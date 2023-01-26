Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell will play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Mitchell is dealing with a left groin strain, which is why he has missed time recently. However, after entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor. Expect him to also start, which will likely send Caris LeVert back to a bench role.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO