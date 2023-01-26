ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, ME

WDEA AM 1370

Caribou Girls Rally to Beat Ellsworth 55-52 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team dominated the 1st Half on Saturday, January 28th against Caribou, leading 34-25 at the end of the 1st Half. But the 2nd Half belonged to the Vikings, as they outscored Ellsworth 30-18, and the Vikings beat Ellsworth 55-52. Ellsworth led 20-8 at the end of...
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth Girls Beat Presque Isle 62-32 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls started their Aroostook County weekend with a 62-32 victory over the Presque Isle Wildcats in Presque Isle on Friday night, January 27th. Ellsworth jumped out to a 13-2 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 31-7 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles increased their lead in the 3rd Quarter to 30 points, 49-19.
ELLSWORTH, ME
hnibnews.com

Maine HS Hockey – Class A Top 7: #1 Falmouth Has Impressive Week

No. 1 Falmouth had a easy week, earning a 10-0 win over Lake Region/Fryeburg/Oxford Hills and defeating Bangor 6-0. The Navigators visit Lewiston Wednesday and Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble on Saturday. No. 2 Edward Little defeated St. Dom’s 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday. The Red Eddies travel to face South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete this coming...
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

MDI at Presque Isle; Ellsworth at Caribou Saturday January 28th

The MDI Trojans and Ellsworth Eagles continue their weekend in Aroostook County on Saturday, January 28th with the Trojans playing at Presque Isle and the Eagles at Caribou. The MDI Girls picked up a signature win, beating Caribou 49-47 Friday night. They hope to carry that momentum in their game against Presque Isle at 1 p.m this afternoon. MDI is 7-6 and in 5th place in the Class B North Heal Points while the Wildcats are 7-6 and in 7th place.
ELLSWORTH, ME
whqr.org

A Maine community comes together to save a candlepin bowling tradition

ELLSWORTH, Maine — Pins are crashing. Bowling balls are rolling. Funkytown is playing on the stereo. It's a typical Saturday afternoon in November at "D'Amanda's," a candlepin bowling alley and arcade in Ellsworth, Maine. The atmosphere at D'Amanda's may sound like regular bowling, but with one look, it's obvious this is not classic 10-pin big ball bowling.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WMTW

Dangerous cold arrives in Maine late week

This past month of January has defined winter to be close to nonexistent temperature wise across the region. Around 23 out of 31 days this month have been warmer than average, if Monday verifies above freezing, which it likely will. We look to end January on a record note for at least Portland since records began. On the other hand, we look forward to the beginning of February, which looks to bring the coldest air of the season, and perhaps the coldest in some years if trends hold.
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth High School Swim Team Senior Recognition Night [PHOTOS]

Prior to the Swim Meet with Hampden Academy, Bucksport and Sumner, Ellsworth High School honored the seniors and their parents at the Downeast Family YMCA. Coach Jim Goodman presented each of the seniors with a flower, to present to their parents in gratitude for the countless hours driving them to and from practices and cheering them on during their high school careers.
ELLSWORTH, ME
newscentermaine.com

Tick lab at UMaine has new line of defense against ticks

ORONO, Maine — While more than a foot of snow rests on the ground in most places, ticks are probably not top of mind right. But deer ticks, which carry Lyme and other diseases, can survive under that snow and can start to bite as early as March. Thanks...
ORONO, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Monday Snowfall Totals with 6 plus More Inches Coming?

Dedham - 18.9 inches. So if you haven't cleaned everything up yet, you probably should today or tomorrow, as there's another storm coming Wednesday night into Thursday!. There is a winter storm watch in effect for Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon, and this should turn into a warning tonight. As you can see, Ellsworth has a 91 percent chance of receiving more than 6 inches of new snow!
ELLSWORTH, ME
The Maine Monitor

Researchers seek statewide changes to save clam fishery from climate-driven collapse

Bailey Pennell digs for quahogs, also known as hard clams, in Freeport. Photo by Annie Ropeik. The Harraseeket River recedes slowly but steadily around Chad Coffin’s metal skiff, until the boat is beached on a partly exposed mudflat. Coffin and his daughter, Bailey Pennell, are already out of the skiff, rakes in hand and rubber boots sinking deep into the gray-brown muck.
FREEPORT, ME
