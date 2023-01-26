ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Key points to keep in mind when filing 2022 tax returns

WASHINGTON — To help taxpayers navigate the beginning of the tax filing season, the Internal Revenue Service today offered a checklist of reminders for people as they prepare to file their 2022 tax returns. From gathering paperwork to filing a tax return, these easy steps will make tax preparation...
Report: 228,000 in Kan. applied for, were eligible for student debt relief

WASHINGTON —The only thing stopping millions of Americans from receiving the Biden Administration’s one-time student debt relief is a lawsuit brought by Republican officials and special interests, according to Biden. On Saturday, he said on social media, "It's simple: our Administration is confident that our student debt relief program is fully legal. And we're not backing down that easy."
KANSAS STATE
