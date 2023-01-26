Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow’s limited wardrobe in KC shows desperate attempt to send Chiefs a message
Joe Burrow’s wardrobe arriving in Kansas City on Saturday apparently didn’t get the attention he wanted because he wore it again ahead of Sunday’s game. Pregame fits can send all sorts of messages, whether proof of unbelievable swag or questionable fashion sense. This weekend, Bengals quarterback set...
Brittany Mahomes calls out ’embarrassing’ Cincinnati mayor after Patrick Mahomes callout
Brittany Mahomes wasn’t having any of the Cincinnati mayor and his trolling of Patrick Mahomes before the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval has made himself the central character of the lead-up to the Chiefs vs. Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. He made a...
Cowboys make Kellen Moore move decisively worse with latest report
The Dallas Cowboys officially parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. As it turns out, this news was even worse than imaginable based on this latest report. After the Dallas Cowboys’ Divisional Round elimination by the San Francisco 49ers, owner Jerry Jones said that the game would have no impact on head coach Mike McCarthy’s status with the organization. Days afterwards, the Cowboys were informed by defensive coordinator Dan Quinn that he was opting against pursuing a head coaching job for the second consecutive year and he would return for 2023. While McCarthy and Quinn are returning, one big name on the coaching staff isn’t.
Broncos all but concede DeMeco Ryans defeat with latest coaching rumor
The Denver Broncos are in search of a new head coach and they reportedly tried to return to a candidate who removed themselves from the sweepstakes. The Denver Broncos are in desperate need of a head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into the season. The team drastically fell short of expectations of making the playoffs, finishing the year with a 5-12 record.
Saints reporter reveals reason why Broncos pursuit of Sean Payton got messy
A Saints beat reporter has confirmed the details behind a cryptic Tweet hinting at why the Broncos pursuit of Sean Payton has gotten so muddied up. The New Orleans Saints holding Sean Payton’s coaching rights has created a lot of interest in where the former coach ends up, if anywhere, as a head coach next. The Saints need to sign off his rights for him to take another head coaching gig, and he’s a sought-after enough name that he will likely command a few draft picks for New Orleans, who desperately need them.
Patrick Mahomes reveals 1 person Chiefs fans should thank
Patrick Mahomes reveals one person Chiefs fans should thank. Kansas City Chiefs fans were holding their breaths on Sunday when Patrick Mahomes returned to the field after suffering an ankle injury last week. We’d been told all week that the injury usually required a three-week rehab, but the Chiefs didn’t have that time to use.
Auburn football: What Hugh Freeze’s quarterback comments could mean
There doesn’t appear to be anything close to a consensus on what Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Philip Montgomery, and the rest of the Tigers staff on who will be QB1 heading into the 2023 season. With AU not even in a position to offer...
Empire State Building has some explaining to do after selling out with Eagles’ Keely green
Empire State Building lacked any awareness at all by sporting Philadelphia Eagles Kelly green. The Empire State Building failed to realize the error in its ways by celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles‘ NFC Championship victory by selling out with some Kelly green. While the iconic skyscraper highlighting the Manhattan skyline...
Brittany Mahomes’ Twitter feed was a glass case of emotions
Brittany Mahomes’ Twitter feed was a glass case of emotions. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Patrick Mahomes was live tweeting during the team’s appearance in the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. And her feed was a wild ride, to say the least. Brittany Mahomes reacts to...
Jalen Hurts had the most Philly celebration of all time after Eagles win
Jalen Hurts celebrated the Eagles win in the NFC Championship Game by doing the Fresh Prince handshake with DJ Jazzy Jeff. Jalen Hurts just led the Eagles to their first NFC Championship since the 2017 season. His next job is to match the result of that campaign by winning a Super Bowl. But first, he gets to celebrate what Philadelphia has accomplished so far.
Listen to the hilariously hectic Philly police scanner after Eagles win
You can listen to the hectic Philadelphia police scanner as fans celebrate the Eagles’ NFC Championship Game and a berth in Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are heading back to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in their franchise’s history. For the first time since winning Super Bowl 52, the Eagles are heading back to the big game after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 on Sunday evening. With this, that meant that the Eagles fanbase would be celebrating in public, which would create chaos.
Oregon football: Should we buy Bo Nix Heisman hype in 2023?
Transferring to the Oregon football program from Auburn last year was the best career move Bo Nix has ever made. Not only did Nix win the starting job for a team that went on to contend for a Pac-12 title and was a legit College Football Playoff contender, but he improved in every single major statistical category under Kenny Dillingham last season in the Ducks’ offense.
How to buy Chiefs AFC Championship garb
The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Super Bowl 57 after their AFC Championship win. Here’s how to get their official championship apparel. Earlier in the day, NFL fans found out that the Philadelphia Eagles would be one of the teams participating in Super Bowl 57 in Arizona. A few hours later, the second team was determined, and it was none other than the Kansas City Chiefs.
