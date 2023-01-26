ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections 2022-23: Week 15
Week 14 of The Daily Gazette ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections was ugly.
Only two players, Andy Weise and Dutch Crazy, posted winning records. Each player went 7-5.
Six players managed to go 6-6.
The race for the title took a dramatic turn. Selections leader GB-BE-ME went 3-9, while Ryan Fay and I closed in on first place. We each went 5-7. Ryan is two points out of first place. I’m three points behind, and Andy is four points back.
Here is a look at the standings, with Week 14 records in parentheses:
GB-BE-ME 114-53-16 244 points (3-9-0)
Ryan Fay 113-54-16 242 points (5-7-0)
Me 113-55-15 241 points (5-7-0)
Andy Weise 112-55-16 240 points (7-5-0)
Brian Unger 111-56-16 238 points (4-8-0)
Kevin Sokolski 110-57-16 236 points (3-9-0)
Matthew Ruffini 109-58-16 234 points (6-6-0)
Rowena Watson 107-60-16 230 points (6-6-0)
David Trestick 105-62-16 226 points (6-6-0)
Achilles 3-7-5 103-64-16 222 points (6-6-0)
Michael Hutter 100-64-15 215 points (3-9-0)
Jim Kalohn 99-69-16 212 points (1-11-0)
Union Bob 97-67-15 209 points (4-8-0)
Towell68 96-74-15 207 points (3-9-0)
RedLiner36 96-72-15 207 points (5-7-0)
Dutch Crazy 95-72-16 206 points (7-5-0)
Christopher Chadwick 91-76-16 198 points (4-8-0)
Rich Large 90-82-11 191 points (5-7-0)
Richard Derrick 87-80-16 190 points (6-6-0)
Harvey Kagan 82-90-11 175 points (0-12-0)
Time for my Week 15 selections. There are up to 12 games to pick between Friday and Saturday. If you want to play, send your picks in by 7 p.m. Friday. A reminder: Make sure you have every game listed. I try to make sure you have all of the games selected, but sometimes it slips through. If you don’t have a particular game listed, you are charged with a loss. Email your picks to schott@dailygazette.com.
Here are my picks:
FRIDAY
Yale vs. No. 12 UConn in Connecticut Hockey — UConn 5, Yale 1
No. 11 Cornell at Dartmouth — Cornell 4, Dartmouth 2
Colgate at No. 10. Harvard — Harvard 5, Colgate 2
No. 4 Quinnipiac at Sacred Heart in Connecticut Hockey — Quinnipiac 3, Sacred Heart 2
Clarkson at St. Lawrence — Clarkson 2, St. Lawrence 1
SATURDAY
Union vs. RPI in Capital District Mayor’s Cup — RPI 3, Union 2
Yale in Connecticut Hockey — Yale vs. Quinnipiac: Quinnipiac 7, Yale 1; Yale vs. Sacred Heart: Sacred Heart 3, Yale 1
Quinnipiac in Connecticut Hockey — Yale vs. Quinnipiac: Quinnipiac 7, Yale 1; Quinnipiac vs. UConn: Quinnipiac 3, UConn 2
Cornell at Harvard — Harvard 4, Cornell 3
Colgate at Dartmouth — Colgate 5, Dartmouth 1
LIU at Princeton — Princeton 5, LIU 3
St. Lawrence at Clarkson — Clarkson 4, St. Lawrence 2
