ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections 2022-23: Week 15

PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber Union's Christian Sanda handles the puck in front of Clarkson's Brady Egan during last Saturday's game.

Week 14 of The Daily Gazette ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections was ugly.

Only two players, Andy Weise and Dutch Crazy, posted winning records. Each player went 7-5.

Six players managed to go 6-6.

The race for the title took a dramatic turn. Selections leader GB-BE-ME went 3-9, while Ryan Fay and I closed in on first place. We each went 5-7. Ryan is two points out of first place. I’m three points behind, and Andy is four points back.

Here is a look at the standings, with Week 14 records in parentheses:

GB-BE-ME 114-53-16 244 points (3-9-0)

Ryan Fay 113-54-16 242 points (5-7-0)

Me 113-55-15 241 points (5-7-0)

Andy Weise 112-55-16 240 points (7-5-0)

Brian Unger 111-56-16 238 points (4-8-0)

Kevin Sokolski 110-57-16 236 points (3-9-0)

Matthew Ruffini 109-58-16 234 points (6-6-0)

Rowena Watson 107-60-16 230 points (6-6-0)

David Trestick 105-62-16 226 points (6-6-0)

Achilles 3-7-5 103-64-16 222 points (6-6-0)

Michael Hutter 100-64-15 215 points (3-9-0)

Jim Kalohn 99-69-16 212 points (1-11-0)

Union Bob 97-67-15 209 points (4-8-0)

Towell68 96-74-15 207 points (3-9-0)

RedLiner36 96-72-15 207 points (5-7-0)

Dutch Crazy 95-72-16 206 points (7-5-0)

Christopher Chadwick 91-76-16 198 points (4-8-0)

Rich Large 90-82-11 191 points (5-7-0)

Richard Derrick 87-80-16 190 points (6-6-0)

Harvey Kagan 82-90-11 175 points (0-12-0)

Time for my Week 15 selections. There are up to 12 games to pick between Friday and Saturday. If you want to play, send your picks in by 7 p.m. Friday. A reminder: Make sure you have every game listed. I try to make sure you have all of the games selected, but sometimes it slips through. If you don’t have a particular game listed, you are charged with a loss. Email your picks to schott@dailygazette.com.

Here are my picks:

FRIDAY

Yale vs. No. 12 UConn in Connecticut Hockey — UConn 5, Yale 1

No. 11 Cornell at Dartmouth — Cornell 4, Dartmouth 2

Colgate at No. 10. Harvard — Harvard 5, Colgate 2

No. 4 Quinnipiac at Sacred Heart in Connecticut Hockey — Quinnipiac 3, Sacred Heart 2

Clarkson at St. Lawrence — Clarkson 2, St. Lawrence 1

SATURDAY

Union vs. RPI in Capital District Mayor’s Cup — RPI 3, Union 2

Yale in Connecticut Hockey — Yale vs. Quinnipiac: Quinnipiac 7, Yale 1; Yale vs. Sacred Heart: Sacred Heart 3, Yale 1

Quinnipiac in Connecticut Hockey — Yale vs. Quinnipiac: Quinnipiac 7, Yale 1; Quinnipiac vs. UConn: Quinnipiac 3, UConn 2

Cornell at Harvard — Harvard 4, Cornell 3

Colgate at Dartmouth — Colgate 5, Dartmouth 1

LIU at Princeton — Princeton 5, LIU 3

St. Lawrence at Clarkson — Clarkson 4, St. Lawrence 2

Contact Ken Schott by email at schott@dailygazette.com. Follow him on Twitter @slapschotts.

Categories: College Sports, Sports, Union College