No one could have foreseen the future of small-town Sheldon in 1888 with a population of less than 2,000 residents and one-story wooden buildings in the business district. Sheldon was merely a frontier town in 1888. There were no clues that predicted the town’s future, nor did they realize Sheldon would make the transition from a small town to a city by the end of the year.

SHELDON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO