New Bern, NC

Parking changes approved for downtown New Bern, with more under discussion

By Todd Wetherington, Sun Journal
Sun Journal
Sun Journal
 3 days ago

The city of New Bern will raise the monthly rates in its three leased parking lots for both limited and unlimited parking. The city is also considering converting one of its lots from leased to a pay-to-park mobile system.

During their Jan. 24 meeting, the New Bern Board of Aldermen unanimously approved increasing the rates in its three leased parking lots to $35 a month for parking Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., and to $45 for unlimited leased parking.

Since 2011, the rates have been $20 per space for limited leased parking and $30 per space for unlimited parking.

The change will go into effect on April 1.

The city’s three leased lots are located on Pollock St. across from City Hall, on Craven St. beside Morgan’ s Tavern and Grill, and on Hancock St. behind the Chelsea restaurant.

The Pollock St. lot has 36 leased spaces, Hancock St. 48, and Craven St. 41.

City Manager Foster Hughes said the city had notified the leaseholders about a public hearing on the proposed change that was held during Tuesday’s meeting.

In response to a question from the only resident who spoke during the hearing, Hughes said there are currently parking spaces available for lease. Hughes said the Craven St. lot is 100% full while both the Hancock St. and Pollock St. lots are approximately 85% leased.

Aldermen also discussed transitioning the Pollock St. lot from its current leased designation to a system that would utilize the ParkMobile app.

Hughes said most cities that use the ParkMobile app are charging $1 per hour to park, with a limit of 24 hours for each vehicle.

The ParkMobile app shows users where parking spaces are located, how many spaces are available in the lot and how much it costs to park there. Users can pay for the space through the app, on the ParkMobile website, or by text.

“If you don’t have a smartphone you can call a number on the signs that the vendor provides,” Hughes said. “You can also use PayPal and other means of payment. They try to make it as easy as possible without having an actual cashier on site.”

The ParkMobile app notifies users by email or text when their time is about to expire. It also offers directions back to the vehicle for anyone who can’t remember where they parked.

Hughes said the equipment currently used by the city’s downtown parking control officers also works with the ParkMobile app. If implemented, he said the officers would be in charge of ensuring that vehicles had paid for parking and issuing citations.

Noting that the officers only work 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays, Hughes said city staff has had

conversations with the New Bern Police Department on how best to monitor evenings and weekends.

According to Hughes, there would be no cost to the city for using the app, but there would be a 45 cent user fee when a customer clicks on it. The city would retain all parking fees, he said.

Hughes said in 2022 the Pollock St. lot generated $7,080 in revenue.

“If we’re looking at a dollar an hour for a space we’re going to have the opportunity to make a lot more money,” Hughes commented. “We’ll at least double our money within the first year.”

If approved, Hughes said implementation of the pay-to-park system would take approximately 60 days, which would fall in line with the fee changes for the leased lots in April.

“This is a good start if we want to pursue this,” he said. “If it works out well then we have the opportunity in the future to expand this to our other leased lots.”

Mayor Jeffrey Odham said his only concern with transitioning to the ParkMobile system is the possible confusion it could cause among visitors.

“It’s no secret we’re a tourist town, we’re a retirement city, and my concern is folks that aren’t as technologically advanced as others,” he said. “But it seems like they’re trying to make some accommodations to make it as easy as possible.”

Hughes said city staff had also investigated implementing a kiosk system in the Pollock St. lot but it included an initial cost of $7,000-$9,000 and annual recurring costs of around $1,500.

“This is a good way with an app to start off where it’s no cost to us and if we decide it doesn’t work out then we can stop it,” Hughe said.

The board gave Hughes direction to proceed with the next steps in the process. He will present fees and charges associated with the transition to ParkMobile during the board’s next meeting on Feb. 14.

In addition to the leased spaces, in 2018 three free parking lots were established in downtown New Bern: at the South end of Craven street (Red Bear Parking Lot); at the New Bern Farmers Market near South Front and Hancock streets (Gold Bear Parking Lot); and at the corner of New and Hancock streets (Black Bear Parking Lot.)

Downtown New Bern’s two-hour on-street parking is enforced for an area bound by Broad Street and continuing to the Trent River. Broad Street and Union Point Park are not subject to the parking enforcement. The two-hour parking area extends down Middle and Craven streets as well as Pollock Street (to Hancock Street) and S. Front Street (to Metcalf Street).

The parking enforcement takes place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, with the exception of holidays and areas identified as 15-minute parking spaces.

Reporter Todd Wetherington can be reached by email at wwetherington@newbernsj.com.

