FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
abc57.com
South Bend Common Council seeking applications from community members
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Common Council is accepting applications from individuals who are looking to serve as citizen members of various council committees. Officials are looking for dedicated applicants who are interested in moving community efforts forward. Requirements include:. Applicant must be a resident of the city...
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Cultivate Food Rescue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Jim Conklin, co-founder and executive director of Cultivate Food Rescue, joined Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Sunday Morning to talk about the organization’s continued growth. “Next year, we’re going to rescue 1.5 million pounds of food,” Conklin said. “That will be our largest...
abc57.com
Applications open for registered nurse position at Edwardsburg Public Schools
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. -- Applications are now open for the position of school nurse at Edwardsburg Public Schools. The school corporation is accepting applications for a full-time nurse to oversee district health offices, take care of medical documentation and files, and provide medical assistance to students and staff. Applicants must hold...
WNDU
Granger Community Church feeds local community with annual food drop
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Granger Community Church hosted it’s 21st annual food drop on Saturday morning. An event that supported more than 6,400 people by supplying food to fifteen local food pantries, three homeless shelters, and thirteen neighborhoods across Michiana. Not only is it a special event for the...
abc57.com
Berrien Community Foundation offering free grant writing workshop February 9
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - The Berrien Community Foundation is hosting a free grant writing workshop on February 9 to help attendees understand the process of applying for grants. "The Dos and Don'ts of Grant Writing" will take place from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the Berrien Community Foundation, located at...
abc57.com
Local nonprofit celebrates 21 years of providing grief support for children
GOSHEN, Ind. --- Saturday marks 21 years to the day that Ryan’s Place in downtown Goshen has been fulfilling a need that most people wouldn’t think of until they face a harsh reality. “It’s been a long time, but yet it seems like yesterday that we’ve started out...
Pastor Cedric Oliver of Embassies of Christ passes
Pastor Cedric Oliver (photo credit: Embassies of Christ website) The Sunday, January 22nd post on the Facebook page of Embassies of Christ Kingdom Ministries announced the passing of its co-pastor Dr. Cedric Oliver. The church was founded in 1990 by Pastor Oliver and his wife Joyce Oliver. Embassies of Christ...
abc57.com
Buchanan Library receives $10,000 matching campaign from longtime residents' estate
BUCHANAN, Mich.- The Buchanan District Library received a $10,000 matching campaign, in memory and from the estate of Arthur C. Mayhew, Jr. and Helen L. Mayhew. In honoring Art and Helen's wish to support their hometown library, their daughter, Susan Weber, fulfilled the campaign's promise which will match all donations made to the Buchanan District Library's Building Campaign up to $10,000.
abc57.com
Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County celebrates groundbreaking for Allen family home
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday to kick off construction for a new home for the Allen family. Brooke Allen, a single mother of five, will live in the home with her four youngest children. For Allen, the home is...
Museum Tour: Mary’s City of David commune in Benton Harbor
In its heyday, Mary's City of David was a bustling religious commune nestled in a quiet neighborhood in Benton Harbor that hosted thousands of vacationers from Chicago. Now, its sole member is working to preserve its story.
abc57.com
Fun and free: library to host DND event for teens
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Dungeons & Dragons Club will be hosting various mini-games Saturday, Jan. 28 from 2-3 p.m. at the Main Library in downtown South Bend. This event is free for ages 12-17, and all experience levels are welcome to join. Visit the library's Event page for more information.
abc57.com
Local author speaks on International Holocaust Remembrance Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Jan. 27 marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day, as the international community recognizes the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. ABC57 Morning Team sat down with author Danica Davidson Friday morning to speak on her book, "I Will Protect You", which follows the story of Jewish twins who survived the Holocaust.
abc57.com
Citizen members urged to serve on South Bend's Standing Committees
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- The South Bend Common Council is looking for applicants to serve as citizen members on 10 different Common Council Standing Committees. In compliance with the South Bend Municipal Code, applicants eligible to serve as citizen members must be a South Bend resident for at least one year, available to attend regular meetings, and be interested in and/or have experience on the committee's topic.
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in Indiana
Indiana is a state filled with plenty of history and urban legends. From abandoned towns and buildings to cemeteries and homes that are allegedly haunted, there is so much to explore within the Hoosier State.
abc57.com
Parental rights groups on the rise in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich.-- From book bans to board elections, "parental rights" groups like "We the Parents" have been making their presence known throughout Michiana, even influencing some school board elections. It's raising many questions about what these groups are all about. Here on ABC57, we report more and more on...
laportecounty.life
Flip For Flapjacks During City of La Porte Winterfest
The Kiwanis Club of La Porte will fire up the griddles at the La Porte Armory, 2391 State Road 2, for the return of their popular All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast to raise money for the La Porte County 4-H youth programs. In its 102nd year, the Kiwanis Club of La Porte...
WNDU
1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash
Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center . Father Bly was a longtime theology teacher, football coach, and chaplain at Saint Joseph High School. Graduation ceremonies for South Bend Schools...
abc57.com
Berrien County Health Department offering free home radon testing kits
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Berrien County Health Department is offering free radon home testing kits throughout the month of February. Long-term exposure to high levels of radon can be dangerous for people's health, according to the department. Those interested in obtaining a free kit can visit the health department's...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Maya Papaya
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Joel Ealy from the South Bend Animal Rescue joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Maya Papaya, a 2-year-old terrier mix that is looking for a new home. For more information on Maya Papaya check out the video above!. If...
Gorgeous Italian-Inspired Home For Sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan
Unique, interesting, retro...these are all words I'd use to describe this incredible Italian-style home for sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Yes, you could also use the word old, but why not use the word timeless, instead? Because that's how I think of this house; timeless. I love the Italian-inspired architecture and the Mid Century interior. Plus, did you see that turret? How cool is that?
