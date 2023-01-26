As cheesy as it might sound, love is probably the closest thing to magic that exists. Situations that would otherwise be "meh" or downright painful can feel like the greatest time of your life if you're in it with someone you're in love with. Waiting in line at the DMV with the person of your dreams is a heck of a lot better than being there alone, which is even better than being there with someone you're in a bad relationship with.

