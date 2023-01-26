Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mymotherlode.com
Cougar studied by biologists found dead on LA-area freeway
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California mountain lion studied by the National Park Service was killed after a likely vehicle strike earlier this month on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, officials said. The radio-collared cougar known as P-81 was found dead along the route near Point Mugu on...
mymotherlode.com
Syphilis Increasing in the U.S.
Sonora, CA – New data shows a hike in syphilis cases across the nation and right here in Tuolumne County, but there is one bright spot. In 2020, California had the 7th highest rate of primary and secondary syphilis in the United States. More statistics, such as the fact that syphilis was up 24% in newborns in 2021, can be found in the image box graphic.
mymotherlode.com
AG Bonta Warns About Bad Actors During Storm Cleanup
Sacramento, CA — California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued a consumer alert warning about fake and unlicensed contractors soliciting services to those impacted by recent storm damage. Bonta says Californians should only hire licensed contractors and reminds everyone that price gouging during a designated State of Emergency is...
mymotherlode.com
Northern California police shoot, wound 17-year-old male
TRACY, Calif. (AP) — Police in Northern California shot and wounded a 17-year-old male wielding a knife Friday, authorities said. Tracy Police Department officials said in a statement that the department received a call Friday before 2 p.m. about two males, one of whom was holding a knife while chasing the other.
mymotherlode.com
Man held after Los Angeles building burns during standoff
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 45-year-old man was taken into custody after a fire erupted and ravaged a two-story building in Los Angeles while police were trying to investigate him for battery, authorities said. The fire broke out Thursday evening in the Westlake district building, which had small businesses...
Comments / 0