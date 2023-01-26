Read full article on original website
Caribou Girls Rally to Beat Ellsworth 55-52 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team dominated the 1st Half on Saturday, January 28th against Caribou, leading 34-25 at the end of the 1st Half. But the 2nd Half belonged to the Vikings, as they outscored Ellsworth 30-18, and the Vikings beat Ellsworth 55-52. Ellsworth led 20-8 at the end of...
Class AA, A, B, C and D Northern Maine Basketball Heal Point Standings as of January 29
With a week and a half left in the regular season, here are the Class AA, A, B, C and D Northern Maine Girls and Boys Heal Point Standings for games played and reported as of January 29th. Best of luck to all the teams!. CLASS AA Girls. CLASS AA...
Ellsworth Boys Survive and Beat Presque Isle 64-57 to Remain Unbeaten [STATS]
The Ellsworth Boys received a scare, trailing the Presque Isle Wildcats 33-26 at the end of the 1st Half, but came out charging in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring Presque Isle 22-8 and went on to beat the Wildcats 64-57 in Presque Isle on Friday, January 27th. Ellsworth led 19-11 at...
Former Eagle and Trojan Named Co-Captains on UMaine Farmington Softball Teams
Congratulations to former Ellsworth Eagle Katie Hammer and former MDI Trojan Mackenzie Dyer who were named 2 of the 3 tric-captains of the UMaine Farmington Softball Team for the 2023 season. The 2 are tricaptains along with Olivia Paradis from Saco. Hammer is a senior outfielder while Dyer is a...
Ellsworth Girls Beat Presque Isle 62-32 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Girls started their Aroostook County weekend with a 62-32 victory over the Presque Isle Wildcats in Presque Isle on Friday night, January 27th. Ellsworth jumped out to a 13-2 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 31-7 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles increased their lead in the 3rd Quarter to 30 points, 49-19.
John Bapst Wins PVC Class B Large School Cheering Championship, Ellsworth 2nd
John Bapst - 75.35. The Class B and C Northern Maine Championships and the Class D North/South Championships will take place on Saturday, February 4th at MDI High School. The building will open at 7 a.m. and the first competition begins at 9 a.m.
Maine HS Hockey – Class A Top 7: #1 Falmouth Has Impressive Week
No. 1 Falmouth had a easy week, earning a 10-0 win over Lake Region/Fryeburg/Oxford Hills and defeating Bangor 6-0. The Navigators visit Lewiston Wednesday and Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble on Saturday. No. 2 Edward Little defeated St. Dom’s 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday. The Red Eddies travel to face South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete this coming...
MDI at Presque Isle; Ellsworth at Caribou Saturday January 28th
The MDI Trojans and Ellsworth Eagles continue their weekend in Aroostook County on Saturday, January 28th with the Trojans playing at Presque Isle and the Eagles at Caribou. The MDI Girls picked up a signature win, beating Caribou 49-47 Friday night. They hope to carry that momentum in their game against Presque Isle at 1 p.m this afternoon. MDI is 7-6 and in 5th place in the Class B North Heal Points while the Wildcats are 7-6 and in 7th place.
Ellsworth Girls Nip MDI – MDI Boys Beat Ellsworth in Swimming and Diving
The Ellsworth Girls Swim and Dive Team nipped MDI 94-88 while the MDI Boys beat Ellsworth 113-51 on Friday night, January 27th at the MDI YMCA. Congratulations to Fiona St. Germain of MDI who set a new MDIHS school record in the 6 dive competition with a score of 180.95.
A Maine community comes together to save a candlepin bowling tradition
ELLSWORTH, Maine — Pins are crashing. Bowling balls are rolling. Funkytown is playing on the stereo. It's a typical Saturday afternoon in November at "D'Amanda's," a candlepin bowling alley and arcade in Ellsworth, Maine. The atmosphere at D'Amanda's may sound like regular bowling, but with one look, it's obvious this is not classic 10-pin big ball bowling.
Dangerous cold arrives in Maine late week
This past month of January has defined winter to be close to nonexistent temperature wise across the region. Around 23 out of 31 days this month have been warmer than average, if Monday verifies above freezing, which it likely will. We look to end January on a record note for at least Portland since records began. On the other hand, we look forward to the beginning of February, which looks to bring the coldest air of the season, and perhaps the coldest in some years if trends hold.
Ellsworth High School Swim Team Senior Recognition Night [PHOTOS]
Prior to the Swim Meet with Hampden Academy, Bucksport and Sumner, Ellsworth High School honored the seniors and their parents at the Downeast Family YMCA. Coach Jim Goodman presented each of the seniors with a flower, to present to their parents in gratitude for the countless hours driving them to and from practices and cheering them on during their high school careers.
Owner of Arcadia in Portland Fakes British Accent During TV Interview
Arcadia, the very popular arcade bar on Congress Street in Portland, was host to the best pinball players in Maine in the International Flipper Pinball Associaton's Maine State Pinball Championship. That's a lot of words there, but in simple terms, the best 16 pinball players in Maine, as ranked by...
HCTC Early Childhood Education Program Starts “Spring Refresh Clothing Drive Clothes for Kids”
The Hancock County Technical Center's Childhood Education Program is competing in the Career Pathways Competition at SkillsUSA. As part of the competition, students are asked to think about their community and create some type of project based around their technical trade area. For the HCTC Childhood Education Program they thought...
Tick lab at UMaine has new line of defense against ticks
ORONO, Maine — While more than a foot of snow rests on the ground in most places, ticks are probably not top of mind right. But deer ticks, which carry Lyme and other diseases, can survive under that snow and can start to bite as early as March. Thanks...
Monday Snowfall Totals with 6 plus More Inches Coming?
Dedham - 18.9 inches. So if you haven't cleaned everything up yet, you probably should today or tomorrow, as there's another storm coming Wednesday night into Thursday!. There is a winter storm watch in effect for Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon, and this should turn into a warning tonight. As you can see, Ellsworth has a 91 percent chance of receiving more than 6 inches of new snow!
4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Researchers seek statewide changes to save clam fishery from climate-driven collapse
Bailey Pennell digs for quahogs, also known as hard clams, in Freeport. Photo by Annie Ropeik. The Harraseeket River recedes slowly but steadily around Chad Coffin’s metal skiff, until the boat is beached on a partly exposed mudflat. Coffin and his daughter, Bailey Pennell, are already out of the skiff, rakes in hand and rubber boots sinking deep into the gray-brown muck.
Welcome to Maine! 35 Cats, Kittens Arrive at SPCA of Hancock County from Maryland
If you've been thinking of adopting a cat or kitten, now's the perfect time to visit the SPCA of Hancock County. They have just recently accepted 35 cats and kittens from the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County in Maryland. These cats/kittens are ready for adoption. The 35 cats/kittens were...
