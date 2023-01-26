Read full article on original website
A&T Capital Launches "Web3 Trends 2023" Report
A&T Capital launches the 'Web3 Trends 2023' report, and delves into the six trends that will shape the future of the Web3.0 era. Parallel Computing, Modular Design and Application-Specific Blockchain. AA wallet vs EOA wallet. Trends in Exchanges: Transparency and Decentralization. Growing Importance of the MEV Market. 1. Web3.0 brings...
Opinion: 3 tips for trading Ethereum this year
Cryptocurrency is a notoriously volatile industry, regardless of what coin you’re trading. During periods of extreme volatility, it’s easy to become disheartened when trades don’t go your way. It’s also easy to become overconfident when you get lucky, falsely attributing it to your trading strategy — when, in reality, the price often rose or fell for reasons other than you assumed.
Core Scientific files motion to sell over $6M in Bitmain coupons
Bankrupt Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm, Core Scientific, filed an emergency motion on Jan. 25, seeking to sell Bitmain coupons worth $6.6 million, according to court records. As per the filing, some conditions applied to the coupons make them useless for Core Scientific’s business. Specifically, the coupons can “only be used to pay 30% of any new order of S19 Miners from Bitmain, and cannot be exchanged with Bitmain for cash.”
Bitcoin eyes $25K as BTC price nears best weekly close in 5 months
Bitcoin (BTC) spiked into key liquidity for a third time on Jan. 29 as the weekly and monthly closes loomed. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD briefly hitting $24,498 on Bitstamp overnight. Although short-lived, the move marked the pair’s third attempt to take sell-side liquidity above $23,400...
The state of Solana: Will the layer-1 protocol rise again in 2023?
About two months after the FTX collapse, the Solana network is stronger than ever, according to Austin Federa, head of strategy and communications at the Solana Foundation. Federa defines the recent SOL token price crash as a short-term market reaction to the perceived connection between Solana and the defunct crypto exchange FTX. While FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was invested in many Solana-based projects, Federa pointed out he didn’t have any influence on the network’s operations and fundamentals.
Bitcoin ‘so bullish’ at $23K as analyst reveals new BTC price metrics
Bitcoin (BTC) remains firmly “bullish” at $23,000, according to new on-chain metrics from one of the industry’s best-known names. In a preview on Jan. 28, market cyclist and on-chain analyst Cole Garner revealed what he said were “backtested and validated” Bitcoin trading tools. Garner: BTC...
Bitcoin stays out of fear for 11 straight days as price tips near 24K
Bitcoin (BTC) has just clocked its 11th consecutive day outside the “Fear” zone in the Crypto Fear and Greed Index, cementing its longest streak out of fear since last March. This comes as Bitcoin hit $23,955 at 8:10 pm UTC time on Jan. 29, its highest level of...
CZ predicts ‘existential implications’ for anti-crypto traditional finance
As traditional institutions proactively reduce exposure to cryptocurrencies as a reaction to ecosystem collapses in 2022, Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao believes this move could potentially have a negative impact on such traditional financial players. The collapse of major crypto companies, such as FTX and Terraform Labs, reduced...
LTC, AVAX, APT and FTM prepare to rally as Bitcoin price targets $24K
Bitcoin (BTC) has rallied nearly 40% so far in January, which is the best start to the year since 2013. The sharp up-move has turned several on-chain signals bullish, according to on-chain analyst Cole Garner. Usually, a sharp recovery from the market lows, driven by the leader, is a sign...
Total crypto market cap rises above $1T — data suggests more upside is in store
Despite the recent negative crypto and macroeconomic newsflow, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization broke above $1 trillion on Jan. 21. An encouraging sign is that derivatives metrics are not showing increased demand from bearish traders at the moment. Bitcoin (BTC) price gained 8% this week, stabilizing near the $23,100 level...
