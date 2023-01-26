Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Bogdan Bogdanovic playing with Hawks' second unit on Saturday night
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is not starting in Saturday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Bogdanovic will return to his previous second unit role after De'Andre Hunter was named Atlanta's starter. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Bogdanovic to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Bogdanovic's projection includes 14.2...
Marcus Morris (rib) remains out for Clippers on Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Morris missed the last two games due to a rib contusion. While there was optimism he'd be able to return to the court, he'll stay sidelined to close out the week. In...
Luka Doncic (ankle) questionable Monday for Dallas
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Doncic missed Saturday's game due to a sprained left ankle. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday night's affair. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Doncic plays, Josh Green would likely revert to the bench.
Rockets starting Eric Gordon (knee) on Saturday for inactive Jalen Green (calf)
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (knee) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Detroit Pistons. Gordon will make his 43rd appearance with Houston's first unit after he missed one game with knee soreness and Jalen Green was ruled out with a calf contusion. In 30.9 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Gordon to score 23.4 FanDuel points.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Romeo Langford (adductor) questionable Monday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Langford is dealing with left adductor tightness, which is why he's missed the last three games. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Nets starting Seth Curry for injured Ben Simmons (knee) on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Curry will make his third start this season after Ben Simmons was held out with knee soreness. In 31.8 expected minutes, our models project Curry to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Curry's projection includes 14.7 points,...
Seth Curry (knee) not listed on Brooklyn's Saturday injury report
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the New York Knicks. After sitting one game with knee soreness, Curry is expected to return on Saturday. In 32.1 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Curry to score 26.1 FanDuel points. Curry's Saturday projection includes 15.6 points, 3.1...
Luke Kennard (calf) available Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard will play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kennard was listed questionable due to right calf injury management. However, with almost the entire team's first unit sidelined, he'll remain in there to close out the week. Our models project Kennard for...
Donovan Mitchell (groin) will play for Cavaliers on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell will play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Mitchell is dealing with a left groin strain, which is why he has missed time recently. However, after entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor. Expect him to also start, which will likely send Caris LeVert back to a bench role.
Taurean Prince (ankle) questionable Monday for Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Prince is still dealing with a sprained left ankle, and he's once again been listed questionable. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our models currently project...
San Antonio's Josh Richardson (knee) out on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Richardson will miss his second straight game after San Antonio's guard was ruled out with left knee soreness. Expect Doug McDermott to see more time off the bench on Saturday night. McDermott's projection...
Hornets list Dennis Smith Jr. (illness) as probable on Sunday
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (illness) is probable for Sunday's contest against the Miami Heat. Smith jr. is on track to suit up on Sunday despite coming down with a recent illness. In 18.4 expected minutes versus a Heat team ranked fourth in defensive rating, our models project Smith Jr. to score 16.5 FanDuel points.
Reggie Jackson (Achilles) out Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jackson is dealing with a sore right Achilles. He entered the day with a questionable tag, and he's now been ruled out of action. In 47 games this season, Jackson is averaging...
Boston's Robert Williams (ankle) ruled out on Saturday
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Williams will miss tonight's showdown against his team's historic rivals after suffering a left ankle sprain. Expect Grant Williams to see more minutes on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 550.2 minutes...
Caris LeVert coming off Cavaliers' bench on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert will play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Donovan Mitchell missed two straight games due to a left groin strain. However, he's back in the mix Sunday to close out the week. He'll immediately start in his return, sending LeVert back to the bench.
Lonnie Walker (knee) probable Monday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Walker made his long-awaited return to the court Saturday after an absence due to left knee tendinitis. Now, he is listed probable for Monday's contest in Brooklyn. Expect him to play.
Michael Porter Jr. (personal) starting for Nuggets on Saturday; Vlatko Cancar back to bench
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Porter missed the last couple contest due to personal reaons. However, he's been cleared to return to the court in a high-profile matchup versus Philadelphia Saturday afternoon. He'll also immediately start, sending Vlatko Cancar back to a bench role.
Kevon Looney starting for Warriors on Friday, Jonathan Kuminga coming off the bench
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Looney will get the start on Friday with Jonathan Kuminga moving back to the bench. Our models expect Looney to play 24.0 minutes against Toronto. Looney's Friday projection includes 6.6 points, 8.6...
