Two-year MLS veteran Patryk Klimala has been transferred from the Red Bulls to the Israel Premier League, the team announced on Sunday. Klimala, the Red Bulls' leading scorer with eight goals in his rookie season of 2021, is going to Hapoel Be'er Sheva F.C., according to the statement from the Red Bulls. They keep a sell-on percentage of the transfer fee if another club purchases the forward.

10 HOURS AGO