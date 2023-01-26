ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Train Club Raising Money to Move International Car Made Caboose

The Scioto Junction Model Train Club announced that CSX has approved its request to obtain a caboose that was manufactured at International Car in Kenton. The plan is to get the caboose lifted on a truck and then lifted onto its resting place at the Hardin County Fairgrounds. The cost...
KENTON, OH
Beatitudes Sponsoring Free Movie

Beatitudes in Ada is sponsoring a free “Family Fun Film” on February 11. The movie Sing 2 will start at 1 that afternoon at the Ada Theatre. Popcorn, water and a treat bag will be included.
ADA, OH
Delphos Man Killed in Allen County Crash

A Delphos man was killed in a accident that occurred Thursday evening in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 61 year old Gregory A. Kunz lost control of the pickup truck he was driving while traveling south on State Route 66.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Minor Injuries Reported in Two Crashes on Wednesday

Information has been provided on two crashes that occurred this past Wednesday. According to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, the first happened at around 10:45 Wednesday morning on Township Road 114 at State Route 53. Jacob Lemaster of Ada was driving southwest on 53 when he lost control of...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Hunt Wins WBL Girls Diving Championship

Kenton Senior Riley Hunt won the 2023 Western Buckeye League Girls Diving Championship on Thursday. That makes her the first diver in Kenton history to win a WBL Diving Title. She finished the event with a score of 324.50. As a junior, Hunt was the runner-up in the event. Her...
KENTON, OH
Obituary for Orville “Bud” Hicks, Jr.

Orville “Bud” Hicks, Jr., age 70, of Kenton, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 4:04 PM at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima. He was born on June 28, 1952, in Kenton, Ohio to the late Orville “Squirrelly” and Ethel (Prater) Hicks. On October 15, 1992, Bud married Nora Lamb and she survives in Kenton.
KENTON, OH
Two Sentenced this Week in Common Pleas Court

Two people were sentenced this week in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Ricky L. Wood was sentenced to 11 months in prison on one count of public indecency. .Cameron D. Bopp was placed on five years community control with conditions on...
MLJ Library Holding Virtual Chat with Author

The Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Library is holding a virtual chat with author Randall Munroe. It is scheduled to start at 2pm on Tuesday January 31. Munroe is a New York Times bestselling author. His latest work is What If 2?. You can register for the chat and...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH

