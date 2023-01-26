Read full article on original website
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar now closed in Lakeway
Kitchen Del Mar, a seafood restaurant in Lakeway, closed its doors in late 2022. (Courtesy Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar) Kitchen Del Mar Seafood, Grill & Bar closed in late 2022 at 3519 N. RM 620, Austin. The restaurant opened in January 2022 next to Hudson's Fine Hill Country Dining. The menu previously featured seafood, oysters, craft beer and cocktails. The restaurant also had a patio with live music, a cigar room and a wine bar.
New smoothie, juice bar opens in New Braunfels
Rise Up NBTX sells a variety of smoothies, juices, teas and coffees. (Amira Van Leeuwen/Community Impact) A new smoothie and juice bar, Rise Up NBTX, opened in New Braunfels on Dec. 12. Rise Up NBTX is located at 625 Central Parkway, Ste. 106. They sell a variety of teas, smoothies...
Expensive taste? $150 cup of coffee offered at an Austin café
Proud Mary cafe – with locations in Australia, Portland and Austin – has doubled down on the “coffee has become too expensive” cliche and is offering a cup of coffee for $150.
Delicious Tamales to Open North Austin Store
Delicious Tamales is “the leading manufacturer of tamales in San Antonio, selling more than 2.1 million each year, which translates to 70 dozen tamales produced every 2 minutes from its 30,000-square-foot factory.”
New one-stop spot for upscale entertainment in Cedar Park
AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new one-stop spot for upscale entertainment coming to Cedar Park. Spare Birdie Public House, located at 1400 Discovery Blvd., is having a soft opening next week and a grand opening on February 20. Spare Birdie offers entertainment including immersive, augmented reality golf bays, string pin...
Viral TikTok reveals H-E-B seafood ‘hack’: Did you know this?
"I worked at HEB and didn't know this," one viewer joked.
Pizzeria Casa Nostra permanently closed in Spicewood
Pizzeria Casa Nostra in Spicewood closed at the end of December. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Pizzeria Casa Nostra, located at 21209 Hwy. 71, Spicewood, closed its doors at the end of December. The pizzeria sold its building to the Lake Travis Community Library District. The district is expecting to complete its...
Top 15 Restaurants in Austin
Austin is quite well known for its diverse food scene. From well-known restaurants such as Torchy’s Tacos to more less known restaurants such as Sunflower, Austin is known for having food from many different nations and cultures. In order to quantify what the “best” restaurant in Austin was, we asked Canyon Vista students what they thought the best restaurant in Austin was. We sent out a form that asked people what their top five favorite restaurants in Austin were. The most popular restaurant in Austin is Chuys. A total of 117 people responded, with 392 restaurants being submitted.
Spare Birdie Public House to bring entertainment destination to Cedar Park in February
The 23,000-square-foot facility will offer virtual bowling and golf, and a full-service restaurant and bar. (Courtesy Rick Cortez Photography) Cedar Park’s new, elevated entertainment destination Spare Birdie Public House is slated to hold a soft opening on Feb.1, and its grand opening will be on Feb. 20. Spare Birdie...
2 Austin restaurants make Yelp's list of 'Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023'
AUSTIN, Texas — Looking for a new restaurant to try?. Two local eateries made it onto Yelp's list of "Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023"!. First, 1618 Asian Fusion came in at No. 22. Located on Riverside Drive, the restaurant is a locally-owned and operated and aims to explore Asia's diverse food landscape.
Where to Celebrate Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday in Austin
Mardi Gras season right now, and Fat Tuesday — aka the final day of the Carnival season — takes place on Tuesday, February 21. Now is when people celebrate America’s finest excuse for weekday drinking and eating tons of cake and crawfish. Grab that king cake, and hit up these restaurant and bar events fully loaded with New Orleans cocktails and food.
Lifestyle clothing store, Knockout Wear opens in Barton Creek Square
Knockout Wear opened in Barton Creek Square, offering western-style and lifestyle clothing, shoes and accessories. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Knockout Wear opened in Barton Creek Square Jan. 14. The lifestyle clothing store features brands such as Oakley, Ray-Ban and Hurley. The store offers shoes, clothing and accessories such as hats and...
Guide Dogs for the Blind chooses Austin to raise puppies, but volunteers needed
AUSTIN (KXAN) — You might start seeing more little puppies out and about around Austin. That’s because the city was chosen by Guide Dogs for the Blind to help raise and train guide dogs that will eventually be given away to a handler. On a rainy, Saturday morning, you’d find nearly a dozen young puppies […]
The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock
Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
Home owned by Chris Beard’s company in Austin neighborhood is up for sale
The listing for 1901 Vista Lane in the Tarrytown neighborhood is with Austin real estate brokerage Moreland Properties. According to Travis County tax records, the home's owner is Baseline Group LLC, which is the name of Beard's company that the university included in his contract. It's the same address included in the Austin Police Department arrest affidavit where an alleged assault took place Dec. 12 that led to Beard's arrest. Beard faces a charge of assault by strangulation, family violence, and is set to have a hearing Feb. 2 in Travis County Court.
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
A billionaire's luxury development clashes with conservationists
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A billionaire seeking to build a resort with luxury homes in the Texas Hill Country is facing off against neighbors opposed to development on environmental grounds, highlighting the growing tensions as the region's economic surge fuels a boom outside Austin.
Let’s Take a Look at the Stunning & Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you love history, this is for you. If you love architecture this is definitely for you. If you love history, architecture, and Texas you are about to lose your mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's beauty.
3 new casual spots to grab a bite in Austin
Masa y Más opened at 1817 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin, on Jan. 6. (Courtesy Masa y Más) Buzz Burger, a new burger food truck, opened on Jan. 20 at The Buzz Mill in Riverside. Buzz Burger offers a half-vegan, half-omnivore menu with burgers, wraps, loaded fries and sides. Buzz Burger and The Buzz Mill are both owned by Austinite Jason Sabala and located at 1505 Town Creek Drive, Austin. Instagram: buzzburgeratx.
8 Texas Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
