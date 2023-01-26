ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Five Former Memphis Police Officers Charged With Murder After Death Of Tyre Nichols

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P7apZ_0kST5Eck00
Credit: Associated Press

Five former Memphis, Tennessee, officers who were fired over the death of Tyre Nichols have been charged with second-degree murder, according to online jail records. Nichols died after a violent arrest by police earlier this month.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy is expected to hold a press conference Thursday afternoon and was expected to be joined by the FBI.

Fired officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith were all charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression, according to Shelby County Jail inmate records.

The five officers found to be "directly responsible for the physical abuse of Mr. Nichols" were fired last week, but Memphis Police Director Cerelyn "CJ" Davis said other officers are still being investigated for violating department policy. Nichols was Black, as are the five officers involved in the arrest.

Court records don't list attorneys for Smith, Bean or Haley. Martin's lawyer, William Massey, confirmed that his client had turned himself in. He and Mills' lawyer, Blake Ballin, said they planned to discuss the charges at a news conference later Thursday.

Second-degree murder is a class A felony punishable by 15 to 60 years in prison under Tennessee law.

Nichols' stepfather, Rodney Wells, told the AP by phone that he and his wife RowVaughn Wells, who is Nichols' mother, discussed the second-degree murder charges and are "fine with it." They had pushed for first-degree murder charges.

"There's other charges, so I'm all right with that," he said.

He said he was "ecstatic" that authorities have moved quickly in the case.

Video footage of the arrest has been shown to Nichols' family, but has not been made public, though local officials have pledged to release it this week or next week.

Davis made a plea to residents of the city to protest peacefully when video of the arrest is released.

"This is not just a professional failing. This is a failing of basic humanity toward another individual," Davis said in a video statement that was released late Wednesday on social media.

Ben Crump, the attorney representing Nichols' family, said police video the family viewed showed Nichols — a 29-year-old FedEx worker and father — was shocked, pepper-sprayed and restrained when he was pulled over for a traffic stop near his home.

Nichols was returning home from a suburban park, where he had taken photos of the sunset. The legal team said officers beat Nichols for three minutes in a "savage" encounter reminiscent of the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

Tyre Nichols arrest footage: What we know so far

Peaceful protests took place in cities across the U.S. Friday evening after authorities released footage of the early January traffic stop in Memphis in which officers savagely beat 29-year-old Black man Tyre Nichols. He died three days later due to injuries caused by the attack.  The footage was released in four separate videos — one…
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Baltimore

Maryland officials react following release of police video showing arrest of Tyre Nichols

BALTIMORE -- Maryland officials reacted to the release of video footage showing the conflict between Tyre Nichols and Memphis police officers prior to his death.Maryland Gov. Wes Moore issued a statement after viewing the body-worn camera footage showing the conflict, noting that it was difficult not to fight back tears."The inhumanity that was shown to Tyre Nichols, a young skateboarder and amateur photographer, is intolerable by anybody, but especially by people whose job and responsibility it was to protect him," Moore said. "I'm thankful that the Department of Justice is engaged in this investigation, and these five individuals must be...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis officers pretend to buy stolen car from man on Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officers pretended to buy a stolen car from a man who tried to sell it on Facebook. According to reports, on January 17, a victim told police that he was carjacked on Winchester Road. The victim said he was sitting in his 2011 Nissan Versa when two men approached him with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KHBS

Gov. Sanders deploys AR National Guard to West Memphis

ROGERS, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the Arkansas National Guard to serve as reinforcement in West Memphis. It came in the wake of Memphis police releasing body camera footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols and expected protests. In a tweet sent on Saturday and confirmed by...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy