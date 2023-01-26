Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
NBA: Fans show support for LeBron after tough loss to BostonSara IrshadBoston, MA
Inglewood homeless count numbers appear to be skewed2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Koreatown: Ten Things You May Not Know About The Neighborhood’s History
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco and food guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A.’s past and present a little more, all the while celebrating how each and every square inch helps makes our fine city the best in the world. Today we’re taking a look at Koreatown!
The Seven Fanciest, Most Baller Tacos In Los Angeles
Are these the most luxurious tacos in Los Angeles? All (dollar) signs point to yes. And though one of our enduring aims at L.A. TACO is to widen the lens on L.A. past the Hollywood backlots and gossip pages, sometimes we simply have to get off our regional Mexican food high-horses and acknowledge the shiny happy tacos of the 1% that exist out there.
Headlines: Houseless Person In Sherman Oaks Killed After Being Run Over By An L.A. Sanitation Truck
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and always look at it closely. —Sherman Oaks: Yesterday afternoon, Councilmember Nithya Raman issued the following statement addressing the death of a...
The Ten Best Tacos In Koreatown
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our neighborhood page to get to know why Los Angeles is the best damn city in the world.
‘Look Out For ANTIFA’ LAPD Warns Neighborhood Council While Public Awaits Release of Tyre Nichols Arrest Footage
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) sent out notices to neighborhood councils instructing them to “look out for ANTIFA”...
Headlines: Seven L.A. Chefs Nominated As James Beard Award Semifinalists
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Semifinalists for The James Beard Foundation’s Best Chef California include L.A. mole queen Rocio Camacho of Rocio’s Mexican Kitchen,...
This Latino From Glendale Is Going Viral for Transforming Cobijas Into Tote Bags
Meet Jovani Gonzalez, the Glendale designer whose love for thrifting gave him the courage to quit his retail job to create his own line of tote bags made entirely out of second-hand items. All are made to teach people how fun and fashionable sustainability can be when it comes to repurposing items that are typically tossed away during spring cleaning.
Vegan Taco Madness is Back ~ First Round of Voting Now Open! Meet the 16 Contenders
After a four-year hiatus, we’re back with L.A. TACO’s Vegan Taco Madness. Aside from being the undisputed best city for regional tacos in the country, Los Angeles is also home to the most cutting-edge and delicious plant-based tacos. This tournament celebrates the best vegan tacos in the city. The contenders are carefully chosen and deliberated by our taco-fueled staff, who are out in the streets scouting the best tacos every week. These tacos represent old-school and new-school approaches to building flavors from fruits, vegetables, and seeds, from innovative vegetables to handmade soyrizo to meaty mushrooms, in all corners of Los Angeles.
Headlines: Should LAPD Have Robot Dogs? L.A. Public Safety Committee to Vote Today
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —DTLA: Are four-legged robotic police dogs coming to L.A.? The Los Angeles Police Commission will decide at today’s weekly...
Minutes Before Monterey Park Mass Shooting, SWAT Teams Were Relieved Of Duty
While tens of thousands of revelers celebrated the Lunar New Year during a festival in Monterey Park last Saturday, undercover cops from the Monterey Park Police Department shuffled through the crowds, according to a report from LA MAG. Following a year in which anti-Asian hate crimes reached the highest levels ever seen in Los Angeles County, newly appointed police chief Scott Wiese didn’t want to take any chances. So in addition to having undercover cops monitoring the festival, he also had SWAT teams on the ready and uniformed patrol officers making the rounds.
Headlines: Boyle Heights’ Activists Pile Garbage at City Hall to Make Local Politicians Act on Neighborhood’s Trash Problem
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Boyle Heights: Activists with First Blocks of Whittier Boulevard, which organizes regular clean-ups on the streets of Boyle Heights,...
A beloved Churro Vendor In Downtown Was On Her Way To Work When She Was Struck And Killed By A Drunk Driver
The incident occurred this past Sunday as Angeles Rodriguez a street vendor known for selling churros and fruit in Downtown Los Angeles was heading to work when she was struck by a drunk driver. The GofundMe page where the family of the beloved street vendor is currently raising funds for...
Headlines: The Alpine Village Swap Meet May Finally Be Closing This Weekend
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Torrance: Vendors at the Alpine Village Swap Meet were given notices over the weekend informing them that the swap...
‘We Are Not Born Rich:’ Six Street Vendors to Support in Boyle Heights
“We are not born rich, and we have a pride for something we like doing, and our mind just becomes creative to do different things,” says Julian Anguiano, owner of Mystyx Kafe. Street vendors line the sidewalks in Boyle Heights, providing locals with accessible and affordable meals every day. Their contribution to the community goes beyond what they sell and is based heavily on what they represent; cultural identity, union, and tradition.
Update: It Took 5 Hours For Police to Warn The Public That Monterey Park Shooter Was Still On The Loose, AP Reports
— On Saturday night, a gunman in L.A. County shot at least 20 people, killing 11. The shooting happened at a Lunar New Year celebration at Star Dance Ballroom, a dance hall in Monterey Park at around 10:20 PM, according to authorities. The suspect, later identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, fled the scene afterward. Twenty minutes later, he arrived at an Alhambra dance studio armed with a firearm. Two community members reportedly disarmed Tran before he could cause any further harm. Tran escaped again and was found 30 miles away from the shooting in a white cargo van in Torrance, California, on Sunday, roughly twelve hours after the shooting in Monterey Park. Deputies heard a gunshot as they approached the vehicle, and later it was determined that Tran likely died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
After Denying Corruption Allegations For Years, Former LA City Councilmember Jose Huizar Pleads Guilty To Racketeering
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —City Hall: Former L.A. City Councilmember Jose Huizar has agreed to plead guilty to racketeering and tax evasion. For...
Headlines: A Hike with Goats in the SGV Mountains That Ends with All-You-Can-Eat ‘Goat Tacos’
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Valyermo: Angeles Crest Creamery is hosting a goat hike in the San Gabriel Mountains on Saturday, January 28, and...
Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
Headlines: Latino-Owned Craft Brewery in SELA Receives Homophobic Responses to Hosting ‘Family-Friendly Drag Show’ This Weeekend
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —SELA: The Latino owner of a craft brewery in SELA said they received “anti gay messages” after posting a...
Neighborhood Food Guide: The 15 Best Spots in Wilmington
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a reliable taco and food guide for every neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood makes our fine city unique. Check out the rest of our history and food guides on our neighborhood page.
