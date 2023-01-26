Read full article on original website
Related
wktn.com
Beatitudes Sponsoring Free Movie
Beatitudes in Ada is sponsoring a free “Family Fun Film” on February 11. The movie Sing 2 will start at 1 that afternoon at the Ada Theatre. Popcorn, water and a treat bag will be included.
wktn.com
Bluffton University Professor to Discuss New Tools for Student Learning
BLUFFTON, Ohio—Dr. Walt Paquin, professor of social work at Bluffton University, will present the Colloquium, “Developing ‘New’ Tools for Student Learning,” at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 in Centennial Hall’s Stutzman Lecture Hall. This presentation focuses on the projects that Paquin has explored...
wktn.com
MLJ Library Holding Virtual Chat with Author
The Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Library is holding a virtual chat with author Randall Munroe. It is scheduled to start at 2pm on Tuesday January 31. Munroe is a New York Times bestselling author. His latest work is What If 2?. You can register for the chat and...
wktn.com
Kenton High School Girls Varsity Bowling falls to St. Marys Memorial High School 1789-717
The 3 Kenton bowlers competed against St. Marys but ended up on the losing end. Brittany Beamer led the way with a 143 high game and 260 high series. Mackenzie Kugel followed with a 246 series (114 – 132) and Hayley Gallant rolled a 211 series (105 – 106)
wktn.com
Delphos Man Killed in Allen County Crash
A Delphos man was killed in a accident that occurred Thursday evening in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 61 year old Gregory A. Kunz lost control of the pickup truck he was driving while traveling south on State Route 66.
wktn.com
Two Sentenced this Week in Common Pleas Court
Two people were sentenced this week in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Ricky L. Wood was sentenced to 11 months in prison on one count of public indecency. .Cameron D. Bopp was placed on five years community control with conditions on...
wktn.com
Hunt Wins WBL Girls Diving Championship
Kenton Senior Riley Hunt won the 2023 Western Buckeye League Girls Diving Championship on Thursday. That makes her the first diver in Kenton history to win a WBL Diving Title. She finished the event with a score of 324.50. As a junior, Hunt was the runner-up in the event. Her...
wktn.com
Obituary for Orville “Bud” Hicks, Jr.
Orville “Bud” Hicks, Jr., age 70, of Kenton, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 4:04 PM at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima. He was born on June 28, 1952, in Kenton, Ohio to the late Orville “Squirrelly” and Ethel (Prater) Hicks. On October 15, 1992, Bud married Nora Lamb and she survives in Kenton.
wktn.com
Five Count Indictment Returned Against Upper Sandusky Murder Suspect
A man charged with a brutal murder in Upper Sandusky on New Year’s Day is facing a five count indictment. Bethel M.Bekele was indicted by a Wyandot County Grand Jury earlier this month on one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder, two counts of aggravated burglary and one count of felonious assault.
wktn.com
Kenton Girls 7th Grade Basketball beat Bellefontaine 26-10
The Cats turned up the defense to shut down the Chieftains. Leading all scores was a Brylee Bostelman with 15. Lyla Gammon and Taryn Miller both added a pair of baskets while Jadynn Byers chipped in 3 points.
wktn.com
Minor Injuries Reported in Two Crashes on Wednesday
Information has been provided on two crashes that occurred this past Wednesday. According to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, the first happened at around 10:45 Wednesday morning on Township Road 114 at State Route 53. Jacob Lemaster of Ada was driving southwest on 53 when he lost control of...
Comments / 0