news.com
Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC interstate
Leawood police say a semi-truck dragged a Kia compact car roughly eight miles along I-435 after the car was trapped under the semi Wednesday morning. Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC …. Leawood police say a semi-truck dragged a Kia compact car roughly eight miles along I-435...
KRMG
Kentucky governor flexes incumbency power in reelection bid
FRANKFORT, Ky. — (AP) — Playing up the advantages of incumbency he hopes to ride to reelectio n, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recently touted the state's newest round of job-creation successes, honored a retiring police officer and highlighted recovery assistance for a flood-stricken region. The Democratic governor packed...
fox56news.com
New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
Rare ‘MoMo’ twins born in Kansas
Monoamniotic twins, commonly known as 'MoMo' twins, make up less than 0.1 percent of all pregnancies.
fox56news.com
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER) – Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
