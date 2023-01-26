Read full article on original website
Related
One year later, USD 428 Board hears impact of internship program
Nearly one year ago, the USD 428 Board of Education approved a new internship program for eligible Great Bend High School students. On Thursday, ACT and Career Coordinator Lacy Wolters was back in front of the board to provide an update on the program during a luncheon at GBHS. Thirteen students went through the program in its first year, interning at seven local businesses.
Academic Development Center guiding students at Barton CC
Barton Community College’s Academic Development Center supports all students as they develop the skills needed to find success in the classroom. The Center can provide an academic mentor that helps students learn about the expectations of a college course, develop study skills and time management skills. Barton Executive Director...
Barton Dance Dept. to host 'Barton Cougar Dance Day'
Barton Community College’s Dance Department invites all dance students aged 13-19 to be a college dance student for a day at the third annual “Barton Cougar Dance Day” from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 24 in Studio 34 on the Barton Campus. Participants will take short...
Great Bend Rec: Winter Middle School Dance
The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be sponsoring a Winter Middle School Dance. The dance will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center located at 2715 18th Street from 7 – 9 pm for all Great Bend Middle School students. Admission is $5 per student at the door.
Friess: Individual attention leading to strong numbers at GBHS
There are many ways to measure success in a high school. State assessment scores are one way, but Great Bend High School Principal Tim Friess told the USD 428 Board of Education that graduation rates are an even bigger number during Thursday's luncheon at GBHS. Friess also turned those numbers into actual people based on last year's graduation rate of 92.8 percent.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
11K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0