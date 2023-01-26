ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

South Bend Common Council seeking applications from community members

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Common Council is accepting applications from individuals who are looking to serve as citizen members of various council committees. Officials are looking for dedicated applicants who are interested in moving community efforts forward. Requirements include:. Applicant must be a resident of the city...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Sunday Morning Spotlight: Cultivate Food Rescue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Jim Conklin, co-founder and executive director of Cultivate Food Rescue, joined Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Sunday Morning to talk about the organization’s continued growth. “Next year, we’re going to rescue 1.5 million pounds of food,” Conklin said. “That will be our largest...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Applications open for registered nurse position at Edwardsburg Public Schools

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. -- Applications are now open for the position of school nurse at Edwardsburg Public Schools. The school corporation is accepting applications for a full-time nurse to oversee district health offices, take care of medical documentation and files, and provide medical assistance to students and staff. Applicants must hold...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
WNDU

Granger Community Church feeds local community with annual food drop

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Granger Community Church hosted it’s 21st annual food drop on Saturday morning. An event that supported more than 6,400 people by supplying food to fifteen local food pantries, three homeless shelters, and thirteen neighborhoods across Michiana. Not only is it a special event for the...
GRANGER, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Pastor Cedric Oliver of Embassies of Christ passes

Pastor Cedric Oliver (photo credit: Embassies of Christ website) The Sunday, January 22nd post on the Facebook page of Embassies of Christ Kingdom Ministries announced the passing of its co-pastor Dr. Cedric Oliver. The church was founded in 1990 by Pastor Oliver and his wife Joyce Oliver. Embassies of Christ...
GARY, IN
abc57.com

Buchanan Library receives $10,000 matching campaign from longtime residents' estate

BUCHANAN, Mich.- The Buchanan District Library received a $10,000 matching campaign, in memory and from the estate of Arthur C. Mayhew, Jr. and Helen L. Mayhew. In honoring Art and Helen's wish to support their hometown library, their daughter, Susan Weber, fulfilled the campaign's promise which will match all donations made to the Buchanan District Library's Building Campaign up to $10,000.
BUCHANAN, MI
abc57.com

Fun and free: library to host DND event for teens

SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Dungeons & Dragons Club will be hosting various mini-games Saturday, Jan. 28 from 2-3 p.m. at the Main Library in downtown South Bend. This event is free for ages 12-17, and all experience levels are welcome to join. Visit the library's Event page for more information.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Local author speaks on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Jan. 27 marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day, as the international community recognizes the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. ABC57 Morning Team sat down with author Danica Davidson Friday morning to speak on her book, "I Will Protect You", which follows the story of Jewish twins who survived the Holocaust.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Citizen members urged to serve on South Bend's Standing Committees

SOUTH BEND, Ind.- The South Bend Common Council is looking for applicants to serve as citizen members on 10 different Common Council Standing Committees. In compliance with the South Bend Municipal Code, applicants eligible to serve as citizen members must be a South Bend resident for at least one year, available to attend regular meetings, and be interested in and/or have experience on the committee's topic.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Parental rights groups on the rise in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich.-- From book bans to board elections, "parental rights" groups like "We the Parents" have been making their presence known throughout Michiana, even influencing some school board elections. It's raising many questions about what these groups are all about. Here on ABC57, we report more and more on...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
laportecounty.life

Flip For Flapjacks During City of La Porte Winterfest

The Kiwanis Club of La Porte will fire up the griddles at the La Porte Armory, 2391 State Road 2, for the return of their popular All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast to raise money for the La Porte County 4-H youth programs. In its 102nd year, the Kiwanis Club of La Porte...
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash

Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center . Father Bly was a longtime theology teacher, football coach, and chaplain at Saint Joseph High School. Graduation ceremonies for South Bend Schools...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Berrien County Health Department offering free home radon testing kits

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Berrien County Health Department is offering free radon home testing kits throughout the month of February. Long-term exposure to high levels of radon can be dangerous for people's health, according to the department. Those interested in obtaining a free kit can visit the health department's...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Maya Papaya

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Joel Ealy from the South Bend Animal Rescue joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Maya Papaya, a 2-year-old terrier mix that is looking for a new home. For more information on Maya Papaya check out the video above!. If...
SOUTH BEND, IN
94.9 WMMQ

Gorgeous Italian-Inspired Home For Sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan

Unique, interesting, retro...these are all words I'd use to describe this incredible Italian-style home for sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Yes, you could also use the word old, but why not use the word timeless, instead? Because that's how I think of this house; timeless. I love the Italian-inspired architecture and the Mid Century interior. Plus, did you see that turret? How cool is that?
BENTON HARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy