Read full article on original website
Related
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Report: Broncos Down to Three Head Coaching Candidates
Even with the offseason quickly approaching, the Denver Broncos aren’t rushing their head coaching search. The team has been without a skipper since firing Nathaniel Hackett on December 26. Rather than drawing from the current pool of candidates, the Broncos are content to wait and get the best person available.
Look: NFL World Convinced Tonight's Game Is 'Rigged'
Two words are trending late in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. NFL rigged. That's certainly not going to go over very well at the NFL offices in New York. Cincinnati and Kansas City are tied, 20-20, late in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs' most-recent drive had the ...
Patriots Emerge As Betting Favorite To Acquire DeAndre Hopkins
The staff changes in the AFC East seemed to have shifted odds for DeAndre Hopkins’ next team. The New England Patriots officially hired Bill O’Brien as their offensive coordinator Thursday, and the Jets also hired Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator on the same day. The latter decision...
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night
Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
Matthew Judon Wouldn’t Mind Seeing Former Patriot Back With Team
When it becomes the offseason, New England Patriots star pass rusher Matthew Judon puts his recruiter hat on. Judon is well-known to try to entice free agents over social media to join him in New England. Judon made recruiting pitches to Julio Jones, Chandler Jones and Allen Robinson last offseason and most recently made one to Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald.
Brittany Mahomes Rips Cincinnati Mayor For ‘Weak’ Proclamation
The Mayor of Cincinnati tried to trash-talk Chiefs fans earlier this week, and it didn’t sit well with Brittany Mahomes. Aftab Pureval tweeted out a “WHO DEY proclamation” Friday, two days before the Bengals visited Patrick Mahomes and company for the AFC Championship Game. Within the address, Pureval called for a paternity test to see if Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is Mahomes’ father. The third-year pro is 3-0 in his career against the 2018 MVP, including a victory at Arrowhead Stadium in last season’s AFC title game.
New Report Suggests Packers Will Actively Shop Aaron Rodgers
Leading up to the NFL’s divisional round of the 2022 playoffs, it was reported that an Aaron Rodgers trade is a “very real” possibility this offseason. In fact, it might be the Packers’ preferred plan of attack as it relates to their superstar quarterback. ESPN’s Adam...
Patriots Rumors: Super Bowl Champ Interviewing For Coaching Job
The New England Patriots keep on interviewing familiar faces for their vacant coaching jobs this offseason. Ryan Wendell, who played nine seasons for the Patriots and helped New England win a Super Bowl title in 2014, reportedly will be the latest to get a face-to-face meeting with his former team.
Why Julian Edelman Is ‘Super Pumped’ For Bill O’Brien-Patriots Reunion
Rob Gronkowski believes hiring Bill O’Brien was the right call for the New England Patriots. Julian Edelman is right there with him. Edelman, who played for O’Brien in New England from 2009-11, raved about the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, saying he’s “super pumped” that O’Brien is back in Foxboro.
Boneheaded Bengals Penalty Helps Send Chiefs To Super Bowl LVII
A back-breaking late-minute mistake by Joseph Ossai helped crush the Cincinnati Bengals’ hopes of a second straight Super Bowl appearance. With less than 10 seconds remaining in Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game, Ossai shoved Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after a third-down scramble. Mahomes clearly was out of bounds when the Bengals edge rusher made contact, resulting in a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness.
Brock Purdy Status In Question Vs. Eagles After First-Quarter Injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was sidelined midway through the first quarter after suffering an injury during Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers deemed Purdy questionable to return due to an right elbow injury suffered on San Francisco’s first offensive possession. He remained on...
Trent Williams Slams Eagles Defender As Benches Clear In NFC Title Game
The Philadelphia Eagles ran away with a 31-7 victory in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday against the 49ers, and the one-sided affair led to plenty of frustration from San Francisco. Niners offensive tackle Trent Williams ultimately lost his cool and took his frustration out on...
49ers RB Elijah Mitchell Did Not Practice on Friday
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (groin) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per Cam Inman of The Mercury News. With Christian McCaffrey returning to the practice field but Mitchell being held back after both sat on Thursday, there should be some concern. It leaves the door open for Jordan Mason to see some work behind McCaffrey as the second option out of the backfield. Keep an eye out for any updates on Mitchell throughout the weekend as we get closer to kickoff.
Elijah Mitchell Questionable to Play Sunday vs. Eagles
Elijah Mitchell is questionable to play Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers, Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News reports. Mitchell is dealing with a groin injury that could keep him out of the NFC Championship game versus the Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers have several injuries they are dealing with now, as Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel have also missed practice time. Out of these three players, however, Mitchell seems to be the one most likely to miss the game. Samuel and McCaffrey did put in a full practice Friday, whereas Mitchell didn’t practice all week.
How Bengals, Joseph Ossai Reacted To Game-Losing Penalty
The Cincinnati Bengals were just seconds away from forcing overtime in their AFC Championship matchup the Kansas City Chiefs. Then Joseph Ossai happened. With the game knotted at 20 in the closing seconds, the Chiefs needed about 15 yards to get into Harrison Butker’s range for a potential game-winning field goal. Patrick Mahomes broke loose on a third-and-4 and got first down yardage before stepping out of bounds. Unfortunately for the Bengals, that is where he was met by Ossai, who shoved Mahomes from behind before being called for unnecessary roughness.
Drake Loses Fortune On 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Matchup
The Philadelphia Eagles might have beaten the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC title, but we’re all winners for the impact the outcome had on Drake. For some odd reason, the Canadian rapper decided to bet $850,000 on the 49ers to take home a victory Sunday. With injuries to both active quarterbacks, San Francisco essentially conceded the game midway through the third quarter, dealing a major financial blow to the four-time Grammy winner.
Josh Johnson Replaces Brock Purdy in NFC Championship Game
The San Francisco 49ers need a career-best performance on the biggest stage from their fourth-string quarterback. Brock Purdy was injured on the Niners’ opening drive, giving way to Josh Johnson replacing him under center. As noted by Adam Schefter, Purdy is questionable to return. The injury occurred on a...
Chiefs' Travis Kelce Expected to Play in AFC Championship
Health is a major concern for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their AFC Championship bout. MVP candidate, Patrick Mahomes, is playing on a wonky ankle, and his top receiver, Travis Kelce, is dealing with back symptoms. Nevertheless, Adam Schefter confirmed that Kelce is expected to play against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Added to Injury Report on Friday
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (back) was added to the injury report and is now listed as questionable for Sunday’s AFC Championship, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Full participation at practice is ideal, but appearing on the injury report after being off it all week is...
NESN
Boston, MA
29K+
Followers
52K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0