Denise F. Longeway born Nov, 3, 1966 passed away Jan 21, 2023. Raised by her mother Carole, Denise grew up in Sonora where she participated in dance for many of her adolescent years. Denise was a caring soul who always took the time to help those in need. She was a protector and took her career at Columbia Elementry very personally. Her kids along with her mother were the light of her life. In 2014 Denise became “Nonnie” to her grandson Henry and soon after to Darci and William. She found a new depth of love being a grandparent. To those whose lives have been touched by Denise’s compassion, concern, and “get-it-done” attitude, she will forever be missed and always remembered.

SONORA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO