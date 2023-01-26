Read full article on original website
who13.com
Insiders: Governor Kim Reynolds Quick 6
Governor Kim Reynolds does the Quick 6. Governor Kim Reynolds does the Quick 6. Brock Purdy underdog story does not feature a storybook ending. Yet. The Market District hopes to become Des Moines' newest neighborhood, but the old buildings must go before new construction begins. Urbandale hosts ‘U-Plex’ discussion before...
Wells Fargo to move most employees from Des Moines
Wells Fargo is moving the majority of Des Moines employees to its Jordan Creek Campus in West Des Moines, according to an employee email sent Friday from company executive Kristy Fercho that Axios obtained.Why it matters: The bank is one of the largest employers in the metro, employing roughly 12,000 people.The departure is a blow to DSM, which Mayor Frank Cownie described in a statement as "disappointing and frustrating."Driving the news: The company is exiting the buildings at 800 Walnut St. and 206 8th St. in downtown DSM later this year, company spokesperson Mike Slusark tells Axios. A building at 7001 Westown Parkway in WDSM will also be emptied.Decisions about the vacated buildings are being reviewed, Slusark said.State of play: The company will retain some employee occupancy in the 800 Walnut St. building in downtown DSM.It has not announced the total number of employees that will be affected by the moves, and Friday's announcement did not include job cuts.Yes, but: The company slashed more than 400 positions in the DSM metro in at least 10 rounds of cuts last year.And it announced earlier this month that it's cutting back on its mortgage-lending business.
KCCI.com
Wells Fargo moving a majority of employees out of downtown Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the state's largest employers moving most of its offices out of downtown Des Moines. Wells Fargo Financial Services announced Friday that the majority of its non-customer facing employees are going to the company's Jordan Creek Campus in West Des Moines while it re-evaluates its real estate investments.
stormlakeradio.com
Area Residents Selected as Master Pork Producers
Iowa's Master Pork Producers for 2022 were revealed on Wednesday of this week at the Iowa Pork Congress banquet in Des Moines. The 81st class of Master Pork Producers include Mark Schleisman of Lake City, and Steve Doeden of Cleghorn. A Master Pork Producer award is given to an individual...
RAGBRAI 2023 route guesses and most common cities
Data: RAGBRAI; Map: Axios VisualsSaturday's RAGBRAI route reveal is one of the state's most anticipated announcements, as Iowans prepare to don their spandex again and voyage across the state on two wheels. State of play: We asked you recently for guesses on this year's route — and you all most certainly believe Des Moines will return as an overnight town again for the first time in a decade.The majority of guesses are that the route starts at Sioux City, then goes to Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and ends in Davenport.🤔 Our guess: We've been a bit nosy ourselves in trying to figure out the big route.The only hint we've found is a 2013 photo uploaded by the Register to its public photo service site on Jan. 25 with the caption, "RAGBRAI last visited Des Moines in 2013."What's next: Attend Saturday's announcement party for $50 or watch on Facebook between 8-8:30pm to learn the route.
KCCI.com
Wi-Fi back in Des Moines Public Schools Monday after cyberattack
DES MOINES, Iowa — It's out with the stacks of paper and pencils and the "old school" way of learning in Des Moines Public Schools, Wi-Fi is back starting Monday in school buildings. "It's going to be a big benefit for staff, as well as students," said director of...
KCCI.com
Hello, Marjorie is a classic cocktail bar in a historic Des Moines building
DES MOINES, Iowa — Very Local's "Eat, Play, Stay" introduces us to a vibrant cocktail bar in Des Moines. Located in the old Des Moines Register building, Hello, Marjorie serves their own creations alongside classic cocktails. Owner Nick Tillinghast says Hello, Marjorie is named after his grandmother, Marjorie Anderson,...
KCCI.com
Starts Right Here students return to DMPS' Options Academy on Tuesday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Starts Right Here students have been out of school since the shooting at the nonprofit on Monday. A spokesman with Des Moines Public Schools says teachers have been keeping in touch with those students through email, but next week those students will be back in class, in a different building.
KCCI.com
Hazardous wind chills across Central Iowa through Tuesday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa — The snow from Saturday's storm has completed fallen across most of the state and now the cold temperatures have settled in Sunday morning. Local storm reports are still trickling in, but we managed to get 1 inch in Des Moines (this may be updated). Three inches was reported in Ames, and totals along the Highway 20 corridor measured up to 5-6 inches for places like Waterloo and Fort Dodge. Portions of Northwest Iowa received upwards of 9-10 inches of snow.
KCCI.com
Iowa law enforcement react to new video that shows beating of Tyre Nichols
DES MOINES, Iowa — Newly released video that shows the beating of Tyre Nichols was made public Friday night. He died three days after the Jan. 7 police beating in Memphis, Tennessee. Law enforcement in Iowa are reacting to the newly released video. Des Moines police chief Dana Wingert...
who13.com
1/27 Senior Salute Larry & Cheryl Moody (Erin's parents)
AM Forecast 1-28-23 Snow moves through Iowa followed by bitter cold. Well-known diversity leader arrested on sex abuse …. A metro social justice professional and former Equity Coordinator for the Des Moines Public School District has been arrested on a sexual abuse charge. Wells Fargo closing downtown Des Moines offices,...
KCCI.com
Proposed Granger annexation plan sparks concerns with Johnston and Polk County leaders
GRANGER, Iowa — The city of Granger is moving forward with its plan to expand. City leaders passed a resolution Thursday night to accept what they call a 100% voluntary annexation. City leaders tell KCCI Granger farmers and residents wanted to leave a legacy to the community so they...
KCCI.com
Police, firefighters respond to report of someone in Des Moines River
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police and Des Moines firefighters spent part of Sunday investigating a report of someone in the Des Moines River. It happened near the University Avenue Bridge just after 8 a.m. Photos from the police department show firefighters getting in the freezing cold water...
KCCI.com
Hometown Tragedy Episode Examines the Disappearance of Iowa Paperboys
Hometown Tragedy, a true-crime series streaming free on the Very Local app, examines the disappearances of two central Iowa paperboys, Johnny Gosch in 1982 and Eugene Martin in 1984. Both cases remain unsolved. In 1982, West Des Moines paperboy, Johnny Gosch, did not return home from his route. Two years...
A Beloved New York Pizza Chain is Coming to Iowa in 2023
A popular New York City pizzeria is looking to reign in 2023 by expanding into the Hawkeye State. By doing so, it will be competing with the likes of Pizza Ranch, Happy Joe's, Casey's, and many other staple pizza places in Iowa. That place is Grimaldi's Pizzeria, a Brooklyn-based pizza...
KCCI.com
Iowa principal assaulted by student
COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
Des Moines' priciest home sales of 2022
Des Moines metro home pricing finally hit its ceiling in 2022 after several years of spikes.That's according to a new year-end report published by Les Sulgrove, a local realtor and former president of the Des Moines Area Association of Realtors.Zoom in: Sulgrove uses a valuation model of an existing DSM residence's to estimate what an average home is currently worth.That peaked at around $325K during the last quarter of 2022 and is now around $310K, his data shows.👀 Here's a look at the six most expensive metro homes of 2022 that all sold for at least $1.9 million, according to...
iheart.com
Investigation Launched After Northwest Iowa Child's Death
(Des Moines, IA) -- A criminal investigation is underway after the death of a northwest Iowa child. The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called to an Emmetsburg home the afternoon of January 19th, because of an unresponsive child. The child was taken first to Palo Alto County Hospital, then transferred to Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines, where the child died yesterday, January 25th.
Here's how one Iowa company is taking wind turbine blades out of the landfill
STUART, Iowa — Unfortunately, wind turbine blades do not last forever. Their lifespan generally ranges between 20 and 25 years. After that, the fate of blades and the turbine body itself can vary pretty significantly. Most of the materials in the turbine itself are easily recyclable, but the blades,...
