Millions of Americans to get first checks of the year worth $914 tomorrow – see who qualifies
MILLIONS of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) claimants are set to see their first check tomorrow. Since the Cost-of-Living-Increase (COLA) is now at 8.7 percent, beneficiaries will see their standard monthly payment increase by a maximum of $73 per month. This means those who typically see $841, will now be given...
Key points to keep in mind when filing 2022 tax returns
WASHINGTON — To help taxpayers navigate the beginning of the tax filing season, the Internal Revenue Service today offered a checklist of reminders for people as they prepare to file their 2022 tax returns. From gathering paperwork to filing a tax return, these easy steps will make tax preparation...
Report: 228,000 in Kan. applied for, were eligible for student debt relief
WASHINGTON —The only thing stopping millions of Americans from receiving the Biden Administration’s one-time student debt relief is a lawsuit brought by Republican officials and special interests, according to Biden. On Saturday, he said on social media, "It's simple: our Administration is confident that our student debt relief program is fully legal. And we're not backing down that easy."
