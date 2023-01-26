Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condoPete LakemanTexas State
Related
Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar now closed in Lakeway
Kitchen Del Mar, a seafood restaurant in Lakeway, closed its doors in late 2022. (Courtesy Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar) Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar closed in late 2022 at 3519 N. RM 620, Austin. The restaurant opened in January 2022 next to Hudson's Fine Hill Country Dining. The menu previously featured seafood, oysters, craft beer and cocktails. The restaurant also had a patio with live music, a cigar room and a wine bar.
Residential development at East Austin tank farm property under review
A rezoning request for a property at Springdale Road and Airport Boulevard could bring housing to the property located on the former East Austin tank farm site. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) A rezoning request for property at Springdale Road and Airport Boulevard was placed on hold Jan. 24 following debate over...
Guide Dogs for the Blind chooses Austin to raise puppies, but volunteers needed
AUSTIN (KXAN) — You might start seeing more little puppies out and about around Austin. That’s because the city was chosen by Guide Dogs for the Blind to help raise and train guide dogs that will eventually be given away to a handler. On a rainy, Saturday morning, you’d find nearly a dozen young puppies […]
fox7austin.com
New one-stop spot for upscale entertainment in Cedar Park
AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new one-stop spot for upscale entertainment coming to Cedar Park. Spare Birdie Public House, located at 1400 Discovery Blvd., is having a soft opening next week and a grand opening on February 20. Spare Birdie offers entertainment including immersive, augmented reality golf bays, string pin...
KVUE
Efforts to save and preserve Palm School: 'This was sacred grounds'
AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County leaders are revisiting the future of the historic Palm School in Downtown Austin. This last week, County leaders discussed preserving the space while making it profitable at the same time. County members have made plans to preserve the building since 2019, but halted during the pandemic.
Delicious Tamales to Open North Austin Store
Delicious Tamales is “the leading manufacturer of tamales in San Antonio, selling more than 2.1 million each year, which translates to 70 dozen tamales produced every 2 minutes from its 30,000-square-foot factory.”
New smoothie, juice bar opens in New Braunfels
Rise Up NBTX sells a variety of smoothies, juices, teas and coffees. (Amira Van Leeuwen/Community Impact) A new smoothie and juice bar, Rise Up NBTX, opened in New Braunfels on Dec. 12. Rise Up NBTX is located at 625 Central Parkway, Ste. 106. They sell a variety of teas, smoothies...
Let’s Take a Look at the Stunning & Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you love history, this is for you. If you love architecture this is definitely for you. If you love history, architecture, and Texas you are about to lose your mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's beauty.
Houston Chronicle
A billionaire's luxury development clashes with conservationists
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A billionaire seeking to build a resort with luxury homes in the Texas Hill Country is facing off against neighbors opposed to development on environmental grounds, highlighting the growing tensions as the region's economic surge fuels a boom outside Austin.
Power-washing company Bluebonnet Softwash opens in New Braunfels
Bluebonnet Softwash is located at 1965 Post Road, New Braunfels. (Amira Van Leeuwen/Community Impact) Bluebonnet Softwash celebrated its grand opening Jan. 19. The business is locally owned and veteran managed by husband and wife Ed and Cheryl Rivera. The couple decided to open their business after researching and figuring out what they wanted to do after the military.
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
Completion of Kalahari Resorts & Conventions expansion to outdoor pool expected this summer
An expansion to Kalahari Resorts & Conventions’ outdoor pool area will bring more amenities for both parents and kids, according to a representative of the company. (Courtesy Kalahari Resorts & Conventions) An expansion to Kalahari Resorts & Conventions’ outdoor pool area will bring more amenities for both parents and...
Pure Barre studio coming to Georgetown in May
A Pure Barre studio will open in Georgetown in May. (Courtesy Pure Barre) Dalia and Sam Inman plan to open a Pure Barre studio in May in the Wolf Ranch Town Center at 1015 W. University Ave., Ste. 507, Georgetown. The company, which has multiple studios in Austin and Cedar...
Sola Salons opens studios in Barton Creek Square
Sola Salons can be accessed from the mall parking lot or by entering inside the mall. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Sola Salons opened in December at Barton Creek Square and hosts independent professionals offering a range of services from hairstyling to tattooing. The studio is currently at 48% capacity, consisting of...
Elevated Eyecare celebrates one-year business anniversary in New Braunfels
Elevated Eyecare is operated by sisters Dr. Kymber Blaschke and Dr. Jennifer Blaschke. (Courtesy Elevated Eyecare) Elevated Eyecare located at 1750 East Common St., Ste. 1201, New Braunfels, celebrated its one-year business anniversary in December. Dr. Jennifer Blaschke and her sister Dr. Kymber Blaschke offer eye care, including vision therapy, eye disease management and full-service optical care, for all ages. 830-221-9358.
Howdy Boba brings more boba to Buda
Owner John Wilkinson and his dad, Brad Wilkinson. (Amira Van Leeuwen/Community Impact) Howdy Boba, located at 400 Main St. is bringing more boba tea to Buda. The boba truck opened Jan. 4 and has a monthly rotating menu with a combination of milk teas, fruit teas, tea lattes and coffee creations.
CBS Austin
Railroad issues causing traffic west of Round Rock, Chisholm Trail Rd has reopened
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock Police Department warns drivers about traffic occurring west of RM 620. As a result, Round Rock Ave was shut down, now Chisholm Trail Rd has been reopened. Officials say railroad issues in this area is causing the traffic. Authorities have already communicated with...
New notary services available in Georgetown at RL Noble Notary
RL Noble Notary opened in Georgetown in early January. (Courtesy Pexels) RL Noble Notary opened in Georgetown in early January. The business, serving the greater Austin area, provides a variety of legal services, including authenticating legal documents, serving as a witness for document signatures, loan-signing services, notarizing all required signatures, and collaborating with buyers and sellers.
20 restaurants now open, coming soon to Pflugerville & Hutto
Top Notch Hamburgers is coming to Hutto in 2023. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Several new dining options opened in Pflugerville and Hutto in 2022 or are coming in 2023. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the new restaurants. Pflugerville:. Bars & Grills. 19109 Limestone Commercial Drive, Pflugerville. 512-956-5354.
Eater
Where to Celebrate Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday in Austin
Mardi Gras season right now, and Fat Tuesday — aka the final day of the Carnival season — takes place on Tuesday, February 21. Now is when people celebrate America’s finest excuse for weekday drinking and eating tons of cake and crawfish. Grab that king cake, and hit up these restaurant and bar events fully loaded with New Orleans cocktails and food.
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0