Colorado Springs, CO

UPDATE: Apartment fire under control, no injuries

By Brett Yager
KXRM
 3 days ago
UPDATE: THURSDAY 01/26/2023 1:30 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSFD said the fire is under control with no reported injuries to occupants or firefighters. CSFD reports that their crews had a two-minute response time and were able to extinguish the fire in under a minute, keeping it contained to a single apartment.

    Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department
    Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran
    Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department
    Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

CSFD said the occupants of the apartment will be able to stay in the residence.

ORIGINAL STORY: CSFD: Structure fire with heavy black smoke, avoid area

THURSDAY 01/26/2023 1:06 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is working on a structure fire at an apartment near Lake Avenue and South Nevada Avenue.

CSFD tweeted at around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 that firefighters were on the scene of a structure fire at 2558 Gold Rush Drive. Firefighters on the scene reported heavy black smoke coming from an apartment.

CSFD is asking the public to avoid the area for incoming fire crews.

FOX21 has a crew on the way and will update this article with more information as it comes in.

