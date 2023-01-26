Read full article on original website
wktn.com
Train Club Raising Money to Move International Car Made Caboose
The Scioto Junction Model Train Club announced that CSX has approved its request to obtain a caboose that was manufactured at International Car in Kenton. The plan is to get the caboose lifted on a truck and then lifted onto its resting place at the Hardin County Fairgrounds. The cost...
hometownstations.com
Fire on Main Street in Lima damages several businesses
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a business complex Friday night. Around 9pm on Friday the Lima Fire Department put out a fire at 1519 North Main Street. At least three businesses were damaged by a fire in the heating unit that spread through the air ducts. Firefighters had to remove portions of the roof to access the fire. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 20-25
Walter Brown, 58, of Lima, found guilty of driving under suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of driving under suspension-operating a vehicle while intoxicated suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail. 170 days suspended. $250 fine. Gregorio T. Gonzales Jr., 50, of Lima, found guilty of...
hometownstations.com
Allen County Public Health warns of impersonating scam phone call
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Public Health is warning the public about a robocall that appears is coming from their agency. The health department says people have been getting automatic phone calls saying that it is from Allen County Public Health, but they are not. The electronic message talks about personal health matters and ask the recipient to follow up with the health department. Allen Public Health says they do not use automated systems to talk about personal health matters and they also do not disclose personal health information through automatic messages, including robocalls or voicemails. If you do not trust a message saying that they are Allen County Public Health, you are asked to call their office to confirm.
Lima News
At your service; pandemic no longer slowing new restaurants down
LIMA — Several Lima restaurants have opened in the past month and, although the challenges might seem great, they are finding that things are not as demanding as they may seem. For places like Cancun Mexican Restaurant, which moved into the building last occupied by Bandido’s; El Cazador, which...
Multiple departments respond to Piqua house fire
PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were called to a house fire in Piqua shortly after noon on Sunday. According to Miami County Dispatch, crews with the Piqua Fire Department were called to the 400 block of West Ash Street in Piqua for a reported fire. Authorities said no injuries were reported. According to our partners […]
wktn.com
Kenton High School Girls Varsity Bowling falls to St. Marys Memorial High School 1789-717
The 3 Kenton bowlers competed against St. Marys but ended up on the losing end. Brittany Beamer led the way with a 143 high game and 260 high series. Mackenzie Kugel followed with a 246 series (114 – 132) and Hayley Gallant rolled a 211 series (105 – 106)
hometownstations.com
41-year-old man arrested for threatening Van Wert police officers
VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - A Van Wert man was arrested for making threatening statements to police officers. According to the Van Wert County Sheriff, 41-year-old Jamal Pirani has been charged with making a terroristic threat a felony of the third degree. Deputies investigated threatening statements that Pirani made to Van Wert police officers. The deputies found him at a Van Wert business and took him into custody. It is unknown the nature of the threats that he allegedly made. Pirani was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, where he is being held until he is arraigned.
Level 1 Snow Emergency issued for Auglaize, Mercer, Logan counties
LOGAN COUNTY — UPDATE @ 9:28 p.m.: Logan County has issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency. UPDATE @ 8:11 p.m.: Mercer County has issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency for all unincorporated areas of the county, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office announced at 8 p.m. The alert includes all state routes, county and township roads in the affected areas, Sheriff Jeff Grey’s office said.
Clark County health officials discuss infant vitality
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Deaths of infants has been a growing issue in Ohio and one organization is trying to bring awareness and change to the issue. Chris Cook is the assistant health commissioner at Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) and says too many kids die before they turn 1-year-old. “Every year, we lose […]
hometownstations.com
Kenneth Cobb's re-trial moved to June 2023
A re-trial date has been set for a Lima man charged in a 2019 shooting that left one person dead. Kenneth Cobb had won his appeal for a re-trial by the Ohio Supreme Court last year. Cobb's original re-trial was set for February 27th. That has now changed and his new trial has been set for June. He was previously found not guilty of a 2019 murder but was sentenced to fourteen years in prison for felonious assault with a gun and having a weapon under disability.
All counties remove Level 1 Snow Emergency
Weather conditions led multiple counties around the Miami Valley to issue snow emergencies.
crawfordcountynow.com
Crawford County Special Response Team execute search warrant
BUCYRUS—On January 27, 2023, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office/METRICH concluded a several-month narcotics investigation at 1220 N. Sandusky Ave. Bucyrus, Ohio. The Crawford County Special Response Team (SRT) executed the narcotic search warrant. The SRT consists of members of the Sheriff’s Office, Bucyrus Police Department, Crestline Police Department, Galion Police Department, and New Washington Police Department, along with the Bucyrus and Galion Fire Departments.
hometownstations.com
Lima to have 12 Flock Cameras installed throughout the city
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - New pieces of technology will soon help the Lima Police Department improve overall safety for residents. The City of Lima has entered into a two-year contract with Flock Safety Group out of Atlanta, Georgia, for a little over $64,000 to install twelve cameras throughout the city. The cameras will have automatic license plate detection technology to identify people with warrants out for their arrest or to aid in other investigations in tracking down a criminal. The system will also allow police to track down Amber Alert victims, as well as individuals with dementia. The move for the cameras was done in order to improve peace of mind in the city.
wktn.com
Two Sentenced this Week in Common Pleas Court
Two people were sentenced this week in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Ricky L. Wood was sentenced to 11 months in prison on one count of public indecency. .Cameron D. Bopp was placed on five years community control with conditions on...
Lima News
Troy man leads chase from Ottawa to North Baltimore
OTTAWA — A Troy man faces charges after leading law enforcement on a 40-mile pursuit that ran through Putnam, Henry and Wood counties before striking a house with his vehicle, according to the Ottawa Police Department. Andrew Black, of Troy, faces charges of failing to comply with an order...
Snow emergency issued for Sandusky County
Communities are starting to issue snow emergencies as Ohio prepares for more snow Friday morning.
wktn.com
Delphos Man Killed in Allen County Crash
A Delphos man was killed in a accident that occurred Thursday evening in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 61 year old Gregory A. Kunz lost control of the pickup truck he was driving while traveling south on State Route 66.
crawfordcountynow.com
Upper Sandusky Chief and Sheriff issue update on murder case
UPPER SANDUSKY—The following joint statement reads:. “The Upper Sandusky Police Department, in cooperation with the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit, would like to provide an update in the investigation of the death of Keris Riebel that occurred on January 1st, 2023, at the Dollar Tree store in Upper Sandusky.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Over $500 million in tax revenue expected from 800 MW Ohio solar project
The Ohio Power Siting Board is opening a public hearing for comment on the approval of what would be the largest solar facility in the nation, 800 MW, overtaking the 690 MW Gemini Solar project in Nevada. The project represents an investment of at least $1 billion, said developer Savion.
