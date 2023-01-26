Read full article on original website
IRS, partners promote benefits of Earned Income Tax Credit
WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service and partners nationwide today kicked off their Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day outreach campaign to help millions of Americans who earned $59,187 or less last year take advantage of the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). "This is an extremely important tax credit...
Millions of Americans to get first checks of the year worth $914 tomorrow – see who qualifies
MILLIONS of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) claimants are set to see their first check tomorrow. Since the Cost-of-Living-Increase (COLA) is now at 8.7 percent, beneficiaries will see their standard monthly payment increase by a maximum of $73 per month. This means those who typically see $841, will now be given...
IRS opens free portal to file information returns
WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service announced today that businesses can now file Form 1099 series information returns using a new online portal, available free from the IRS. Known as the Information Returns Intake System (IRIS), this free electronic filing service is secure, accurate and requires no special software....
Key points to keep in mind when filing 2022 tax returns
WASHINGTON — To help taxpayers navigate the beginning of the tax filing season, the Internal Revenue Service today offered a checklist of reminders for people as they prepare to file their 2022 tax returns. From gathering paperwork to filing a tax return, these easy steps will make tax preparation...
Report: 154,000 in Neb. applied for, were eligible for student debt relief
WASHINGTON —The only thing stopping millions of Americans from receiving the Biden Administration’s one-time student debt relief is a lawsuit brought by Republican officials and special interests, according to Biden. On Saturday, he said on social media, "It's simple: our Administration is confident that our student debt relief program is fully legal. And we're not backing down that easy."
