nwestiowa.com
Live Healthy members list sign-up reasons
SHELDON—Each year, multiple people and teams sign up to participate in Live Healthy Northwest Iowa. This year, there are 23 teams signed up for the activity and weight-loss competition with a total of 103 participants. Each participant has their own reasons for why they signed up. It may be...
kiwaradio.com
Operator Of Grand Falls Casino Gives $1.5 Million Toward UNI-Dome
Larchwood, Iowa — The operator of the Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort at Larchwood has joined the campaign to renew the UNI-Dome (pronounced YOU-nee dome) on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls for the next generation with a $1.5 million investment. Dan Kehl,...
RAGBRAI announces route, overnight towns for 2023 ride
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. RAGBRAI has announced the 2023 route and overnight towns for its 50th anniversary ride. The route will begin in Sioux City and...
stormlakeradio.com
Area Residents Selected as Master Pork Producers
Iowa's Master Pork Producers for 2022 were revealed on Wednesday of this week at the Iowa Pork Congress banquet in Des Moines. The 81st class of Master Pork Producers include Mark Schleisman of Lake City, and Steve Doeden of Cleghorn. A Master Pork Producer award is given to an individual...
nwestiowa.com
Vos: Hurd dies tragically in the 1888 blizzard
No one could have foreseen the future of small-town Sheldon in 1888 with a population of less than 2,000 residents and one-story wooden buildings in the business district. Sheldon was merely a frontier town in 1888. There were no clues that predicted the town’s future, nor did they realize Sheldon would make the transition from a small town to a city by the end of the year.
Siouxland man wins $20,000 Iowa lottery prize
A Siouxland man claimed the big prize in Iowa Lottery's "Word Search" InstaPlay Game.
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County Conservation talks management plans
SUTHERLAND—The O’Brien County Conservation Board heard strategic planning recommendations for three properties at a special session on Jan. 5. Director Travis Scott and operations supervisor Mark Wilson recommended management actions and addressed concerns associated with the Mill Creek Wildlife Area, Litka Wildlife Area and Weale Wildlife Area. Mill...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center hires HR, safety manager
SIOUX CENTER—The city of Sioux Center will soon have Josh Mork help with not only human resource tasks but also safety once he begins May 1 as the human resources and safety manager. As Sioux Center Utilities manager Murray Hulstein explained at the Jan. 12 city council meeting that...
kiwaradio.com
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
KCCI.com
Winter storm to impact north central Iowa on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Snow will be moving in Friday night from the northwest to the southeast. Snow will begin around midnight in far northwest Iowa. As we get closer to 4-6 a.m., snow will likely begin in the metro area. Heaviest banding of snow will be focused near U.S. Highway 20, with some neighborhoods from Sioux City to Fort Dodge picking up 6-9 inches of snow.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center looking for more cops
SIOUX CENTER—The Sioux Center Police Department wants to add one or two officers to its ranks to keep up with the city’s growth, according to police chief Mike Halma at the Thursday Sioux Center City Council meeting. Once that is done, the police department can determine if one...
nwestiowa.com
Marie Kamstra, 103, Sheldon
SHELDON—Marie Kamstra, 103, Sheldon, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Vista Prairie at Fieldcrest in Sheldon. Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Immanuel Christian Reformed Church in Sheldon. The service will be livestreamed on the church website. Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery in Sheldon. Visitation with family present will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Andringa Funeral Home in Sheldon.
nwestiowa.com
Taking the plunge
Participants brave frigid water for the annual Polar Plunge. There is no dipping of the toes. In this particular case it’s an all-or-nothing affair. One by one daring folks from all over the country, and occasionally around the world, take their steps toward a hole in the ice of West Okoboji Lake.
WOWT
1 flown to hospital following northwest Iowa crash
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, on Friday at 6:20 p.m., the driver of a GMC Terrain was approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 71 and 600th Street near Storm Lake.
Morning fire causes damage to Sioux City businesses
Large flames engulfed Opa Time on Hamilton Boulevard on Sunday morning. Officials say other spaces of the building also sustained damage
KELOLAND TV
Vance Thompson Vision and the silent theft of vision
Glaucoma is a leading cause of vision loss and blindness in the United States — especially for older adults and African Americans. But early treatment can stop the damage and help prevent vision loss. Ashley Thompson recently sat down with Dr. John Berdahl at Vance Thompson Vision to find...
nwestiowa.com
nwestiowa.com
Bundle of fun
Family fun is the name of the game at Camp Okoboji. Once again the camp will be hosting their annual Family FunFest during the University of Okoboji Winter Games. Family Funfest is set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. It’s a chance for families to have fun all together....
kiwaradio.com
Rural Granville House Destroyed In Fire
Granville, Iowa — A house was destroyed in a fire on Thursday evening, January 26, 2023, near Granville. According to Granville Fire Chief Karl Kellen, at about 5:15 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire at 4450 Nest Avenue, two miles east and one mile north of Granville.
