With the trade deadline inching closer, rumors are starting to intensify across the association, especially involving the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks have been linked to a handful of targets lately, most notably Jae Crowder. Milwaukee has been trying to get Crowder for months now to no avail. It seems that Crowder is clearly the team’s top target, but they are reportedly looking at some other players of his archetype if they strike out on the veteran. As reported by Yahoo! Sports’ Jake Fischer on a recent episode of Please Don’t Aggregate This:

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO