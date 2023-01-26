Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
A college student raked in a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after investing $25 million in the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in August 2022. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it weeks later. Bed Bath & Beyond, a meme stock, surged as high as $27 and ended the...
msn.com
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Bed Bath & Beyond says it can no longer pay its debts
(CNN) -- The end could be near for struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond, as it warned in a regulatory filing Thursday that it received a notice of default from its lender, JPMorgan Chase. Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) plunged more than 20% on the news, to about $2.56 a share.The company said in its SEC filing Thursday that "at this time, the Company does not have sufficient resources to repay the amounts under the Credit Facilities and this will lead the Company to consider all strategic alternatives, including restructuring its debt under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code."Bed Bath...
Bed Bath & Beyond says it's in default on its loans
NEW YORK — (AP) — Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday that it's in default on its loans and doesn't have sufficient funds to repay what it owes. The home goods chain said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that the default would force it to consider alternatives including restructuring its debt in bankruptcy court.
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Elon Musk has to make the first interest payment on the $13 billion debt he took on to buy Twitter – and the company's dire financial situation means it faces risks including bankruptcy
The first debt repayment for Musk's Twitter takeover could be due as early as this month, according to the Financial Times.
Elon Musk banks almost $12B of Tesla money in seven days
While Forbes lists Elon Musk’s overall worth at $168.7 billion, data compiled by the Dow Jones Market Data Group shows Musk earned $11.98 billion over the last seven days from his Tesla holdings.
Chinese EV stocks rise as Elon Musk says he sees Tesla's biggest rival coming from China after the company posts record results
"They work the hardest, and they work the smartest," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said of Chinese electric vehicle companies.
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Is Soaring. Time to Buy?
Tesla fell 65% last year, and investors seem to be betting the sell-off went too far. The company's earnings report shows a fast-growing business that's likely to continue growing rapidly. The electric-car maker's strong business growth justifies a premium valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
These former highfliers are ready to rally.
Tesla has rebounded over 50% from its lows in just one month. Here’s why the stock is flying high
The remarkable January rally by Elon Musk's carmaker has been triggered by a range of short term drivers, but caution is warranted.
Motley Fool
Used Car Prices Are Plunging: 1 Under-the-Radar Stock That Could Benefit
Copart's management believes that higher used car prices can slow down its revenue growth, but fortunately, prices are coming back down. Copart has good profit margins and a history of using profits to strengthen competitive advantages. Management has a track record of allocating capital prudently. You’re reading a free article...
Investors don't listen to Elon Musk on the economy, Tesla bull Gary Black says as he rebukes recession claims
Tesla CEO Elon Musk warned of a recession in the company's fourth-quarter earnings update. But investors shouldn't fret about his outlook, according to The Future Fund co-founder Gary Black. Any economic downturn will be shallow because the Federal Reserve can cut interest rates whenever it wants, Black said Thursday. Elon...
Serta Simmons files for bankruptcy
Serta Simmons Bedding has filed a pre-arranged bankruptcy though it says business fundamentals remain strong despite financial challenges from a slumping mattress industry.
CNBC
Bed Bath & Beyond beefs up legal team ahead of possible bankruptcy filing in New Jersey
Bed Bath & Beyond has hired another legal advisor as it preps for a potential bankruptcy filing in New Jersey in the coming weeks, according to people familiar with the matter. The retailer has been shouldering a heavy debt burden as it faces declining sales and widening losses. The company...
How Much $100 In AMC, Gamestop Would Be Worth If Stocks Hit Highs From Meme-Trade Halts 2 Years Ago
At the peak of the frenzy surrounding so-called "meme stocks" — brokerages and trading platforms restricted transactions in retail investor-boosted names like GameStop Corporation GME and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC on Jan. 28, 2021. The restrictions were placed by brokerages like Robinhood, Interactive Brokers, Charles Schwab, E*Trade, or...
Musk explores raising $3 billion to pay off Twitter debt - WSJ
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's team has been exploring using as much as $3 billion in new fundraising to help repay some of the $13 billion in debt tacked onto Twitter Inc for his buyout of the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Motley Fool
Why Silvergate Capital's Stock Dropped 11.4% on Friday
Silvergate Capital is suspending a preferred dividend payment. This is another sign that the company's balance sheet is in bad shape. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
teslarati.com
Tesla stock rebounds 50 percent in less than one month in 2023
Tesla stock (NASDAQ: TSLA) is up 50 percent less than a month into 2023. The spike in the company’s stock price follows a sharp downturn that occurred in 2022. Last year, Tesla stock fell sharply, losing over 60 percent of its value. Due to widespread unfavorable conditions in the tech and automotive sectors, Tesla felt the losses due to increased vehicle prices, delays in some company products, and CEO Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter.
NASDAQ
Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27,...
Comments / 0