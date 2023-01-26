Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio this WinterTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Identical twin sisters marry identical twin brothers: meet the Salyers familySavannah AylinTwinsburg, OH
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Related
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic playing with Hawks' second unit on Saturday night
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is not starting in Saturday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Bogdanovic will return to his previous second unit role after De'Andre Hunter was named Atlanta's starter. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Bogdanovic to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Bogdanovic's projection includes 14.2...
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) questionable Monday for Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Prince is still dealing with a sprained left ankle, and he's once again been listed questionable. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our models currently project...
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) questionable Monday for Dallas
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Doncic missed Saturday's game due to a sprained left ankle. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday night's affair. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Doncic plays, Josh Green would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Lonnie Walker (knee) probable Monday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Walker made his long-awaited return to the court Saturday after an absence due to left knee tendinitis. Now, he is listed probable for Monday's contest in Brooklyn. Expect him to play.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
numberfire.com
Marcus Morris (rib) remains out for Clippers on Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Morris missed the last two games due to a rib contusion. While there was optimism he'd be able to return to the court, he'll stay sidelined to close out the week. In...
numberfire.com
Michael Porter Jr. (personal) starting for Nuggets on Saturday; Vlatko Cancar back to bench
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Porter missed the last couple contest due to personal reaons. However, he's been cleared to return to the court in a high-profile matchup versus Philadelphia Saturday afternoon. He'll also immediately start, sending Vlatko Cancar back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard (calf) available Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard will play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kennard was listed questionable due to right calf injury management. However, with almost the entire team's first unit sidelined, he'll remain in there to close out the week. Our models project Kennard for...
numberfire.com
T.J. Warren (shin) doubtful Monday for Brooklyn
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren is considered doubtful to play Monday in the team's game agaisnt the Los Angeles Lakers. Warren has missed the last couple games due to a shin injury. Now, it seems as though he'll be in store for another absence to kick off the new week.
numberfire.com
Jazz starting Kelly Olynyk (ankle) on Saturday, Malik Beasley to bench
Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk (ankle) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Dallas Mavericks. Olynyk will make his 40th start this season after the veteran was sidelined eight games with an ankle sprain and Malik Beasley was benched. In 25.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Olynyk to score 25.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Danny Green (knee) remains out for Grizzlies on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Danny Green will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Green was listed as doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. However, it seems as though he's nearing a return from his left knee surgery that has kept him out all year to this point.
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Josh Richardson (knee) out on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Richardson will miss his second straight game after San Antonio's guard was ruled out with left knee soreness. Expect Doug McDermott to see more time off the bench on Saturday night. McDermott's projection...
numberfire.com
Suns' Landry Shamet (foot) out for Monday
The Phoenix Suns have ruled out point guard Landry Shamet (foot) for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Shamet will miss his seventh straight game as he recovers from his foot injury. Chris Paul will be able to see another huge workload Monday, and is projected to score 40.8 fantasy...
numberfire.com
Reggie Jackson (Achilles) out Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jackson is dealing with a sore right Achilles. He entered the day with a questionable tag, and he's now been ruled out of action. In 47 games this season, Jackson is averaging...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers' Saturday contest versus Boston
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. James will suit up in Boston after the 38-year old was designated with his usual questionable label. In 35.9 expected minutes, our models project James to score 48.3 FanDuel points. James' Saturday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's De'Andre Hunter (illness) starting on Saturday, Bogdan Bogdanovic to bench
Atlanta Hawks small forward De'Andre Hunter (illness) is starting in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Hunter will join Atlanta's starting lineup after he was sidelined two games with asthma symptoms. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team ranked ninth in defensive rating, our models project Hunter to score 22.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Friday 1/27/23: Can We Trust the Cavaliers on a Back-to-Back?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Eric Gordon (knee) available for Houston on Saturday
Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Gordon has been removed from Saturday's injury report and should be good to go against the Pistons. Our models expect him to play 31.8 minutes against Detroit. Gordon's Saturday projection includes 14.3 points, 2.2...
numberfire.com
Seth Curry (knee) not listed on Brooklyn's Saturday injury report
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the New York Knicks. After sitting one game with knee soreness, Curry is expected to return on Saturday. In 32.1 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Curry to score 26.1 FanDuel points. Curry's Saturday projection includes 15.6 points, 3.1...
Comments / 0