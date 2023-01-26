Read full article on original website
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
Look: NFL World Convinced Tonight's Game Is 'Rigged'
Two words are trending late in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. NFL rigged. That's certainly not going to go over very well at the NFL offices in New York. Cincinnati and Kansas City are tied, 20-20, late in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs' most-recent drive had the ...
Albany Herald
Takeaways: 49ers QB Injuries, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets
The Eagles are headed back to their first Super Bowl since the 2017 season after defeating the 49ers 31–7 in the NFC championship Sunday. Here are five takeaways from what transpired at Lincoln Financial Field …
Albany Herald
Chiefs edge Bengals, 23-20, return to Super Bowl
Harrison Butker kicked the Kansas City Chiefs back to the Super Bowl. Butker made a 45-yard field goal with three seconds remaining and the Chiefs beat the visiting Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win the AFC Championship Game for the third time in the past four seasons on Sunday.
Albany Herald
Bengals Teammates Know Loss Wasn’t Joseph Ossai’s Fault
Zac Taylor made his way through the Bengals locker room, hugging each player he saw, and when he got to Joseph Ossai, he stopped. Words were both necessary and insufficient. Both men knew it. What was done was done, and what the defensive end had done was hit Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes out of bounds with the AFC championship game tied and otherwise likely headed to overtime.
Albany Herald
Super Bowl-bound Eagles crush QB-challenged 49ers
Haason Reddick delivered the biggest blow, and the rest of the Philadelphia Eagles teamed up to finish off the visiting San Francisco 49ers. Reddick effectively neutered the 49ers’ offensive game plan with his hit on San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy to set the tone early during an easy 31-7 victory in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday to propel Philadelphia into the Super Bowl.
Albany Herald
Haason Reddick, Skyy Moore Among Championship Game Standouts
We’re on to Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix after the Eagles and Chiefs advanced with wins in the conference championship games Sunday. We’ve been highlighting the best performances during the regular season and now the best efforts in the playoffs deserve to be recognized by our MMQB staff.
Albany Herald
Bengals vs. Chiefs prediction & betting preview: 2023 AFC Championship
We have a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship game on hand, as the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals visit the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Bengals have defeated the Chiefs three times since the start of the 2021-2022 season. . Outside of their postponed matchup with Buffalo, Cincinnati has won 10 consecutive games and 12 of its last 13 overall.
Albany Herald
Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed, Bengals WR Tyler Boyd leave with injuries
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed left Sunday's AFC Championship game on the opening drive to be evaluated for a concussion. Sneed lowered his head and collided with forward-charging Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine. He made the tackle but remained on the turf.
Albany Herald
49ers QB woes continue as Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson both injured
The San Francisco 49ers season-long succession of quarterback injuries continued Sunday in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Starter Brock Purdy left the game in the first quarter with a right elbow injury but was forced to return in the second half when backup Josh Johnson was knocked out of the game with a concussion.
Albany Herald
Reports: Kellen Moore, Cowboys part; Mike McCarthy to call plays
The Dallas Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore mutually agreed to part ways, NFL Network and the Dallas Morning News reported Sunday night. According to the Morning News, head coach Mike McCarthy will assume play-calling duties for the Cowboys.
Albany Herald
Brock Purdy to undergo MRI on elbow, ‘sad’ for 49ers veterans
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will undergo an MRI on his injured throwing elbow Monday after the team's season ended with Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Purdy's right elbow was injured in the first quarter on a blow from Eagles linebacker Haason...
Albany Herald
Report: Chargers QB Justin Herbert recovering from shoulder surgery
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent surgery to repair the labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, NFL Network reported Sunday. The surgery took place Wednesday, and he is expected to be recovered in time to take part in the offseason program.
Albany Herald
Report: Dolphins make Vic Fangio highest-paid coordinator
The Miami Dolphins agreed to terms with Vic Fangio to be their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network reported Sunday. The former Denver Broncos head coach will get a three-year deal with a fourth-year team option that will make him the NFL's highest-paid coordinator, per the report.
Albany Herald
Eagles open as early Super Bowl favorites
The Philadelphia Eagles are the early favorites to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, according to DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM. DraftKings and BetMGM have Philadelphia listed at -130 odds to win its second Super Bowl in franchise history. BetMGM had the Eagles listed as 2.5-point favorites, while DraftKings had them favored by two points. FanDuel has their spread at -1.5 and the moneyline at -134.
Albany Herald
Tom Brady Has Harsh Reaction to Former Patriots Teammate
Tom Brady has not responded too kindly when asked about what he plans to do now that he is a free agent again for just the second time in his career. The greatest quarterback of all time can retire, return to the Buccaneers, or choose to take his talents elsewhere, but up to this point, there has been little to suggest Brady is leaning one way or another.
