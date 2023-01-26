Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Two guys arrested after lurking outside a Speedway convenience store with guns
LISLE, Illinois - Two men were arrested in Lisle on Saturday after they were allegedly found lurking outside a Speedway convenience store with guns. Lisle Police said Bruce Randolph Watson, 32, and Antoine Lamar-Edward Dixon, 34, were arrested at the store near the I-355 on/off ramp on Saturday around 2 a.m.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot to death in Gary
GARY, Ind. - A man was fatally shot in Gary, Ind. Saturday night. Gary police officers responded to a call in the 700 block of West 45th Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. and found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The man was later pronounced dead by the Lake County...
2 Chicago-area women among 3 dead in shooting near Beverly Hills
Two women from the Chicago area were among three people fatally wounded in a shooting Sunday morning at a short-term rental home near Beverly Hills. The victims are Iyana Hutton, 33, from Chicago, Nenah Davis, 29, from Bolingbrook, Illinois and Destiny Sims, 26, from Buckeye, Arizona, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. On […]
Remains found in Lake County in 2022 identified as Chicago woman
LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — The human remains of a woman found last year in Libertyville have been identified as a 54-year-old woman from Chicago, the Lake County Coroner’s Office announced Saturday. On Nov. 19, partial skeletal remains were found in a building in the 1800 block of Hollister Drive. A K-9 from the Lake County Sheriff’s […]
cwbchicago.com
Man robbed DePaul student inside school library, prosecutors say
Chicago — A man is facing armed robbery charges after he allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to kill a DePaul University student during a robbery inside the school’s downtown library. The accused man, Kanti Foster-Smith, 22, was also arrested in December at the city’s Harold Washington Library...
Former CPD officer stole drugs that killed Treasure Hendrix: suit
CHICAGO — In August 2021, Treasure Hendrix took her final breath inside an RV parked in a lot along an industrial stretch of South Western Avenue. That RV was owned by Chicago Police officer Charlie Bell, who was also inside the vehicle when Hendrix died. When he awoke on Aug. 19, 2021, he found her unresponsive, called […]
fox32chicago.com
3 Illinois cities dubbed 'dirty' • snow coats Chicagoland • 6 possible overdoses linked to SW Side bar
CHICAGO - A few cities in Illinois made a newly released list of the "dirtiest cities in America," Chicago is finally seeing some snow this winter as much of the city and surrounding counties are waking up with a dusting of snow and cooler temperatures, and six people were hospitalized for potential overdose after going to Lawlor's Bar in Mount Greenwood this week.
Illinois man lights house on fire after fight with girlfriend: police
An Illinois man allegedly set a spare bedroom on fire with gasoline after a fight with his girlfriend, according to the Joliet Police Department.
GPD: 2 men shot and killed within 24 hours of one another in Gary
GARY, Ind. — Two men were killed within a 24-hour span in Gary from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon, according to the Gary Police Department. Police said they were first called to the 700 block of West 45th Avenue around 7:34 p.m. Saturday on reports of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived on scene, they […]
fox32chicago.com
Driver killed in Kane County crash
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Kane County near Lily Lake. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a 2006 Ford Escape lost control of his car and crashed around 9:38 p.m. on Beith Road just east of Illinois Route 47.
cwbchicago.com
Kia boy sped from Chicago cops at 80 mph, crashed and left his injured friends behind, prosecutors say
Chicago — A Kia boy sped away from Chicago police at 80 mph, crashed, then ran from the scene, leaving two passengers behind with broken bones, prosecutors said Saturday. Taylor Gilbert, 18, was already on bail for another felony stolen motor vehicle case and a separate misdemeanor case involving a stolen car when police saw him driving a Kia Forte near 83rd and Vincennes on Thursday evening, prosecutors said.
fox32chicago.com
Human remains found in Libertyville identified as Marina Jimenez-Hernandez
LIBERTYVILLE, Illinois - Libertyville police said that the human remains found in November have been identified as being that of Marina Jimenez-Hernandez, 54. Jimenez-Hernandez was originally from Mexico, but had recently been living in Chicago, police said. She had also gone by the name Ofelia Oseguera-Barajas. Her partial skeleton was...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged exactly one year after deadly DUI crash with Illinois family
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WFRV) – Exactly one year after crashing his truck head-on with an Illinois family that killed a father and son, a Wisconsin man has been charged with homicide. According to the Round Lake Police Department in Illinois, on January 25, 2022, a tragic yet preventable motor vehicle...
fox32chicago.com
Bond denied for Cook County man charged with firing machine gun in Villa Park
VILLA PARK, Ill. - Bond has been denied for a Cook County man who has been accused of firing a machine gun multiple times into a residential neighborhood in Villa Park on Wednesday. The DuPage County State's Attorney says Curtis Lyons, 37, of Maywood, was involved in a possible drug...
Illinois quick hits: Former prosecutor faces charges; murder trial set; restaurant fined
Former prosecutor faces charges A former Coles County state’s attorney is facing misconduct charges over interactions he allegedly had with three women. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that Brady Allen is charged with nine counts of bribery, one count of witness harassment and 21 counts of official misconduct. Raoul’s office alleges that Allen had inappropriate text, email, phone and social media communications with female defendants he was currently or had previously prosecuted. Allen, who now lives in Missouri, turned himself in to the Coles...
2 people shot while driving in Bartlett
BARTLETT, Ill. — Two people were shot while driving Saturday evening in Bartlett, according to police. The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. on Lake Street near Roma Jean Parkway, according to a news release from the Bartlett Police Department. Officers were investigating a crash nearby when they heard gunshots but couldn’t find anything, according to […]
Chicago area window company accused of ripping off customers; Buffalo Grove couple loses $30K
The Illinois attorney general and Cook County state's attorney are looking into a suburban window company that is accused of ripping off its customers.
Illinois Elected Officials React to Release of Tyre Nichols Police Body Camera Video
Community leaders and elected officials from Chicago, the suburbs and around Illinois are sharing reactions to the release of body camera footage showing the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Footage released Friday shows 29-year-old Nichols being beaten by police officers who held the Black motorist down and...
$1,000 reward offered to find thief who stole van, body
A reward is now being offered for information that leads to the Rockford man wanted for stealing a funeral home van with a body in the back and leaving both in separate places in Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
New 211 help line launched for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents
CHICAGO - Residents in Chicago and suburban Cook County will now have a free resource available to help them with their essential everyday needs. The 211 hotline is a service that is available 24/7. I was unveiled by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other local leaders during a Friday news conference.
