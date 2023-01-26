ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitchen Del Mar, a seafood restaurant in Lakeway, closed its doors in late 2022. (Courtesy Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar) Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar closed in late 2022 at 3519 N. RM 620, Austin. The restaurant opened in January 2022 next to Hudson's Fine Hill Country Dining. The menu previously featured seafood, oysters, craft beer and cocktails. The restaurant also had a patio with live music, a cigar room and a wine bar.
AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new one-stop spot for upscale entertainment coming to Cedar Park. Spare Birdie Public House, located at 1400 Discovery Blvd., is having a soft opening next week and a grand opening on February 20. Spare Birdie offers entertainment including immersive, augmented reality golf bays, string pin...
Austin is quite well known for its diverse food scene. From well-known restaurants such as Torchy’s Tacos to more less known restaurants such as Sunflower, Austin is known for having food from many different nations and cultures. In order to quantify what the “best” restaurant in Austin was, we asked Canyon Vista students what they thought the best restaurant in Austin was. We sent out a form that asked people what their top five favorite restaurants in Austin were. The most popular restaurant in Austin is Chuys. A total of 117 people responded, with 392 restaurants being submitted.
Mardi Gras season right now, and Fat Tuesday — aka the final day of the Carnival season — takes place on Tuesday, February 21. Now is when people celebrate America’s finest excuse for weekday drinking and eating tons of cake and crawfish. Grab that king cake, and hit up these restaurant and bar events fully loaded with New Orleans cocktails and food.
Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
The listing for 1901 Vista Lane in the Tarrytown neighborhood is with Austin real estate brokerage Moreland Properties. According to Travis County tax records, the home's owner is Baseline Group LLC, which is the name of Beard's company that the university included in his contract. It's the same address included in the Austin Police Department arrest affidavit where an alleged assault took place Dec. 12 that led to Beard's arrest. Beard faces a charge of assault by strangulation, family violence, and is set to have a hearing Feb. 2 in Travis County Court.
Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A billionaire seeking to build a resort with luxury homes in the Texas Hill Country is facing off against neighbors opposed to development on environmental grounds, highlighting the growing tensions as the region's economic surge fuels a boom outside Austin.
Masa y Más opened at 1817 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin, on Jan. 6. (Courtesy Masa y Más) Buzz Burger, a new burger food truck, opened on Jan. 20 at The Buzz Mill in Riverside. Buzz Burger offers a half-vegan, half-omnivore menu with burgers, wraps, loaded fries and sides. Buzz Burger and The Buzz Mill are both owned by Austinite Jason Sabala and located at 1505 Town Creek Drive, Austin. Instagram: buzzburgeratx.
