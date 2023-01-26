Read full article on original website
Supervisor Series Features Campbell
Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Views will feature District Two Tuolumne County Supervisor, Ryan Campbell. It is the final episode in our series featuring the individual board members. It is a chance to hear about projects specific to their district, and where they stand on county-wide issues up for debate.
Franklin, Sharrin
Sharrin Franklin, born May 25, 1939 in San Francisco passed away Jan. 24, 2023. She volunteered at the Senior center, and owned and was the bookkeeper at S&W Freight Service. She loved camping within RV with her husband (Warren passed in 2005) and loved her cat Lukas. Date of Death:...
Longeway, Denise
Denise F. Longeway born Nov, 3, 1966 passed away Jan 21, 2023. Raised by her mother Carole, Denise grew up in Sonora where she participated in dance for many of her adolescent years. Denise was a caring soul who always took the time to help those in need. She was a protector and took her career at Columbia Elementry very personally. Her kids along with her mother were the light of her life. In 2014 Denise became “Nonnie” to her grandson Henry and soon after to Darci and William. She found a new depth of love being a grandparent. To those whose lives have been touched by Denise’s compassion, concern, and “get-it-done” attitude, she will forever be missed and always remembered.
Rife, Billie
Billie “Bill” Lee Rife, Born March 3, 1928 in Kearny, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 in Our Lady of Perpetual Nursing in Stockton, California. Private burial was in Dudley Cemetery in Greeley Hill, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements. Date of Death:...
Del Grande Dealer Group Acquires Audi Modesto
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 27, 2023-- Del Grande Dealer Group ( DGDG ), Northern California’s largest family-owned automotive group, continues to expand its footprint in Northern California with the acquisition of Audi Modesto. This acquisition adds a stellar premier brand with industry-leading design and innovation, which includes Audi’s all-electric e-tron vehicles, expanding DGDG’s EV offerings for guests throughout Northern California. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005278/en/ Del Grande Dealer Group’s newly acquired Audi Modesto, located at 4151 McHenry Avenue, Modesto, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)
Johnson, Jack
Jack Lloyd Johnson, Born January 6, 1955 in French Camp, California passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at his residence in Sonora, California. Cremation has been held and his Cremains will be scattered off the Coast of Capitola. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death:...
Burk, Dianne
Dianne Edith Burk, Born April 8, 1943 in Stockton, California passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at her residence in Sonora, California. At her request, private family graveside services were held in St. James Catholic Cemetery in Jamestown, California Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements. Date of...
Stiffler, Raymond “Ray”
Raymond “Ray” Louis Stiffler, Born September 15, 1935 in Royal Oak, Michigan passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 at Sonora Senior Living in Jamestown, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 01/20/2023. Age: 87. Residence: Sonora ,CA.
Date Changed For Calaveras Meetings To Gather Feedback On Evacuation Plan
San Andreas, CA – Those wanting to give in-person feedback on the Calaveras County Evacuation Needs Assessment and Preparedness Plan will have two chances next month. City of Angels Camp officials noted, “In the midst of a local and state-declared emergency, it is a perfect time to remember that we need to plan for evacuations. With our heritage roads (barely single lane) and steep grades, we need to identify a plan for our community safety.”
Logan, Dorothy
Dorothy Dean Logan Born October 7, 1926 in Bakersfield, California passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Avalon Care Center Sonora. Graveside services will be held. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements. Date of Death: 01/25/2023. Age: 97. Residence: Sonora, CA (formerly of Bakersfield) Services: Graveside services...
Mountain Lion Spotted In Phoenix Lake Area
Sonora, CA – A surprise for a Phoenix Lake area resident last night as a security camera captured a cougar strolling by his home. The neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, wanted to make sure his neighbors were alerted, so he reached out to Clarke Broadcasting to get the word out. He says the video was taken around 7:45 p.m. Friday night in the Sonora Meadows area along Westwood Circle, near Creekside Drive, between Phoenix Lake Road and Highway 108. The video shows a large mountain lion passing right by a door to his home and casually walking into the darkness.
Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers
The large winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot and André.
ijpr.org
Sierra Nevada forests have seen ‘unprecedented’ level of high-severity wildfires, study finds
Wildfires have long been a facet of California’s ecosystem, as varied forest land covers much of the state and often benefits from some types of fire. Indigenous communities were using controlled burns to manage forests long before Europeans were part of the equation. But a new study from UC...
Syphilis Increasing in the U.S.
Sonora, CA – New data shows a hike in syphilis cases across the nation and right here in Tuolumne County, but there is one bright spot. In 2020, California had the 7th highest rate of primary and secondary syphilis in the United States. More statistics, such as the fact that syphilis was up 24% in newborns in 2021, can be found in the image box graphic.
Flood waters damage El Dorado County roadway
(KTXL) — A failed drainage culvert has forced the closure of El Dorado County Road starting on Jan. 30, according to the El Dorado County Department of Transportation. Newtown Road in Placerville will be closed between Big Barn Road and Mining Brook Road until 7 p.m. on Feb. 2 as road repairs are underway. The […]
Cold Front Will Bring Wind, Snow And Freezing Temps
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada on Sunday from 4 AM TO 7 PM. The total expected snow accumulations will range from three to six inches. The largest impact will happen during the middle of the day....
One Regional Highway Has Already Reopened And Another Could Today
Mariposa County, CA – Caltrans has reopened one regional highway and hopes to do the same for another today after both were damaged during the recent storms. A rockslide last week temporarily closed Highway 140 to Yosemite National Park in Mariposa County, as earlier detailed here. With crews having the roadway nearly cleared and repaired, Caltrans reports it could open this afternoon. Currently, it is open to one-way traffic through Briceburg in Mariposa County.
Two Sus Scrofa Domesticus Available For Adoption At Calaveras Shelter
San Andera, CA – Two potbellied pigs are not the typical pets thought of when adopting a pet from a shelter, but they still need a forever home. Meet Dolly and Dexter, picture to the right, that are currently residing at the shelter. Dolly has been in the shelter for two weeks after she was confiscated from her owner for cruelty, according to shelter officials. Dexter arrived about a month and a half ago after animal control received repeated reports of him wandering into neighbors’ yards.
Northern California police shoot, wound 17-year-old male
Police in Northern California shot and wounded a 17-year-old male wielding a knife Friday, authorities said. The post Northern California police shoot, wound 17-year-old male appeared first on KYMA.
Sonora COVID Testing Site Closed
Sonora, CA – Those wanting to get a COVID test at the Sonora site will find the doors closed this weekend. Tuolumne County Health officials detailed that due to continued facility issues, the OptumServe COVID testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds off Stockton Road in Sonora will be closed through Sunday, January 29th. They did not specify the exact reason for the site’s shutdown.
