Read full article on original website
Mels h.
3d ago
I take showers nightly. I wear my pajamas nightly. I wash my pajamas twice weekly. I’m clean when I put them on.
Reply
15
RosieRebel
3d ago
I really hate myself for continuing to click on articles like this.
Reply(1)
26
Homecoming. One. Freightcar.
1d ago
If you catch a whiff of your own BO while watching “Ghosts” or your dogs won’t play with you, wash the jammies.
Reply
5
Related
Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Upworthy
Homeless man asks restaurant if they have food to spare. He was offered a chair and anything on menu
It is often considered good practice for restaurants to give their spare food to people in need at the end of the day. Most don't follow this practice, causing a lot of food to go to waste. However, one restaurant is being commended for the way they treated a homeless man asking for spare food. Ronda Chung was at El Sur Street Food Co in Little Rock and they observed something very heartwarming.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch
After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
Man Books Separate Hotel Room for His Daughter After Her Stepsisters Insist That She Sleeps on the Floor
After a family trip to his hometown for a funeral, one man's stepdaughters insisted that his daughter sleeps on the floor of their hotel room. In response, he booked her an extra hotel room all to herself, which caused some family drama. He took to Reddit to explain what happened.
Woman leaves people stunned after sharing correct way to use drawer in washing machines
A woman has left social media users stunned after educating us all on the correct way to use the washing machine drawer. Spoiler alert: you’ve probably been getting it all wrong. While there are a few approaches you can take these days – liqui-tabs, washing balls and so on...
Kylie Jenner's Fishnet Catsuit Is Sheer From Head to Toe
Kylie Jenner celebrated New Year's Eve in style, sporting the very same sheer, mesh Alaïa catsuit that Cardi B rocked in Miami at the end of November. Though she did branch out with a champagne-toned Mugler outfit for her mother's annual Christmas party, the 25-year-old has been sticking diligently to her all-black wardrobe since Paris Fashion Week.
Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
msn.com
Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew
When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
toofab.com
Man Who Dated 3' 11" Tall Reality Star Shauna Rae Brought to Tears by Messages of Support
After fiercely defending their connection, Dan Swygart shares one message which "made me cry." Dan Swygart has been feeling the love from "I Am Shauna Rae" fans after defending their relationship in a passionate video earlier this week. The 27-year-old's "flirtationship" with Shauna Rae -- a 23-year-old whose growth was...
ETOnline.com
Amy Robach Seen Wrapping Her Legs Around T.J. Holmes Hours After 'GMA3,' ABC News Exit: PIC
Once it was a wrap at GMA3 and ABC News, Amy Robach must have said ditto, because mere hours after the exit news became official she was seen with her legs wrapped around T.J. Holmes. In new photos snapped of the pair Friday, Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, were spotted...
7 things Black people want their well-meaning white friends to know
This article was originally published on January 30, 2018.I grew up black in a very white neighborhood in a very white city in a very white state. As such, I am a lot of people's only black friend.
Woman Easily Transforms Old Dip Jar With This Brilliant Unexpected Hack
*Adds 20 jars of cheese dip to cart.*
Guy Meets Dream Girl at Bar, Gets Her Phone Number but She Intentionally Left Two Digits Blank
As cheesy as it might sound, love is probably the closest thing to magic that exists. Situations that would otherwise be "meh" or downright painful can feel like the greatest time of your life if you're in it with someone you're in love with. Waiting in line at the DMV with the person of your dreams is a heck of a lot better than being there alone, which is even better than being there with someone you're in a bad relationship with.
Man's Hilarious ID Photo Leaves Internet in Stitches—'You're OK With This?'
"My friends and I have been one upping each other with ID photos for years and this was my finest achievement," said the ID owner.
Man Orders 200 Nuggets at McDonald's Drive Thru, Cancels at The Window in TikTok "Prank"
Remember those "it's just a prank bro" videos where a bunch of folks who can't really understand comedic nuance thought that it was "funny" to go and pull up people's pants in an unknown neighborhood and they ended up getting slapped upside their heads? And as they were getting beaten on they immediately started tapping the wall saying, "prank! prank! prank!"
Wedding Guest Cheered for Walking Out After Told Dress Is 'Inappropriate'
"I decided I would leave and take back the cheque. That's when they stopped laughing," the wedding guest said on Reddit.
We Asked A Stylist: This Is The Most Flattering Hair Length For Women Over 40
Although makeup and skincare are some of the most effective methods for hiding your age and smoothing out wrinkles (read about skincare ingredients that reduce wrinkles!), getting the proper haircut to flatter your features is just as effective. A good haircut can have people guessing how old you are. So, treat yourself and get a new cut for the new year!
23 People Who Woke Up, Decided It Was Everyone Else's Problem, And Chose To Be A Menace
I would pay good money to hear the mental gymnastics these people did to convince themselves that they were in the right.
Women are only just finding out why underwear has a bow on the front
It's something we've never thought about before, but now we come to think about it, so much of women's underwear has a little bow on the front, right?. Well, apparently, there's a couple of reasons why. Taking to Reddit, one person opened the debate to try and get to the...
Maid of honor cancels cake order when she is uninvited from wedding
A wedding takes a lot of time and effort to plan for everyone involved. If you get uninvited from it, you'd probably cancel anything you were having prepared for it to save money.
Motherly
New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.https://www.mother.ly
Comments / 28