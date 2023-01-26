ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motherly

Comments / 28

Mels h.
3d ago

I take showers nightly. I wear my pajamas nightly. I wash my pajamas twice weekly. I’m clean when I put them on.

Reply
15
RosieRebel
3d ago

I really hate myself for continuing to click on articles like this.

Reply(1)
26
Homecoming. One. Freightcar.
1d ago

If you catch a whiff of your own BO while watching “Ghosts” or your dogs won’t play with you, wash the jammies.

Reply
5
Related
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Upworthy

Homeless man asks restaurant if they have food to spare. He was offered a chair and anything on menu

It is often considered good practice for restaurants to give their spare food to people in need at the end of the day. Most don't follow this practice, causing a lot of food to go to waste. However, one restaurant is being commended for the way they treated a homeless man asking for spare food. Ronda Chung was at El Sur Street Food Co in Little Rock and they observed something very heartwarming.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch

After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner's Fishnet Catsuit Is Sheer From Head to Toe

Kylie Jenner celebrated New Year's Eve in style, sporting the very same sheer, mesh Alaïa catsuit that Cardi B rocked in Miami at the end of November. Though she did branch out with a champagne-toned Mugler outfit for her mother's annual Christmas party, the 25-year-old has been sticking diligently to her all-black wardrobe since Paris Fashion Week.
Tracey Folly

Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
msn.com

Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew

When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
Distractify

Guy Meets Dream Girl at Bar, Gets Her Phone Number but She Intentionally Left Two Digits Blank

As cheesy as it might sound, love is probably the closest thing to magic that exists. Situations that would otherwise be "meh" or downright painful can feel like the greatest time of your life if you're in it with someone you're in love with. Waiting in line at the DMV with the person of your dreams is a heck of a lot better than being there alone, which is even better than being there with someone you're in a bad relationship with.
shefinds

We Asked A Stylist: This Is The Most Flattering Hair Length For Women Over 40

Although makeup and skincare are some of the most effective methods for hiding your age and smoothing out wrinkles (read about skincare ingredients that reduce wrinkles!), getting the proper haircut to flatter your features is just as effective. A good haircut can have people guessing how old you are. So, treat yourself and get a new cut for the new year!
Tyla

Women are only just finding out why underwear has a bow on the front

It's something we've never thought about before, but now we come to think about it, so much of women's underwear has a little bow on the front, right?. Well, apparently, there's a couple of reasons why. Taking to Reddit, one person opened the debate to try and get to the...
Motherly

Motherly

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.

 https://www.mother.ly

Comments / 0

Community Policy