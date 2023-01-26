ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

Comments

Ide Clair
3d ago

She just had a baby, which means she was likely suffering with postpartum depression or postpartum psychosis ..She was very ill- not evil..

Reply
17
blessed4life
3d ago

maybe she was going through postpartum depression some people try to ask for help but they usually nobody there until this happens and it's too late

Reply
8
Martha Whelan
3d ago

sorry. she is a killer and belongs in jail for ever. she is cold blooded killer. no sympathy

Reply
9
 

