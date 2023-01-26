The VIP Recovery Care penthouse offers postoperative professional medical care and luxury pampering, aimed at speeding recovery from plastic surgery. When I first underwent cosmetic surgery many years ago, I spent two, maybe three, nights on a special floor in one of the Medical Center Hotels where several surgery recovery rooms were operated by registered nurses and where pampering was second only to medical care. The doctor was on call. It was one of the few places in Houston at that time dedicated to post-op care for plastic surgery patients. My, how things have changed.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO