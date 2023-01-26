Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Ohio YMCAs give free memberships to Special Olympics Ohio Athletes
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Alliance of YMCAs and Special Olympics Ohio are partnering to provide free memberships to registered athletes and approved private providers who meet specific eligibility criteria. According to the Sandusky County YMCA press release, to be eligible, each SOOH athlete will be contacted by their...
Morning Journal
Midview football: Mason Kucera commits to the University of Findlay
At the University of Findlay’s football camp over the summer, Mason Kucera was on a mission to earn a scholarship to play college football. On Jan. 26, the Middies senior’s dream finally became true as he committed to the University of Findlay’s football program. Kucera received offers...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Name released in fatal wrong-way crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the driver killed in a fatal wrong-way crash along Route 23. The crash happened late Saturday evening, just south of Circleville. According to the sheriff’s office, “66-year-old Samuel G. Browning from Jackson, Ohio was...
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Springfield
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), 49-year-old Ray Henderson was driving a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the 1000 block of Scarff Road in New Carlisle around 7:50 p.m. OSP says the preliminary investigation shows Henderson […]
CPD: Walk-in shooting victim at Mount Carmel Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into a Mount Carmel hospital early Monday morning. Officers responded to Mount Carmel Franklinton at 2:29 a.m. on Monday after report of a gunshot victim, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim was asleep at their home in the 200 […]
Infant subject of Ohio Amber Alert has died
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the twin infants rescued during a statewide Amber Alert last month has died, police said. Ky’air Thomas died around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after the Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a baby not breathing at a house on East Whittier Street, according to a division spokesperson. […]
presspublications.com
Student Stars: Lake High School junior earns dual associate degrees from Owens
Sixteen-year-old Genesis Rhodes, of Millbury, a College Credit Plus student at Lake High School since eighth grade, graduated summa cum laude from Owens Community College over winter break, earning associates degrees in science and arts. Rhodes, a junior at Lake, is also in the process of pursuing dual majors in...
13abc.com
Councilman Hobbs unveils designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Councilman John Hobbs III unveils the designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident Dennis Hopson Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m. The designation will take place on the corner of Elysian Avenue and Dorr Street, according to the City of Toledo’s press release. Designating Elysian Avenue as “Dennis Hopson Way” represents a token of gratitude from the city for what Hopson has and is doing for Toledo, the press release says.
WTAP
Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force arrest two Columbus men on active warrants
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force assisted the U.S. Marshalls C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force in executing two arrest warrants for men from Columbus, Ohio. According to a news release, Jermaine Shaquan Westbrook II, 29, and Damion Jackson, 32, were arrested by law enforcement at a residence on the...
13abc.com
Sandusky County Sheriff adopting inmate education program
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office is looking for partners to help support a National Sheriff’s Association program called Independent Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education. IGNITE intends to change the culture of incarceration by restoring hope, value and purpose to inmates, according to the...
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 27
This story was last updated 11 a.m. Friday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As snow and winds cut across central Ohio, some counties are beginning to see hazardous road conditions. As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Franklin County is not under a snow emergency. Check back […]
Delaware Gazette
Intel campus to be called One Ohio
NEW ALBANY — While the public may still refer to it as the Silicon Heartland or simply Intel, the tech company has a name for the semiconductor production plants it’s building next door in Licking County. Say hello to Ohio One. “The name is a nod to the...
police1.com
Watch: Ohio trooper rescues cat from interstate traffic
TOLEDO, Ohio — The story of a cat recently found along an interstate highway near Toledo has all the makings of a “Hallmark” classic. A lost animal huddled along the roadside. A rescue and then shelter. Finally, a happy ending with an adoption in a new forever home.
Body found in Ohio parking lot
Police say that just before 1:30 p.m., officers found a man's body in the parking lot of a business at the 600 block of Hilliard Rome Road on the west side. Homicide detectives are now investigating after officers observed serious injuries on the body.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
Are you looking for some scrumptious baked goods in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with Resch's Bakery, which has been around for over a century and is considered one of the finest bakeries in the area. They're known for their fantastic donuts. You can't go wrong with a classic glazed donut. Customers also enjoy the bow tie donuts, apple fritters, and French crullers. The bakery also makes delicious cakes for special occasions from scratch, pies, cream horns, and Danish pastries. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, the bakery has great bread, including pretzels, bagels, garlic breadsticks, and more.
sciotopost.com
The State Will Demolish A Dozen Buildings in Fayette County
OHIO – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the locations of more blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make room for new economic development, a dozen of those buildings will be in Fayette County. A total of 599 additional structures in...
wktn.com
Delphos Man Killed in Allen County Crash
A Delphos man was killed in a accident that occurred Thursday evening in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 61 year old Gregory A. Kunz lost control of the pickup truck he was driving while traveling south on State Route 66.
OSHP: Man with gun, stolen car, warrants arrested at rest area in Marion County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a North Carolina man with out-of-state warrants was taken into custody by troopers at a rest area on U.S. Route 23 in Marion County Saturday afternoon, shutting down directions of the road temporarily. Troopers and deputies from the Marion County...
13abc.com
Man takes police on 40-mile pursuit, police say.
OTTAWA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ottawa Police Department pursued a vehicle for 40 miles after it fled the scene of a traffic stop Saturday at 9:36 p.m. OPD’s press release says the officers stopped the vehicle on North Perry Street near Walmart for a traffic violation. The driver from Troy, Ohio then fled the scene almost hitting an officer.
